Canada and the United States have reached a workaround deal in a dispute over the popular Nexus trusted traveller system. The Prime Minister’s Office announced the development at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City Tuesday, also informally known as the Three Amigos Summit. As well, it was announced at the summit that President Joe Biden will visit Canada in March.

Separately, Canada announced that it plans to buy a U.S.-made National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS), to be donated to Ukraine.

The dispute over Nexus, which allows citizens of Canada and the United States to cross the countries’ border more quickly, generated a backlog about of about 300,000 applicants waiting to get their applications approved. A Canadian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal on Nexus is not a final resolution but a makeshift effort to speed up application processing.

Russia strives for first big Ukraine gains in months

Ukraine said today its forces were still holding onto positions in the eastern mining town of Soledar, withstanding assaults by Russian soldiers and mercenaries seeking Moscow’s first battlefield victory for months.

Earlier, the British Defence Ministry said Russian troops and fighters of a mercenary company run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had probably taken control of most of the settlement of Soledar after four days of advances.

But Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in a statement on Tuesday evening that fighting for the town was still raging. Seizing Soledar would be Russia’s most substantial gain since August, after a series of humiliating retreats throughout much of the second half of 2022.

Hong Kong refuses to reveal details of secretive ‘deradicalization’ program for former protesters

Hundreds of mostly young people who took part in anti-government protests in Hong Kong have participated in a “deradicalization” program, since November, 2021. The program is designed to “enhance their sense of national identity” and guide participants “back on the right track.”

The city’s secretary for security, Chris Tang, told this to lawmakers last month, hailing the programing as a success. In total, 474 inmates convicted of offences related to “black-clad violence” – the government’s term for the unrest that rocked the city in 2019 – have taken part in “Project Path” since it was launched 14 months ago.

While some former prisoners have denounced it as “brainwashing,” participants who spoke with The Globe and Mail said that gives the program too much credit, describing the materials as simplistic and intensely pro-China.

Opposition parties planning investigation into spike in outsourcing contracts to McKinsey under Liberals: The three main opposition parties in Parliament are planning to co-operate on an investigation into the spike in federal outsourcing contracts with the McKinsey and Company consulting firm since the Liberals formed government.

The latest on the situation in Brazil: Brazilian police today were questioning some 1,000 protesters held in an overcrowded gymnasium in the capital after anti-government mobs sacked public buildings over the weekend, as the country’s new government worked to overcome the crisis.

Police identify man allegedly killed by group of teens: Toronto police have named the man as 59-year-old Ken Lee. Lee died in hospital after he was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by a group of eight teenage girls

The Supreme Court’s winter session started today: The Supreme Court’s influence over Canada’s shape and future as a federation highlights the winter session, which also includes major cases on Indigenous rights and sexual assault.

California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats: The state saw little relief from drenching rains Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms swamped roads and turned rivers into gushing flood zones, leaving at least 14 people dead since last week.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday on relief that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 186.45 points or 0.56 per cent at 33,704.10. The S&P 500 index was up 27.16 points or 0.7 per cent at 3,919.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 106.98 points or 1.01 per cent at 10,742.63.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.79 points or 0.21 per cent at 19,898.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.51 cents US compared with 74.76 cents US on Monday.

Spare me: Prince Harry’s claim of victimhood doesn’t quite fly

“What Spare seeks to accomplish is to translate the life experience of a Prince who has spent much of his life carousing – a man whose life makes everyday white male privilege seem paltry – into the story of a victim of systemic forces.” – Phoebe Maltz Bovy

The COVID ‘Kraken’ has been released, but it’s not a variant – it’s our indifference

“The risk of COVID-19 infections, or reinfections, increasing in the population just jumped another notch. But that doesn’t mean XBB.1.5 is more dangerous or that our individual risk is higher. No matter how theoretically transmissible a virus is, it’s ultimately our behaviour that matters.” – André Picard

Six healthy recipe ideas to try this month – and tips for better meal planning

Looking for nutritious and delicious recipes to add to your weekly rotation? Consider these recipes hand-picked by The Globe and Mail. You might want to try quinoa risotto, for example. Using a mixture of risotto rice and quinoa, it’s by no means traditional, but adds a great dose of protein and nutrition to a classic comfort meal. More recipes and tips here.

Future of Canadian space company Telesat uncertain as concerns rise over ability to pay off debts

Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg sits beside a model of a Ariane 5 rocket that launched the Anik F2 satellite in 2004, at the company's headquarters in downtown Ottawa, on Sept. 4, 2020.Justin Tang/The Globe and Mail

After half a century of operation, Telesat – one of Canada’s largest and oldest communications companies – is trying to transform itself with a new constellation of satellites. But after years of delays, analysts are increasingly concerned about the former Crown corporation’s ability to pay off its debts.

Two years ago, Telesat hoped that by now it would be preparing to launch the first batch of its new low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, designed to provide internet service to businesses and governments around the world. But the company has faced supply chain delays, higher costs as a result of inflation and plunging share and bond prices, reflecting worries about its financial health.

Telesat currently expects to begin launching its Lightspeed satellites in 2025 and starting service the following year. But it has yet to raise all the money it needs, reports The Globe’s Irene Galea.

