Evening Update: Canada-U.S. travel restrictions to be extended; officials preparing for expected peak in COVID-19 cases this fall

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada-U.S. ban on non-essential travel to be extended, plus other coronavirus news

A ban on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border, which was set to expire next week, is set to be extended for another 30 days to Sept. 21. The United States will also extend the travel restrictions across its border with Mexico, the Department for Homeland Security confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

The month-long ban – which does not cover trade or travel by air – was first imposed in March and has been rolled over several times as cases in the United States spike.

Education: The Toronto District School Board says it won’t be able to ensure smaller class sizes despite the Ontario government’s plan to allow boards to use money from their reserves. It warned Toronto schools may not be ready for students’ scheduled return in less than a month.

That looming deadline is putting parents across the country in a bind: Time is running out for parents to choose whether to send children to class or keep them at home. For many, the decision is an agonizing one, requiring them to weigh their values, their finances, their personal tolerance for risk and the chances of exposing their children to a virus.

Health: Federal officials are preparing for surges in new cases of COVID-19, including an expected peak of the outbreak this fall, which Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says could overwhelm health systems in different parts of the country.

Separately, Toronto Public Health is warning that as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the Brass Rail strip club last week, after a worker tested positive. Contact tracing has reportedly been completed for everyone who provided their information to the strip club upon entry.

Read more: Actor Ryan Reynolds releases warning of COVID-19 dangers after B.C. Premier John Horgan’s plea

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest in U.S. politics: Trump takes aim at Kamala Harris, the President’s brother hospitalized and more

In the wake of the Democrats’ Joe Biden choosing California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, President Donald Trump is giving credence to a false and racist conspiracy theory about her eligibility to be vice-president, fuelling an online misinformation campaign that parallels the one he used to power his rise into politics.

Opinion: “Because [Republicans are] afraid of her, they turn to the most common, cheap insult aimed at women who dare to run for public office: That she is inauthentic, an opportunist, an untrustworthy flip-flopper.” - Elizabeth Renzetti

“For all the trailblazing attributes of her candidacy – the first Black woman ever on any national ticket, as earlier she was only the second Black female senator ever and the first Black female attorney-general of California – what was most striking about the unveiling was the sense of … normality.” - Andrew Coyne

In a developing story, Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York. The White House did not immediately release details, but officials said that he was seriously ill.

On the legal front, a court filing by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said Trump is not entitled to greater protection from a grand-jury subpoena for his tax returns just because he is President. He was responding to an argument by Trump’s lawyers that the President deserves extra protection from what he called harassment.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is promising to show how Trump cheated in the 2016 election with Russian help in his coming book, Disloyal, A Memoir.

Huawei-built data centre a ‘failed investment,’ Papua New Guinea says

A Huawei-built data centre in Papua New Guinea is a “failed investment,” that country’s government says, after a technical review found serious security vulnerabilities in what was designed to be an important piece of the country’s digital infrastructure.

Dated encryption technology and the placement of some devices in the centre meant that “data flows could be easily intercepted,” according to a review obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Separately, Israel and the United States are nearing a deal that would see Israel commit not to using Chinese technology for its next-generation 5G mobile telecoms networks, a U.S. official said. Washington has been pressing its allies to exclude kit made by Huawei Technologies from their networks, citing in part security threats.

Canada has not barred or restricted use of equipment from Huawei in its 5G networks, and sources told The Globe and Mail last month that cabinet is not expected to decide soon.

Story continues below advertisement

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Amazon under investigation: The federal Competition Bureau says it is investigating Amazon and asking Canadian retailers to share experiences that might constitute an “abuse of dominance” by the e-commerce giant. The bureau is seeking to learn whether the Amazon.ca marketplace had restricted fair competition to the detriment of consumers and businesses.

Stronachs reach deal: Frank and Belinda Stronach have ended an often-acrimonious three-year battle for control of a billion-dollar family business, agreeing to split their real estate, horse racing and farming businesses. He had sued her for control of the family company after she cut off funding in 2017 for a passion project: a massive cattle ranch in central Florida and a planned chain of organic meat stores and restaurants. She countersued, alleging her father’s “unsound business decisions.”

MARKET WATCH

North American markets closed little changed today, while global stocks dipped as data out of China, the euro zone and the United States put a lid on expectations for a sustained global rebound.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index dropped 15.45 points or 0.09 per cent to 16,514.61.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.30 points or 0.12 per cent to 27,931.02, the S&P 500 lost 0.58 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 3,372.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.20 points or 0.21 per cent to 11,019.30.

Read more: The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINT

The Bloc is going to force an election? Yeah, good luck with that

“Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet has issued an ultimatum: the Prime Minister’s Office must see to the never-going-to-happen, or else Blanchet will trigger the extremely-unlikely. How’s that for a threat?” - Robyn Urback

Story continues below advertisement

LIVING BETTER

It won’t be long before the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) ends, tax expert Tim Cestnick writes, and then the Canada Revenue Agency’s review of who received the benefit will move into high gear. Some recipients may mistakenly think they’re entitled to CERB, but the taxman might disagree and ask for repayment. Frequent traders in securities may be seen as making business income from these activities. Here’s more on the factors the CRA will consider and what you can do.

TODAY’S LONG READ

The stories people don’t tell you about owning a rescue dog

We’re bombarded with moving stories about rescue dogs whose personalities blossomed once they found good homes. We consume sob-inducing videos about dogs who understand their good fortune and become the goodest doggos ever seen after they’re adopted. We see dogs who were afraid to be touched become cuddle-obsessed babies.

I devoured those stories before adopting Shermy. Change a dog’s life, and by doing so, change your own. I bought the narrative because that’s what friends and acquaintances, not just the Internet, told me.

No one mentions the dogs that never reach normal ‒ until you get your own problem furry friend. Then, the stories you hear from fellow dog-owners. Dogs on three or four anxiety meds; dogs who hate their owners’ partners; dogs who ate the entire couch; dogs that run a half-marathon and still have energy to jump on horrified strangers. Read Alli Vail’s full essay here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.