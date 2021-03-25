Evening Update: Canada’s carbon pricing is constitutional, Supreme Court rules; Ottawa unprepared for pandemic but moved quickly, Auditor-General finds

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

“A threat of the highest order”: Supreme Court rules Canada’s carbon pricing is constitutional

The federal government has the right to impose minimum carbon-pricing standards on the provinces, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled in upholding the centrepiece of Ottawa’s climate-change plan.

In a 6-3 decision, the court stressed Ottawa’s authority under Canada’s 1867 Constitution to legislate on matters of national concern – and the provinces’ inability to fight global warming effectively on their own.

Reaction to this morning’s ruling from politicians, business leaders and environmental groups has been swift. Here’s a selection.

Opinion: Now that the legal fight over carbon pricing is over, the political one needs to end, too - Adam Radwanski

Explainer: How much is Canada’s carbon tax and how does it work? Here’s what you need to know.

Auditor-General finds Ottawa was not prepared for pandemic, but acted quickly to approve support programs

The federal government was not prepared for a major pandemic but did act quickly to approve billions of dollars in support payments for workers and businesses, according to a wide-ranging report by Auditor-General Karen Hogan into Ottawa’s response to COVID-19.

But it’s not the final word: The office has delayed issuing findings on Ottawa’s approach to securing COVID-19 vaccines and the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Today’s report also flagged that Canada did not use its pandemic early warning system appropriately, saying the Public Health Agency of Canada underestimated the threat of COVID-19 because it was acting on incomplete information and faulty risk assessments.

A Globe and Mail investigation last year found Public Health repeatedly rated the threat of the virus as low throughout much of January, February and into March, in part because it the government had downgraded its once respected pandemic early warning system, known as the Global Public Health Intelligence Network, or GPHIN.

The latest COVID-19 developments: Ottawa earmarks $7.2-billion in health care transfers and more

The federal Liberals have introduced legislation to provide $7.2-billion to cash-strapped provinces, territories and municipalities as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes $4-billion for immediate health care needs, $1-billion to support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination programs and $2.2-billion for municipalities and First Nations communities.

In Ontario: Peter Juni, scientific director of the taskforce advising the province on the pandemic, says the government needs to impose stricter measures to curb the spread of more contagious COVID-19 variants. Ontario reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases today.

In the United States: At his first formal news conference today, President Joe Biden doubled his original goal on COVID-19 vaccines by pledging that the country will administer 200 million doses by the end of his first 100 days in office.

“It’s a warning shot”: H&M faces backlash in China over year-old stand against forced labour

The headline in the Beijing Daily was as stark as it was strident, Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe writes: “A full-scale yanking from the shelves for H&M! How many brands out there still hold the delusion of eating Chinese food while smashing the Chinese pot?”

Almost immediately, the digital shelves were empty of the Swedish clothing store’s goods, with the brand vanishing from China’s biggest e-commerce sites. A tidal wave of social media posts condemned H&M for its year-old stand against forced labour and its commitment to avoid the use of products from China’s Xinjiang region. China denies any abuses.

It marked one of China’s most stinging rebukes of foreign brands, a retaliatory campaign almost certain to draw financial blood and instill terror into companies that must now choose between ethical choices regarding the use of forced labour and preserving their bottom lines in the vast Chinese market.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Raptors’ Lowry staying, Powell traded: The NBA’s Toronto Raptors have traded guard Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers. But on his 35th birthday, Kyle Lowry gave fans a gift: He’s staying with the team.

Deadlock in Israel: Final election results show Israel in political deadlock once again, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents falling short of a governing majority.

Suez Canal still blocked: Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal today. The number of stacked-up vessels unable to pass through the vital waterway climbed to 150 with hundreds more on the way as losses to global shipping mounted.

RIP Jessica Walter: The actress who played a scheming matriarch in TV’s Arrested Development and co-starred with Clint Eastwood in Play Misty for Me has died at 80.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks rose in a late-day rally today as investors bought stocks likely to do well in the recovery in anticipation that the U.S. economy grows at its fastest pace in decades this year. Canada’s main stock also recovered from earlier losses, ending the session with a modest gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.42 points or 0.62 per cent to 32,619.48, the S&P 500 gained 20.38 points or 0.52 per cent to 3,909.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.79 points or 0.12 per cent to end at 12,977.68.

The S&P/TSX Composite index climbed 22.81 points or 0.12 per cent to 18,651.10

TALKING POINTS

Conservatives should try a new tactic: acting as if they intend to form government

“The Conservatives do themselves no favours now by acting as glorified online trolls with few ideas of their own at a time when Canadians are perhaps most receptive to hearing them.” - Robyn Urback

With the Trump circus gone, the U.S. media struggles for ratings and trust

“His four years of unrelenting attacks on so-called fake news has badly beaten down the level of public trust, frail to begin with, in journalism.” - Lawrence Martin

All my life I’ve been a Canadian. But I’m only now making it official

“I want my children and grandchildren to know and embrace my tribal allegiance, to make my Canadian origin a significant part of their family history – in a way that my father and his parents and my mother’s Canadian mother did not do for me.” - Russell Banks, novelist

LIVING BETTER

With April just around the corner, it’s time to get ready to file your tax return. Expert Tim Cestnick offers a handy checklist to help you not run afoul of the Canada Revenue Agency. They include:

Review last year’s tax return: Make a list of the types of income you reported, deductions you claimed, and the tax slips you should expect for this year.

Make a list of the types of income you reported, deductions you claimed, and the tax slips you should expect for this year. Deal with pandemic benefits properly: You should have received a T4A slip reporting all federal and provincial taxable amounts.

You should have received a T4A slip reporting all federal and provincial taxable amounts. Deduct home office expenses: If you worked from home last year at least half the time for four consecutive weeks or more, you can claim using either a detailed method or a flat-rate method.

TODAY’S LONG READ

‘People aren’t really paying the true value’: How blind bidding helps drive up soaring Canadian home prices

As Canadian home prices continue to skyrocket, one common real estate practice is coming under increased scrutiny: blind bidding.

When dozens of interested buyers bid for a property – the norm in most of Ontario in recent months – they typically have no idea what their competitors are offering. Many bidders aim high in hope of beating out everyone else. That means winning bids can be hundreds of thousands of dollars above the next highest offer, driving up prices unnecessarily as excessive bids set new precedents for a neighbourhood.

The shortage of properties for sale across the country, particularly in small cities in Ontario, has ratcheted up competition and pushed prices up by more than 30 per cent in many areas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultralow mortgage rates combined with the pandemic-fuelled demand for home offices and entertainment has sent buyers in search of more room. Read Rachelle Younglai’s full story here.

Read more: Home prices vulnerable to correction in multiple Canadian cities as values skyrocket, CMHC warns

