Evening Update: Canada’s first vaping-related illness reported in Ontario; Trump orders increased sanctions on Iran

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada’s first vaping-related illness is reported in Ontario

The first case of severe lung disease linked to vaping has been reported in Canada. Health officials in London, Ont., say a high-school-aged youth was on life support after smoking e-cigarettes, but has since recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

That news came just hours after Ontario’s Health Minister ordered all public hospitals to report vaping-related cases of severe pulmonary disease.

At least seven people in the United States have died and nearly 500 others have fallen ill with a serious lung disease tied to vaping products, prompting officials there to suggest people stop using e-cigarettes altogether.

Context: Check out our explainer to find out more about vaping and health risk.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

U.S. President Donald Trump orders increased sanctions on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said today there were many options short of war with Iran after U.S. ally Saudi Arabia displayed debris of drones and missiles it said were used in a crippling attack on its oil sites that was “unquestionably sponsored” by Tehran.

Trump, who earlier said on Twitter that he had ordered the U.S. Treasury to “substantially increase sanctions on the country of Iran!” told reporters the unspecified, punitive economic measures would be unveiled within 48 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Separately, Trump named Robert O’Brien, his chief hostage negotiator and an established figure in Republican policy circles, as his new national security adviser, replacing John Bolton who was ousted last week.

Election 2019: The leaders target seniors, spending and health care as the election campaign enters its second week

Here is what’s happening on the campaign trail today:

Liberals: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges that a re-elected Liberal government would increase Old Age Security benefits by 10 per cent for people 75 and older, which he said would give eligible seniors $729 more each year.

The party also announced plans to increase Canada Pension Plan and Quebec Pension Plan survivor benefits for seniors whose spouses have died, from 60 to 75 per cent of the deceased contributors’ monthly pensions.

Conservatives: Leader Andrew Scheer said a Conservative government would slash $1.5-billion in funding to large corporations. He provided a list of government payments and said a Tory government would review all business subsidy programs to find the $1.5-billion in savings.

Story continues below advertisement

New Democrats: Leader Jagmeet Singh promised that an NDP government would provide dental care to people whose households make less than $70,000 a year, and a “sliding scale” of coverage for people in the $70,000-to-$90,000 salary range.

Opinion: “Political parties need to take care that very minor misstatements made years before don’t result in laying the bar for public office so high, only those who failed to engage in any controversial discourse need apply.” - Andrew Steele and John Penner on how social posts can and will be used against candidates

Intelligence official Cameron Ortis has not co-operated with RCMP investigators, government officials say

Cameron Ortis did not speak at length with the RCMP officers who arrested him last week, declining to co-operate with his colleagues who are investigating an alleged security breach, government officials said.

The RCMP laid seven charges against the intelligence official on Friday as part of an investigation into an alleged mole inside the force. Ortis remains an RCMP employee.

The RCMP do not yet know the scope of an alleged leak of classified information or the extent of any damage caused to law-enforcement agencies in Canada and abroad, the officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Context: Catch up on the events and background of the case with our explainer here.

Canadian author Graeme Gibson dies at 85, is survived by Margaret Atwood

Celebrated Canadian author and conservationist Graeme Gibson has died at 85, his publisher says. He is survived by his wife, writer Margaret Atwood, children and grandchildren.

In a statement, Atwood said Gibson was suffering from dementia and feared further decline, and his family was grateful he had the “swift exit” he wanted.

A co-founder of the Writers’ Trust of Canada and the Writers’ Union of Canada, Gibson also served as president of PEN Canada. He was also a member of the Order of Canada.

Open this photo in gallery Margaret Atwood and Graeme Gibson stop on the red carpet at the Scotiabank Giller Bank Prize gala in Toronto in 2018. (Photo by Chris Young/The Canadian Press) Chris Young/The Canadian Press

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. Fed cuts interest rates: The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the second time this year on Wednesday in a widely expected move meant to sustain a decade-long economic expansion, but gave mixed signals about what may happen next.

U.S. strike sparks GM layoffs in Canada: The strike by 49,000 General Motors workers in the United States is causing the temporary layoff of 1,300 employees at the automaker’s pickup-truck assembly line in Oshawa, Ont.

Tim Hortons cutting back Beyond Meat products: Tim Hortons will stop offering its vegetable-based Beyond Burgers just three months after introducing them. Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches will be removed from all locations except in B.C. and Ontario.

Boeing 737 Max plane flies Canadian skies: While the world’s Boeing 737 Max fleet remains grounded after two fatal crashes, a lone Air Canada plane has been seen flying between Quebec and Ontario in August and September. Transport Canada approved the rare exemption, partly to maintain the qualifications of senior training pilots.

Virtue and Moir make retirement official: Canadian ice dancing stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir say they are “stepping away” from the sport, revealing their retirement late last night in a video posted on their separate Twitter accounts.

Activist Greta Thunberg addresses U.S. Congress: Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered a short and direct message before a congressional hearing today: “I don’t want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists.”

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

The benchmark S&P 500 index ended almost flat today as the U.S. Federal Reserve gave mixed signals about its next move after cutting interest rates.

The S&P 500 gained 1.02 points to close at 3,006.72, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.35 points to 27,147.15, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.62 points to 8,177.39.

In Toronto, S&P/TSX Composite index closed down 34.46 points at 16,800.29, with the energy sector dropping 1.5 per cent as oil prices extended their decline.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINT

Since when is being an intelligent woman a negative in the presidential nomination?

“Somehow we’ve arrived at a place where thoughtful competence is considered elitist – especially from a woman, still – while a fake billionaire who can’t tell the truth or even spell is lauded for his everyman qualities.” - Johanna Schneller

LIVING BETTER

If you’re looking to put money aside at an attractive interest rate, you may need to act fast. A look through two interest-rate websites, Cannex.com and HighInterestSavings.ca, shows just one financial firm offering a guaranteed investment certificate at 3 per cent nationally. That’s Oaken Financial’s five-year GIC, but not for long. Oaken issued a rate update today saying it will cut rates across the board as of Friday, Sept. 20, with the five-year rate falling to 2.85 per cent.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

A DNA test revealed a sister I never knew existed. Now what?

"Learning I had a sister brought with it a miscellany of emotions. Confusion, anger, excitement, joy, all of which were held at bay by a deep moat of skepticism. When the DNA results confirmed things, skepticism stepped aside. I decided that the revelation was a joyous one, worth celebrating even. I welcomed her kindness and thoughtfulness more than I would have done from a stranger. But why? What caused this overnight acceptance? Dare I call it love? Did the tidal wave of unconditional love from my own new fatherhood spill over to include my new sister?

"I believe the answer is akin to my DNA lineage, a hefty dose of acceptance with an unmeasurable mélange of the rest. I accepted the fact that Julie was my biological half-sister and I accepted Julie. I’m also excited to extend my daughter’s village.

“More than a year later, although the excitement has dwindled, an inexpressible phenomenon persists. My baseline for happiness has risen. I have someone new to become close with, to learn about, to learn from and with whom I can open up.” Read Robert Imbeault’s full essay here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.