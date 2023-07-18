Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The annual inflation rate in Canada eased to 2.8 per cent in June, its lowest level since early 2021.

These results, heavily influenced by comparisons to last year’s commodity price spikes in the early months of the Russia-Ukraine war, fell within the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 to 3 per cent for the first time in more than two years.

The central bank says it will take longer to tame inflation than it once thought. Alongside its rate decision, the Bank of Canada projected inflation would return to its 2-per-cent target by the middle of 2025, about six months later than its previous forecast.

Tentative deal gives B.C. port workers wage increase, signing bonus and larger retirement fund

The tentative agreement that ended the 13-day strike includes a compounded wage hike of 19.2 per cent over four years, sources tell The Globe and Mail.

Other terms of the agreement include a signing bonus, or what the union calls an “inflation adjustment allowance,” which would be about $3,000, depending on the hours worked in 2022. Additionally, a retirement payment designed to compensate employees for modernization and mechanization would be increased by 18.5 per cent.

The mediator’s proposed wages increases would apply to the general base rate, currently $48.23 an hour for the day shift, with pay rising to about $57.51 an hour in the fourth year of the proposed contract.

B.C. wildfire season sets record for area burned

Open this photo in gallery: B.C. Wildfire fighter Cam Taylor watches a planned ignition at night on a wildfire burning near Vanderhoof, B.C.Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

The western province’s disastrous wildfire season has set a new record for the total area burned in a year, with almost 14,000 square kilometres scorched and nearly 400 fires actively burning.

The BC Wildfire Service website says 13,935 square kilometres have been burned since April 1, surpassing the previous record of 13,543 square kilometres set in 2018.

These records come as Canada faces the remaining months of wildfire season. Canadian Armed Forces troops are arriving in B.C. this week to join the battle, while the province has asked for 1,000 more international firefighters to join crews from Mexico, the United States and Australia already on the ground.

Trump says he is a target in U.S. 2020 election probe

The former U.S. president said on Tuesday he had received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith stating that he is a target of a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Officials have testified that during his final months in office, Trump pressured them with unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud. His supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a Jan. 6, 2021, bid to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win.

Smith “sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media site.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ottawa pledges $97-million for Toronto shelters: The federal government has agreed to help the municipality provide shelter for 1,500 asylum seekers, but Toronto says it still requires more money to meet the growing demand.

Extreme heat, fires continue in Europe: The second heat wave in as many weeks hit Mediterranean countries today. The U.N. weather agency is predicting that high temperatures, which are expected to persist for days, could break Europe’s 48.8-degree Celsius record set in Sicily in 2021.

Toronto area Metro grocery workers could strike as soon as tonight: Bargaining continues between the retailer and 3,700 grocery employees from 27 GTA stores as the potential for strike action looms.

Inside a years-long FOI fight for 911 wait-time data: When Globe and Mail reporter Molly Hayes filed an freedom of information request to the Toronto Police Service in 2018, seeking data on 911 wait times in the city, she had no idea the simple request would result in years of appeals, mediations and adjudications.

Russia strikes Ukrainian grain ports: A day after pulling out of a UN-backed grain deal, a wave of missile and drone attacks hit Ukraine’s ports in “mass revenge strikes” over attacks on a bridge to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Team Canada’s Christine Sinclair prepares for her sixth World Cup: At age 40, the Canadian women’s captain continues to be a talismanic figure on the team. She may have taken a step back on the pitch, but Sinclair continues to lead and connect her teammates on and off the field.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, partly boosted by a round of solid bank earnings which helped put the Dow on track for its longest streak of daily gains in more than two years. The TSX also rose, propelled primarily by the energy and resource sectors, closing at a two-month high as a slowdown in Canadian inflation to less than 3 per cent further bolstered investor sentiment.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 149.78 points at 20,376.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 366.58 points at 34,951.93. The S&P 500 index was up 32.19 points at 4,554.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 108.69 points at 14,353.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.82 cents US compared with 75.83 cents US on Monday.

TALKING POINTS

When Ottawa picks winners through industrial policy, the economy is the loser

“Do governments even know how to pick the winning technology? The simple answer is no. Supporting basic or risky innovation is not an automatic win, as governments don’t necessarily know what technology or visionary company is the best investment.” – Claude Lavoie

After years on the sidelines, I’m joining the climate protests this fall

“I’m an independent journalist who has long held activism at arm’s-length, but the climate crisis has grown so urgent that straight-up reporting now feels like a passive response that verges on complicity. This time, I’m marching with the protesters.” – Arno Kopecky

LIVING BETTER

Mortgage rates today range from bad to horrible, but there is a sweet spot

Choosing the right mortgage term today is about as complex as it can get. The cheapest rates today are for a fixed term of five years, but who wants to lock in for five years when rates are thought to be peaking? Meanwhile, a one-year mortgage will let you reevaluate in 12 months but comes with a higher premium.

So what’s the best bargain for mortages right now? Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick does some digging to help you save big.

TODAY’S LONG READ

This Ontario woman planted more than 4,500 trees in a day in Saskatchewan and found a TikTok audience of millions

Open this photo in gallery: Ontario resident Leslie Dart is among the thousands of tree planters who work on reforestation projects each summer.HO/The Canadian Press

To plant more than 4,500 trees in one day, you don’t move like a gardener, you move like a machine.

In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Leslie Dart plunges a small spade into the ground, levers open a hole, drops in a seedling, then stomps the hole shut, barely breaking stride as she does it again.

Dart is among the thousands of tree planters, many of them college students, who work mostly for logging companies across Canada to plant trees each summer. It’s backbreaking, necessary work that ensures forest regeneration, especially as wildfire season worsens.

Evening Update is written by Tegwyn Hughes.