Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Employment in Canada rose by 64,000 jobs in September, easily surpassing the estimate of 20,000 from Bay Street economists, while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent for the third consecutive month as the country’s population grows at historically strong rates.

With Canada’s labour market churning out jobs at a surprisingly quick pace, the numbers put pressure on the Bank of Canada ahead of its next interest rate announcement, on Oct. 25, with the central bank weighing whether recent data – including an uptick in inflation – will force it to raise interest rates yet again.

Read more:

Open this photo in gallery: The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2019.Chris Helgren/Reuters

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Narges Mohammadi, a 51-year-old imprisoned Iranian activist, won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for her tireless campaigning for women’s rights and democracy and opposition to the death penalty.

Mohammadi has kept up her activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and years behind bars. She has remained a leading light for the nationwide protests sparked by the death last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

You can read a letter Mohammadi wrote from an Iranian prison to PEN Canada here.

Open this photo in gallery: Taghi Ramahi, husband of Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women's rights advocate, who won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, poses with an undated photo of himself and his wife, during an interview at his home in Paris, France, Oct. 6, 2023.CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/Reuters

Lower speed limits in Wales prompt largest petition in legislature’s history

It seemed like a sensible idea on paper: Drop the speed limit to cut down on traffic accidents, save lives and reduce pollution. But a move by the Welsh government to lower the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 20 has proven far more difficult to execute in practice.

The change has caused confusion and led to a fierce public backlash. Road signs have been vandalized, drivers have staged protests by moving at a snail’s pace on highways, and local councils have had to reorganize bus routes because so many were running late.

Nearly 500,000 people – almost a quarter of the population of Wales – have signed a petition calling on the government to reverse the move.

Open this photo in gallery: A woman holds a sign during a protest against 20mph speed limits on Sept. 23, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales.Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Supreme Court of Canada rules pre-trial publication bans like the one imposed in Aydin Coban case are automatic: Publication bans like the one that blocked the news media from reporting on more than a year of pre-trial hearings in the cyberbullying case of Aydin Coban, until a jury retired to consider its verdict, are automatic and judges must impose them, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday.

U.S. auto workers once sacrificed wages to save the industry. Now, as profits rise, they want better pay: The job action is part of a rise in labour activism across the U.S., with everyone from airline pilots to UPS drivers winning big raises this year, Hollywood writers and actors walking off the job, and workers at Starbucks and Amazon fighting to unionize.

How Trans Mountain CEO Dawn Farrell quietly took control of Canada’s most controversial pipeline: Dawn Farrell may be Canada’s most elusive chief executive and had intended to keep it that way. In the 13 months she has headed Trans Mountain Corp., she hasn’t granted a single interview – until this week.

Flying solo: Evolving the thinking on women who age alone: The Globe and Mail collects the most illuminating findings on aging women navigating aloneness today.

How much did the Las Vegas Sphere cost? Take The Globe’s business and investing news quiz

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index gained more than 100 points Friday, led by strength in energy, technology and base metals, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 108.26 points at 19,246.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 288.01 points at 33,407.58. The S&P 500 index was up 50.31 points at 4,308.50, while the Nasdaq composite was up 211.51 points at 13,431.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.08 cents US compared with 72.82 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude oil contract was up 48 cents at US$82.79 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$3.34 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.40 at US$1,845.20 an ounceand the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.63 a pound.

TALKING POINTS

The government dug a deep hole for itself with bills C-11 and C-18. And it’s only digging deeper

“The assumption on which the government/media strategy was based was that the platforms needed us more than we needed them: that without news stories to link to the platforms’ readers would have nothing to natter about. That faith has turned out to be as fantastically misplaced as everything else about the bill.” – Andrew Coyne

We must talk openly about domestic violence without shame and stigma

“I’ve also seen how complex domestic violence is – that sticky cycle. I’ve seen how helpless families and friends feel, how much shame and stigma there still is to have this happening in your life, in your family, and how powerless people feel to stop it. I’ve felt this myself. There are times I’ve asked, ‘Are you afraid of him?’ Times I’ve said: ‘I worry one day he will kill you.’ It’s personal for me. But it’s personal for you, too. Even if you don’t know it.” – Jana Pruden

Canada is a latecomer to the Indo-Pacific – and we need to prove we’re serious players

“Canada is a Pacific country, and so it is also in our national interests to contribute to regional security, including the physical security of maritime trade routes to ensure that supply chains are not compromised. That means beefing up our defence spending – not cutting it – to ensure an active defence presence in the region.” – Marc Garneau

LIVING BETTER

Build your seasonless capsule wardrobe with 15 buys you can wear all year long

When it can be “sweater weather” in August and hot enough for shorts in October, it makes more sense than ever to take a seasonless approach to wardrobe building. It’s time to update your wardrobe, and The Globe and Mail has you covered with fall must-haves you can wear into winter, spring and even summer.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Toronto pools welcome canine community for the dog days of summer

Open this photo in gallery: A happy Golden Retriever pops its head up for a quick breath at the Dogs Only Swim Day event at Riverdale Park East on Sept. 3, 2023.Jon Laytner/The Globe and Mail

On the last day of operation before draining and winterizing their facilities, some local public pools in the heart of Toronto open their gates to dogs of all shapes and sizes for special end-of-summer pool parties. Jon Layton reports on the festivities.

Evening Update is written by Emerald Bensadoun. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.