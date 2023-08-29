Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

A new report details the number of children in Canada with serious health problems or risks to their health, and the charity behind the report is calling on government to step up.

Raising Canada, a report published by the charity Children First Canada, is based on research from three universities and personal interviews.

Its key findings include a significant increase in youth depression and self-harm incidents during the pandemic, escalation of child violence, poverty, and racism and a startling 29 per cent rise in food insecurity among young Canadians due to the ongoing impact of inflation.

The report adds that Indigenous youth are particularly vulnerable, and it places Canada in the lower tier of OCED countries in some metrics.

Ontario may return portions of Greenbelt land after sale listing discovered

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing heavy scrutiny over his strategy to use protected Greenbelt land for housing developments, but on Tuesday he issued a warning to developers, after he said two such properties had been listed for sale.

“If you don’t meet our government’s conditions, including showing real progress by year end with a plan to get shovels in the ground by 2025, your land will go back into the Greenbelt,” Ford said in a statement.

The fate of the two properties, in Ajax, is unclear because the owner says he put out an appeal for help in developing the land as per Ontario’s requirement, and the listing was misinterpreted.

Police charge Ontario man in suicide-drug case with international reach

Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of exploiting vulnerable people by selling sodium nitrate online and counselling suicide, faces 12 new charges in a case local police call “very complex.” British police say 88 people who died also bought products from websites linked to Law, but they have not yet pressed charges.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ontario elementary teachers’ union applies for conciliation: Ontario’s elementary school teachers, having rejected Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s call for a binding arbitration process to decide their next contract, hope a conciliator can help move bargaining forward.

Hurricane Idalia chases Floridians from coast: A region of Florida that has never experienced the direct hit of a hurricane is bracing for that reality as Hurricane Idalia is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 storm and make landfall Wednesday.

No Canadians left in U.S. Open singles after first round: Canadian Leylah Fernandez lost in the opening round of the U.S. Open this afternoon, dropping a three-hour, three-set match to 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6, 5-7, 6-4. Later, Rebecca Marino fell 7-6, 7-6 to a Romanian opponent. The two women join Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic on the sidelines, meaning all Canadian singles players are out two days into the tournament.

Toronto’s Artscape going into receivership: The future of many studio and living spaces for Toronto artists has been thrown into doubt as Artscape, which manages facilities and owns properties in the city, said it will go into receivership with the hope of addressing its debt problems.

MARKET WATCH

The major North American markets were up sharply today, with U.S. economic signals buoying investors’ expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.45% to end the session at 4,497.63 points. The Nasdaq gained 1.74% to 13,943.76 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85% to 34,852.67 points. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 265.27 points at 20,290.41.

One Canadian dollar could be bought for 73.77 U.S. cents.

TALKING POINTS

Just a kiss? That moment at the Women’s World Cup was toxic masculinity on full display

“Rather than admit wrongdoing and apologize for ruining what should have been the biggest moment of these women’s lives (not to mention the country’s), he dug in. He called the uproar ‘false feminism.’ Mr. Rubiales does not get to make that call.” – Marsha Lederman

As our forests burn, oil companies are doubling down on their old business models

“The profit motive, which has metastasized, cancer-like, into the pursuit of endless growth on the body of our finite planet, has attained the sanctity of an orthodox religion, defying logic, science, common sense, and common decency.” – John Vaillant

It’s time for Canadian officials to make public their plans for the next pandemic

“The [Public Health Agency of Canada] says that they are now bolstering their pandemic preparedness efforts. However, there is a dearth of detail on how these efforts will specifically respond to concerns raised in a report published by the Auditor-General of Canada in 2021, assessing PHAC’s COVID-19 response. " – Adrian Levy

LIVING BETTER

Where to kick back in Vienna, the world’s most livable city

Open this photo in gallery: Summer days at Old Danube.Christian Stemper/WienTourismus/Handout

Even at a glance it’s easy to see why Vienna tops most-livable-city lists year after year: easy public transportation, friendly people and world-class museums are just part of the charm. But to really understand the Viennese lifestyle, one must get up close and personal with the River Danube.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Meet the young Canadian farmers adapting agriculture to withstand climate change

Open this photo in gallery: Norm Lamothe in a wheat field at Wooodleigh Farms, in Cavan, Ont.Cole Burston/The Globe and Mail

Arzeena Hamir never imagined so much of her farming work would involve advocacy, but like many peers of a younger generation, she finds her crop yield is only one part of a career in agriculture.

Farmers today face traditional challenges their forebears would recognize, along with new ones like ensuring their land can withstand the effects of climate change and coaching other farmers in experimenting with new methods.

For Hamir, who has owned a Courtenay, B.C., organic farm with her husband for the past decade, convincing government leaders to invest smartly in farm resiliency initiatives is a big part of the job. Hamir is just one of the new generation of farmers focused on feeding the soil, whether or not it diverts from directly generating income through crops. Otherwise, the future of farming is in peril.

“If you can’t grow a crop, you can’t pay your bills,” says Ontario farmer Norm Lamothe.

Read Lana Hall’s feature here.

