Evening Update: Canadian sentenced to death in China on drug charges; violence in Venezuela as Guaido calls for uprising to oust Maduro

Good evening,
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
China sentences Canadian to death over drug offences
A Canadian man has been sentenced to death by Chinese authorities for his involvement in a 2012 scheme to manufacture methamphetamine in China.
Fan Wei, accused of playing a leadership role in what China calls “extraordinarily serious transnational trafficking and manufacturing of narcotics,” is the second Canadian to be sentenced to death in China since the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, which pitched the two counties into their worst political dispute in years. Two other Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been detained and accused of espionage-related offences.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland condemned the use of the death penalty as “a cruel and inhumane punishment which should not be use in any country.”
In an op-ed for The Globe, Canada’s former ambassador to China, David Mulroney, said: “We simply can’t postpone a rethink of our approach to China, and we must finally be open to the idea that, when it comes to engaging Beijing, smarter is better than comprehensive – and less is almost certainly better than more.”
Catch up on the Canada-China political feud here.
Juan Guaido calls for military uprising to oust Maduro
Venezuela hit a new crisis point on Tuesday after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The move was Mr. Guaido’s boldest effort yet to persuade the military to rise up against Mr. Maduro.
Mr. Guaido declared himself interim president in January, arguing that Mr. Maduro’s re-election in 2018 was illegitimate.
The country has been mired in an economic and political crisis for years. Shortages of food and medicine have prompted more than three million Venezuelans to emigrate in recent years.
Mr. Guaido’s efforts come ahead of May Day mass street protests planned for Wednesday, which he said will be “the largest march in Venezuela’s history” and part of what he calls the “definitive phase” of his effort to take office.
See photos of today’s protest here.
This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR
Flooding: Water levels in central Ontario’s cottage country are beginning to stabilize just in time for a fresh influx of rain expected on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Quebec, authorities are set to partially lift evacuation orders in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, which would allow some residents to return home. Thousands of people have been forced from their homes in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, while the Prime Minister issued an ominous message: "These extreme weather events are going to happen more often.”
Jason Kenney sworn in: Jason Kenney was sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier, vowing that his “young, diverse cabinet” would get to work immediately on creating jobs and building pipelines. The United Conservative Party leader, who unseated the one-term NDP government of Rachel Notley in the April 16 election, won on a platform that promised to take a more aggressive approach with perceived opponents of the oil industry, including the B.C. government, environmentalists and Ottawa.
Canadian banknote wins honour: Canada’s new $10 bill featuring Nova Scotia human rights icon Viola Desmond has been named banknote of the year by the International Bank Note Society. The purple polymer bill was the first vertically oriented banknote issued in Canada. It marks a growing recognition of Desmond’s refusal to leave the whites-only section of a Nova Scotia movie theatre on Nov. 8, 1946 – nearly a decade before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Alabama.
MARKET WATCH
Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, dragged by the energy sector which dropped 1.2 per cent. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 19.64 points at 16,580.73
On Wall Street, investors were looking ahead to a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The Fed is largely expected to leave interest rates unchanged as it seeks to balance solid economic growth against low inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.11 points to 26,592.5, the S&P 500 gained 2.78 points to 2,945.81 and the Nasdaq dropped 54.09 points to 8,107.77
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.
TALKING POINTS
Fighting organized hate requires new tactics for a new era
We must remember that hate does not form only in the online ether...it comes from real-world discontent and confusion – so our real-world reaction and approach to the root-cause issues matters deeply.” - Elizabeth Moore, anti-hate educator and former racist extremist.
How the university can save itself – from itself
“If we do not disrupt the university from the inside, the disruption will come from outside – from technology, other educational programs, employers and even the students themselves, our most important constituency.” - Ishwar Puri, dean of engineering at McMaster University and Leonard Waverman, dean of the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster.
LIVING BETTER
It’s the age-old financial question: Should you pay off your mortgage faster or invest?
Many Canadians who bought homes in particularly expensive cities feel pressure to hammer down the amount they owe on their home. But according to The Globe’s personal finance columnist, there’s merit in putting your investments first.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Luck, love, life: Remembering beloved author Wayson Choy
Antanas Sileika reflects on the life of fellow writer Wayson Choy, author of The Jade Peony, who died last weekend at age 80:
“Everybody seemed to love Wayson, so it was natural that everyone loved his books. He was so beloved it was hard to go out with him sometimes. He was with me when I was buying bagels at a chain store on Spadina Avenue when the young woman bagging the buns asked if he was indeed Wayson Choy; when he said he was, she sighed like her dreams had been answered.”
If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.