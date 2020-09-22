Evening Update: Canadians urged to limit contact again as COVID-19 cases surge; Unifor, Ford reach tentative deal

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Canadians urged to limit contact again as COVID-19 cases surge

There will be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada unless people limit contact with others in coming days, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam warns.

The Public Health Agency of Canada released its latest modelling today, predicting up to 155,795 cases and up to 9,300 deaths by early October if the current trajectory continues.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu noted that the spread of the coronavirus is not the same across the country, so determining whether restrictions need tightening demands a “surgical approach.”

Separately, Quebec is elevating the alert level in three more regions as health authorities warn the province is seeing a second wave of the pandemic: The Laval region north of Montreal and the Outaouais region in western Quebec will go to orange (moderate), and the Centre-du-Quebec region will move from green to yellow (early-warning).

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered pubs to close early and people to work from home as much as possible for the next six months. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Britain has quadrupled over the past month to more than 4,000 a day.

More headlines:

Trudeau plans television address tomorrow after Throne Speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to Canadians in a national broadcast tomorrow evening, just hours after his government is scheduled to unveil its updated policy agenda in a Speech from the Throne, sources confirmed to The Globe and Mail.

Trudeau will use the address to underscore the key elements of his minority government’s agenda and urge Canadians not to undo efforts from the past six months to limit the spread of the coronavirus, one source said.

A senior government official recently told The Globe that the Throne Speech will cover three main themes: dealing with the pandemic in areas such as public health, support programs for Canadians who have lost income and a longer-term plan for the economic recovery, which is expected to include a strong focus on climate change.

Background: Parliament is back tomorrow. Will there be an election soon after that? Here’s what you need to know first

Unifor and Ford reach tentative deal, with investment from Ottawa, Ontario

The Canadian and Ontario governments will partner with Ford Canada to invest $1.95-billion in its Oakville and Windsor auto plants, Unifor president Jerry Dias said today, as his union and the automaker reached a tentative deal to avoid a strike.

The deal includes $1.8-billion dedicated to the production of five electric vehicles, the first of which will be scheduled to roll off the assembly line in 2025, Dias said. The deal also includes a contract for 6.8-litre engines in Windsor. Ford and Unifor declined to clarify how much of the investment would come from the governments.

Unifor’s Ford workers are expected to vote on the three-year deal this weekend.

Supreme Court justices challenge Ontario, Saskatchewan on carbon tax

Supreme Court justices pushed lawyers from Saskatchewan and Ontario today, demanding to know how Canada can help stop climate change if any single province chooses not to join the effort.

Two days of hearings have begun in Ottawa to decide three separate appeals related to Ottawa’s national carbon tax. Since 2019, Ottawa has imposed a federal carbon price on any province that doesn’t have an equivalent system of its own.

On the eve of the hearings, the federal government approved proposed industrial carbon tax programs in Ontario and New Brunswick, even though Ottawa says they are “clearly weaker” than the federal system they will replace.

Opinion: “Even if the alternative could have been worse, these deals – particularly the one with Ontario – represent another unhelpful twist along Canada’s tortuous path toward a cleaner economy.” - Adam Radwanski

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Romney supports SCOTUS vote: Senate Republicans have fallen in line behind President Donald Trump’s push to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat as one of the last holdouts, Mitt Romney, said today he supports a vote despite Democrats' objections it’s too close to the Nov. 3 election. Trump, who will announce his nominee Saturday, is all but certain to have the votes to confirm his choice.

Quebec woman in ricin case accused of threatening Trump: Pascale Ferrier, a Canadian woman arrested in connection with a ricin-plot conspiracy, has been formally accused of threatening the life of U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter where she allegedly told him “I don’t want the next 4 years with you as president.”

RCMP probe confrontation in Red Deer, Alta.: RCMP in Alberta say they are investigating after an anti-racism rally in Red Deer turned violent on the weekend. News footage shows counter-protesters shoving demonstrators who had gathered to denounce racism, with no RCMP officers seen intervening.

Andreescu out for the season: Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she is taking off the remainder of the season to focus on her health and training. The decision was expected after the 20-year-old withdrew from the French Open.

Young Toronto singer an AGT finalist: At just 11 years old, Toronto’s Roberta Battaglia is one of 10 finalists to advance to the grand finale of America’s Got Talent, which starts tonight on NBC/Citytv.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street stocks rebounded today, led by a jump in Amazon, even as a likely delay in new fiscal stimulus by Congress and an increase in the number of coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery. The Canadian stock market also enjoyed a bounce from Monday’s selloff, led higher by consumer staples.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.48 points or 0.52 per cent to 27,288.18, the S&P 500 gained 34.51 points or 1.05 per cent to 3,315.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 184.84 points or 1.71 per cent to end at 10,963.64.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 161.12 points or 1.01 per cent at 16,142.89.

TALKING POINTS

Is Canada about to repeat fiscal history? Debt levels suggest that’s likely

“The Liberal government promises an ambitious Throne Speech on Wednesday. We’re expecting to see new spending to combat global warming and to cushion the economic pain of the pandemic. Much of it could be a terrible mistake.” - John Ibbitson

Bryson DeChambeau’s brutal assault on the U.S. Open is bad news for the everyman golfer

“Along with darts, billiards and bowling, golf remains (sort of) democratic because whatever John Daly can do without embarrassing himself, you can too. Then Bryson DeChambeau shows up.” - Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

Good news from critic John Doyle about your future viewing options: “It will be a great fall TV season: fabulous, infuriating, escapist and energizing.” He offers his picks of 12 essential dramas to watch in the next few months. They include the latest incarnation of Fargo, featuring Chris Rock as a 1950s crime boss, a gripping adaptation of former FBI director James Comey’s memoir and the unintentionally timely Utopia, featuring a group of comic-book obsessives who believe a certain work contains prophesies about a dangerous virus.

TODAY’S LONG READ

The border closing makes sense. But I’m American and I miss Canada

I love the Canadian vibe, so subtle you might miss it. From my perspective, Canadians are more physically reserved, more self-effacing, more hygienic and neater in appearance than Americans. If I wander into a drug store and look around, I know immediately that I’m not in the U.S. There are no flashy characters. No one looks like they’re dressed for Halloween in the middle of July. No one is talking in a loud voice.

The cashier greets me. A decent “Hello” or a “Bonjour,” or sometimes both, at least in the Eastern Townships. The fact that I am actually greeted tells me that I am in another part of the world. Friendly. Familiar. Foreign and near.

And the laid-backness is contagious. I take my time in Canada because other people do. I’m no longer in a place where a New York minute is not fast enough.

Read Gabriella Brand’s full essay here.

