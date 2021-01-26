Evening Update: Cancel travel plans, Trudeau urges; Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine supply under further threat as Europe mulls controls

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Trudeau urges Canadians to cancel travel plans, says new restrictions are coming

Canadians should cancel any non-essential travel plans they might have, whether it’s abroad or even between provinces, as new restrictions are on the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.

Story continues below advertisement

Sources have told The Globe and Mail that the federal cabinet debated the new measures lduring Monday evening’s meeting. Options on the table ranged from relatively small changes, such as increasing the number of people dedicated to enforcing the 14-day quarantine, to requiring all returning non-essential travellers to quarantine at a government-designated hotel at their own expense.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine deliveries further threatened as Europe mulls export controls

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today addressed Canada’s vaccine supplies coming out of Europe amid warnings from the European Commission that it is going to impose an “export transparency mechanism.” He said he is “very confident” Canada is going to get all the doses promised by the end of March, following a sharp decline in deliveries of a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech this month.

AstraZeneca, whose vaccine candidate is on tap to be approved in Europe later this week, has also said production problems will reduce initial deliveries. Anger in Europe at both Pfizer and AstraZeneca led the European Commission today to threaten export controls.

Separately, human clinical trials have begun in Toronto for a proposed COVID-19 vaccine made by Calgary-based Providence Therapeutics, which says 60 subjects will be monitored for 13 months, with the first results expected in February.

Businesses in hard-hit sectors can apply for new pandemic relief loans starting Monday

Story continues below advertisement

Businesses will be able to tap into a new set of low-interest, Ottawa-backed loans starting Feb. 1, worth up to $6.25-million for larger chains in hard-hit sectors.

The Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (HASCAP) will be open to businesses in all sectors on Monday if they can show a year-over-year revenue decline of 50 per cent or more for any three of the past eight months. The standard loan value will range from $25,000 to $1-million, and companies must also have applied for either the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy or the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy to be eligible.

Acting chief of Capitol Police apologizes for agency’s failure to prevent ‘terrorist attack’

Yogananda Pittman, the acting chief of the Capitol Police, apologized to Congress today for the agency’s massive security failures Jan. 6, acknowledging that the department knew there was a “strong potential for violence” but failed to take adequate steps to prevent what she described as a “terrorist attack.”

Meanwhile, the Senate has rejected a Republican attempt led by Rand Paul to dismiss Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, a vote that allows the case on “incitement of insurrection” for the Capitol attack to move forward but also foreshadows that there may not be enough votes to convict him.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Story continues below advertisement

Morneau drops OECD job bid: Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he is dropping out of the race to become secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development because he does not have enough support from member countries to make it to the third round of the campaign.

Italy’s PM resigns: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned today, propelling Italy into a political crisis that might only be resolved by a snap election that would distract the government from trying to end a pandemic that has killed 86,000 Italians.

Maxwell seeks case dismissal: Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s, has asked a judge to dismiss the case on multiple grounds, including that a deal years ago not to prosecute Epstein and others should shield her from prosecution.

Weinstein revised bankruptcy plan approved: A U.S. judge has approved a revised Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan that provides about US$35-million for creditors, with roughly half that amount going to women who have accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Beyond Meat, Pepsico joint venture: Beyond Meat is teaming up with PepsiCo to develop and sell snacks and beverages made from plant-based protein, but provided no additional detail as to what those products may be.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

On Wall Streets, markets closed slightly lower as investors digested a batch of corporate earnings results, while an expected policy announcement from the Federal Reserve tomorrow helped to limit moves. Canada’s main stock index dropped a broad-based decline led by the energy and technology sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.96 points or 0.07 per cent to 30,937.04, the S&P 500 slipped 5.74 points or 0.15 per cent to 3,849.62 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 9.93 points or 0.07 per cent 13,626.06. The S&P/TSX composite index ended lower 126.61 points or 0.71 per cent at 17,779.41.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Jason Kenney’s bet on Keystone was a taxpayer-funded trip to the casino

“He acknowledged in a November interview that the project wouldn’t have moved forward without government money, because of the ‘legal and political risks associated with the campaign to landlock Alberta.’ Yet he went ahead and sunk $1.5-billion of taxpayer money in it anyway.” - Gary Mason

Story continues below advertisement

The cancellation of Keystone XL raises the stakes for Trans Mountain

“Instead of bemoaning the cancellation of Keystone XL, however, Canada should see this as an opportunity to put more emphasis on direct access to offshore markets. Specifically, the TMX pipeline will allow Canada to take advantage of direct exports to key markets in the Indo-Pacific.” - Jeff Kucharski, adjunct professor, B.C.’s Royal Roads University

LIVING BETTER

Connect with historical traditions and learn a skill that’s spot on for pandemic times: making soap. Join Jana G. Pruden and Natalie Pepin, who teaches homesteading skills, Indigenous arts and ancestral crafts, for the latest session of The Globe’s Craft Club next Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook and at tgam.ca/craftclub. Find out what ingredients and equipment you’ll need here, and keep up to date on other activities with our Facebook group.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Montreal businessman Mark Pathy to be part of first fully private human spaceflight mission to the International Space Station

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Mark Pathy, chairman of Montreal-based media company Stingray. Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

If it were up to Mark Pathy, nobody except those directly involved would know he’s going to space. But when you’re blasting off on a 21-storey-high rocket in a deafening roar under the power of 1.7 million pounds of thrust, it’s hard to be inconspicuous. When you happen to be part of the first fully private human spaceflight mission to Earth’s orbit, even more so.

The low-profile Montreal businessman and philanthropist, 51, is set to become the 11th Canadian to travel to space when he lifts off next year as part of the maiden mission of Axiom Space, a Houston-based company that provides astronaut services and is manufacturing the world’s first commercial space station.

It will be an unprecedented 10-day journey: a private company chartering a private spaceship (from Elon Musk’s SpaceX) for an all-private crew that will fly into orbit. Pathy is paying millions not only for an experience most of us can only dream about but also for a spot in history. In doing so, he’s grudgingly stepping into the spotlight after trying to stay out of it most of his life. Read Nicolas Van Praet’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.