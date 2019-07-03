Evening Update: Canopy Growth’s Bruce Linton pushed out; China says ‘naive’ Canada shouldn’t believe Trump raised detainees with Xi

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Canopy Growth’s Bruce Linton out as co-CEO and board member

Story continues below advertisement

After spending more than five years building Canopy Growth into the world’s largest legal cannabis company, Bruce Linton is being pushed out. Effective immediately, he is no longer co-chief executive officer or a member of the board of directors.

The surprise departure comes less than two weeks after Canopy reported a fourth-quarter loss that was nearly four times what analysts were expecting. William Newlands, CEO of U.S.-based Constellation Brands – which invested $5-billion in Canopy last year – publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the results.

Linton said it was Constellation’s decision to make a management change. “Even when we brought that $5-billion in, I knew, from that change of structure, there would likely be implications for management,” he told The Globe and Mail. “But we would have been fools not to bring in a $5-billion cash infusion just so we could keep our jobs.”

Opinion: “Bruce Linton has been the cannabis industry’s busiest and flashiest dealmaker. In the end, his biggest deal was his undoing.” - Jeffrey Jones

In other cannabis news, Ontario is set to get 50 more stores starting in October, and applicants will have to first show they have their finances and retail space ready to go.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Sudan’s internet ban aims to silence protesters, but also stifles the digital economy

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Three months after a military coup, Sudan has shut down the internet on every mobile phone in the country. And there are no signs of it returning soon.

The shutdown has crippled a once-booming digital economy, eliminating jobs that depend on mobile banking or other apps such as ride-hailing services. But it has achieved its goal: inflicting a severe blow to the protest movement that had challenged the military rulers.

The regime has said very little about the reasons for the internet blackout, except to say it is necessary for “national security.” Human rights groups and the United Nations human rights chief have denounced the shutdown.

Open this photo in gallery Shehabaldin Ahmed, 27, works for the Sudanese ride-sharing service Tirhal. He is also a supporter of the pro-democracy movement. (Photo by Andreea Campeanu for the Globe and Mail) Andreea Campeanu

China says ‘naive’ Canada shouldn’t believe Trump raised issue of detained Canadians with Xi

The Chinese government is accusing Canada of being naive in assuming that U.S. President Donald Trump raised the case of two imprisoned Canadians with President Xi Jinping.

Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, was reacting to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comment that he was “confident” Trump kept his word to raise the plight of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavour at the G20 summit.

Story continues below advertisement

The two were detained in China in December in apparent retaliation for the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the U.S. government.

Chinese authorities have confiscated Kovrig’s reading glasses, sources say, as Beijing increases political and economic pressure on Canada to allow Meng to return home.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

The Kawhi watch: The saga of Kawhi Leonard’s free-agency decision involved stalking by air today: The journey of a black van from Pearson Airport to downtown Toronto was broadcast live on TV via helicopter after the van’s unknown passengers disembarked from the private plane of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Toronto Raptors.

Greater Vancouver home sales fall to 19-year low: Greater Vancouver housing sales slid last month to a 19-year low for June while the benchmark residential price dropped below $1-million.

Canadians at Wimbledon: Milos Raonic and Félix Auger-Aliassime both advanced to the third round at Wimbledon. Raonic beat Robin Haase of the Netherlands in straight sets, while Auger-Aliassime took four to defeat French qualifier Corentin Moutet.

Story continues below advertisement

Telus follows Rogers with ‘endless data’ plans: Telus is eliminating data overage fees and becoming the first of Canada’s national carriers to introduce $0-down financing for smartphones, weeks after Rogers Communications announced similar offers. Rivals Telus and BCE responded to Rogers’ initial move with limited-time promotional plans.

UNESCO gives Canada new deadline to preserve national park: UNESCO, the United Nations body that oversees world heritage sites, has given Canada a new deadline to address problems in B.C.'s Wood Buffalo National Park, the largest in the country.

Boeing pledges US$100-million to help crash families: Boeing says it will give US$100-million to organizations to help families affected by the deadly crashes of the company’s 737 Max planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The multiyear payout is independent of lawsuits filed by families of the 346 people killed in the two crashes.

Las Vegas shooting victim’s family files lawsuit against gun makers: The family of a woman killed by a gunman in the 2019 Las Vegas massacre filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Colt and seven other gun makers plus three dealers, arguing their weapons are designed in a way that could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks rose today, with each of the major U.S. indexes closing at a record high, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would take a more dovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of a slowing economy.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.32 points to 26,966.00, the S&P 500 gained 22.81 points to close at 2,995.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.14 points to end at 8,170.23.

The rise in Canada’s main stock index was led by gains in defensive shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 104.91 points at 16,576.20.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Off-court defiance rather than on-court skill defines Eugenie Bouchard now

“There was a point in this long career ebb when Bouchard was an object of pity. But now she has become something else – an example of resilience in the face of disappointment. Not the sort they make movies about – getting to the lowest point and rising up again. But the one real people live – getting to the lowest point and staying there for a good, long while.” - Cathal Kelly

Story continues below advertisement

We need to come clean with millennials on big-city home ownership dreams

“Trends driving house prices over the past year include an increase in mortgage rates and stress tests for borrowers that ensure they can survive higher rates. These trends did depress prices in many cities, but affordability in Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria remains dreadful.” - Rob Carrick

LIVING BETTER

In the summer heat, you can step away from the stove - and the grill - and create a fresh menu that takes no heat to make. Creamy burrata elevates a white bean and tomato panzanella salad. Papdi chaat is a sweet-salty-sour-tangy-crunchy-soft layered snack that requires little more than assembly. And pair watermelon with tomatoes to make a refreshing gazpacho soup in the blender.

Open this photo in gallery Papdi Chaat (Photo by Julie Van Rosendaal) Julie Van Rosendaal

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Is it better being married or single? A fresh controversy lays bare the anxieties that still persist about women’s lives

Are women who never marry happier than those who put a ring on it?

British behavioural scientist Paul Dolan ignited a firestorm of controversy recently when he claimed that wives are “miserable,” while women who opt out of marriage and kids lead much better lives. Dolan suggested that while marriage makes men happier and healthier, the opposite is true for wives.

Dolan, who included these ideas in his new book Happy Ever After: Escaping the Myth of the Perfect Life, was forced to walk back some of the claims after American economist Gray Kimbrough found they were based on a flawed analysis of the American Time Use Survey. Even so, Dolan’s comments provoked heated debate.

The intellectual tussle made one thing clear: Deep fissures remain between the married and single camps, this despite the myriad choices now available to couples. In particular, experts said, the controversy laid bare anxieties that persist around how women choose to structure their lives, as men get spared the married-single queries. Read Zosia Bielski’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.