Evening Update: Cargill reopens plant at centre of COVID-19 outbreak; Ottawa weighing whether to release a budget this year

Ottawa weighing whether to produce a 2020 budget amid pandemic uncertainty, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is weighing whether it should release a 2020 budget in light of the rapidly changing economic landscape during the coronavirus pandemic. At issue is when it can shift from emergency supports for workers and businesses and focus on the recovery phase of its pandemic response.

A budget was originally scheduled for March 30, but was shelved. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said today that a budget or fiscal update should be released before Parliament’s summer recess.

Cargill reopens plant at centre of COVID-19 outbreak as union questions worker safety

Cargill has reopened its High River, Alta., plant, but tensions continue with the union representing workers at the site of Canada’s largest COVID-19 outbreak.

The company said it opened with two shifts after a two-week shutdown, beginning with its harvest department, also referred to as the kill floor. Fabrication shifts – where the meat is processed – will reopen on Wednesday.

The union still has “grave concerns” about the plant reopening, it said in a late-night press release, following a weekend of negotiations between United Food and Commercial Workers local 401 and the company. As of Sunday, 935 employees had tested positive.for COVID-19. Workers will take part in an online tribute today to an employee who has died, Bui Thi Hiep.

Open this photo in gallery Bui Thi Hiep Handout

Read more: How Cargill became the site of Canada’s largest single outbreak of COVID-19

What else is happenings across the country: Several provinces began the process of loosening some of their lockdown restrictions, while others are implementing tougher rules or resetting plans. Quebec is pushing back the reopening of retail stores in the greater Montreal area by one week, to May 18. Meanwhile, Manitoba is allowing non-essential businesses to reopen, and Alberta has told dentists and other medical professionals they can start operating again. In Newfoundland, new travel restrictions come into force today.

Read more: Here’s a guide to reopening plans by province and territory.

Get your reopening questions answered: Join health columnist André Picard and senior audience editor Madeleine White on the Globe’s Instagram channel for a livestream Q&A this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. They will explore what we know about reopening, and how it will affect your life. You can submit your questions now by e-mail to audience@globeandmail.com.

The international scene: Millions of Italians returned to work today with a mixture of relief and fear, European bureau chief Eric Reguly writes. Italy’s lockdown was finally easing off, but employees and business owners were worried that a second wave of coronavirus infections could send them back home.

Canada joined other countries in a virtual international pledging conference to raise more than $11-billion for long-term COVID-19 vaccine research. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted in his address that Canada has already promised $850-million toward the international effort. When asked why Canada didn’t offer new money today, he said the event was “only the beginning."

In business: Air Canada has reported a $1-billion loss in the first quarter as most air travel came to a halt amid the pandemic, which the company called "the darkest period ever in the history of commercial aviation.” Air Canada’s stock dropped amid an industry selloff following news over the weekend that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold off its entire stake in the four largest U.S. carriers: American, Delta, United and Southwest.

Preppy clothier J.Crew Group has filed for bankruptcy protection with a plan to hand over control to lenders and close some stores. It’s the first high-profile retailer to file for Chapter 11 proceedings, but likely not the last.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Shopify founder among Canada’s richest: Shopify’s rocketing share price has made founder Tobias Lutke one of Canada’s wealthiest billionaires, and trading records show the CEO is selling a slice of that pie. At Friday’s closing price of US$613.64, his stake in is worth slightly more than US$5-billion, based on a review of his stock holdings records. Lutke has filed a plan with regulators to sell Shopify shares in 2020 and has already disposed of US$43-million worth this year. Read more: How Shopify’s CEO and his wife pivoted their charitable foundation to fund COVID-19 efforts

Fort McMurray evacuation lifted: Final evacuations orders have been lifted in the Fort McMurray area after a massive ice jam caused flooding and forced about 13,000 people out of their homes. The move comes as it marked the four-year anniversary of a raging fire that emptied the northern Alberta city.

Legendary NFL coach Don Shula dies: Don Shula, who won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history, has died at his home at age 90.

Open this photo in gallery Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula is carried off the field after his team won the Super Bowl on Jan. 14, 1973, to cap off its perfect season. (AP Photo/File) The Associated Press

Twilight prequel out in August: Stephenie Meyer’s long-awaited prequel to her Twilight series is set for release on Aug. 4. The Midnight Sun is narrated from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective.

Stranglers’ keyboardist dies: Dave Greenfield, the keyboard player with British punk band The Stranglers and who penned the music to their biggest hit, Golden Brown, has died after testing positive for coronavirus at age 71.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks edged higher today as gains in large tech and Internet companies and rising oil prices outweighed concerns sparked by fresh U.S.-China tensions and downbeat sentiment from the annual meeting of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.07 points or 0.11 per cent to 23,749.76, the S&P 500 gained 12.03 points or 0.42 per cent to 2,842.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.77 points or 1.23 per cent to end at 8,710.72.

Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 124.70 points or 0.85 per cent at 14,745.04.

TALKING POINTS

Despite the shootings, we must hold on to what is most precious about Nova Scotia life

“That deep sense of connection with one another, of responsibility for one another, is the most precious thing in Nova Scotian life. It is who we are. It is the source of our strength, and we have never needed it more.” - Silver Donald Cameron, author

Netflix’s Michelle Obama documentary Becoming is nothing more than a commercial for the former first family

"Listen: Despite the many missteps of the Obama administration, I desperately miss the calm, intelligence and capability radiated by the presidential family, especially the way Michelle sought to turn the White House into a home not just for her clan but the rest of America. ... But Becoming is no more a work of documentary cinema than Donald Trump is a sane world leader.- Barry Hertz

LIVING BETTER

Forget about supplements when working out, and eat your veggies instead, personal trainer Paul Landini advises. Here are the simple diet and lifestyle changes he made to become in dramatically better shape. “I don’t believe for one second I’d be saying the same if I stuck with the Gym Bro mentality that supplements solve everything.”

TODAY’S LONG READ

Confessions of a feminist, first-time grandmother

Grandma love in the time of COVID-19 is sadly different. Socially isolated for my own survival, I am suffering withdrawal from child play. Like so many grandparents in these strange days, we’ve lost the win-win-win of helping care for little ones while their parents work. Our family currently makes do with three-generations walks, the six foot social distance kept strictly between us and my two-year-old grandson confined to his stroller.

I’m a goo-goo Grandma. I admit it. Not long after my grandson was born, I bobbed happily about their living room, singing nonsense rhymes to settle him on my shoulder. My daughter paused from folding her laundry mountain to inquire with significant incredulity: “Were you like this with us when we were little?”

In truth, what I remember most about their early childhood is feeling stressed, sleep deprived and intellectually starved by the domestic sphere. I loved my children hugely, but for years I was dizzy with the go-round of kids, house, money, marriage, justice causes and my career.

This clichéd second chance to love a child is genuinely redeeming for me. I can do it so much better this time. I have patience, focus and the wisdom of hindsight. I possess the richest currency of grandparenting – unlimited time. Read Eleanor Barrington’s full essay here.

