Evening Update: China ramps up intimidation tactics in Canada, report says; Ottawa announces COVID-19 relief payment for seniors

China ramps up bullying and intimidation tactics in Canada, report says

Chinese diplomats and supporters of the Communist Party of China are increasingly resorting to “threats, bullying and harassment” to intimidate and silence activists in Canada, including those raising concerns about democracy and civil rights in Hong Kong and Beijing’s mistreatment of Uyghurs, a new report says.

The report, from a coalition of human-rights groups led by Amnesty International Canada, also says Ottawa’s timid response is exacerbating the problem.

It calls for a public inquiry into threats at Canadian schools and recommends Ottawa set up a monitoring office and asks it to expel Chinese diplomats where necessary or enact sanctions if the evidence warrants such measures.

The latest in coronavirus news:

National Research Council strikes deal with China to develop vaccine in Canada

Canadian researchers are joining the effort to develop a Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus, with plans to begin human trials in Canada that uses genetic technology from the National Research Council.

Ad5-nCoV, backed by a Chinese company and that country’s military, is among the most rapidly developed vaccine candidates around the world.

The NRC has struck an agreement to manufacture doses that can be administered in human tests and for emergency pandemic use. If the tests succeed, the vaccine candidate could seek Health Canada’s approval for emergency use as early as this fall, the NRC says.

Ottawa announces one-time payment for seniors

The federal government has announced a one-time tax-free payment of $300 to seniors eligible for the Old Age Security pension – being 65 or older is one of the criteria – and an additional $200 payment for those eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement. The $2.5-billion program is intended to help seniors cover costs related to COVID-19.

Canada eyes ‘stronger measures’ for screening at U.S. border, Trudeau says

Responding to questions at his press briefing today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will need stronger screening measures to deal with an anticipated increase in the number of people entering the country from the United States to make sure new arrivals are adhering to self-isolation protocols..

But he did not say whether he expects the Canada-U.S. border to reopen when a mutual ban on non-essential travel expires next week.

Separately, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam is advising extreme caution when it comes to reopening the border. She says Canada should be looking carefully at the COVID-19 situation in the United States before allowing cross-border travel.

Fauci warns of ‘serious’ consequences if U.S. states reopen too quickly

Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s top infectious disease expert, is warning that “the consequences could be really serious” if cities and states reopen the economy too quickly.

He was among the health experts testifying today to the Senate panel, by video conference after self-quarantining as a White House staffer tested positive for the virus.

More COVID-19 infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, he said. But if there is a rush to reopen without following guidelines, “my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks."

Analysis: “With each passing day in COVID-19-ravaged America one thing is becoming increasingly clear: The pandemic is political.” - David Shribman

Open this photo in gallery Senators listen as Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks remotely during a virtual Senate committee hearing. Seated from left are Lisa Murkowski, Mike Braunand Rand Paul (Photo by Win McNamee/Pool via AP) Getty Images

In business: WestJet Airlines is extending its suspension of thousands of flights by another four weeks until July 4, halting all U.S. and international flights, as well as more than 40 domestic routes.

This summer’s Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto has been cancelled for just the second time in its 142-year history, joining a number of large public events sidelined by the outbreak.

Bryan Adams backlash: Social media backlash was swift after singer Bryan Adams posted to Twitter and Instagram expletive-filled commentary perceived as an attack on Chinese people that reinforced racial stereotypes. The tweet has been deleted. He apologized this afternoon on Instagram, saying he just wanted to rant about “animal cruelty" and "promote veganism.”

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

U.S. Supreme Court divided on Trump’s bid to shield finances: U.S. Supreme Court justices today appeared divided over President Donald Trump’s bid to prevent Democratic-led congressional panels from obtaining his financial records, but seemed more sympathetic toward a New York prosecutor’s attempt to access similar records. Rulings are likely within weeks.

Two executives exit Canopy Growth: Canopy Growth Corp. says chief operating officer Andre Fernandez and chief commercial officer Dave Bigioni have departed by mutual decision, a company spokesman says.

Mike Weir ready for Champions tour: Mike Weir, the only Canadian to win the Masters tournament, turns 50 today and qualifies to join the PGA Tour Champions, the senior circuit for men’s pro golf - a move he says he’s looking forward to.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index slid lower today, despite a jump in energy stocks as oil prices gained on Saudi Arabia’s unexpected commitment to extend production cuts in June to help drain a supply glut.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 222.06 points or 1.47 per cent at 14,888.16.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 457.21 points or 1.89 per cent to 23,764.78, the S&P 500 lost 60.2 points or 2.05 per cent to 2,870.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 189.79 points or 2.06 per cent to 9,002.55.

LIVING BETTER

As some provincial reopening plans start to allow hair salons to take customers again, some of the small joys will be sacrificed due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Here’s what you may encounter: Stylists in gloves, gowns, masks or face shields. No drinks or magazines on offer. Shampoos only when necessary, such as removing colour treatment. And no walk-ins.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery (Photo by Mark Blinch for NBAE, World Press Photo via AP) Mark Blinch/The Associated Press

A ‘lucky’ bounce: Photographer Mark Blinch on shooting the shot that sank the Sixers

Game No. 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final, Toronto Raptors versus the Philadelphia 76ers, the waning seconds of a tie game at Scotiabank Arena. We remember the shot like it was a year ago.

After four agonizing rim-bounces and with no time left on the clock, the ball finally settled into the 76ers’ hoop. Though the home team Raptors had won the game (and with it, the series), the realization had yet to register on the faces on the court and in the crowd. It was a heck of a shot. No, not by Kawhi Leonard, but Mark Blinch.

It was the photo by the Toronto photojournalist that captured the buzzer-beating instance and won Blinch first prize in the sports-single category of the prestigious World Press Photo contest. That Leonard’s fall-away floater from the deep right corner was so noncommittal before finally dropping was what made the photo so striking. Read Brad Wheeler’s full story here.

Watch: Toronto Raptors fans react after Kawhi Leonard beats the buzzer to win game 7

One year ago: Kawhi Leonard delivers on Toronto’s gamble – and exorcises the ghost of Vince Carter – with series-winning shot over 76ers - Cathal Kelly

