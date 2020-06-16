Evening Update: China says it has found insects in Canadian logs, raising fears that Beijing is targeting another key export

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The Chinese government announced today that it has found pests in logs imported from Canada, and will be treating Canadian lumber with relevant precautions.

Though China has not announced any lumber-related export restrictions thus far, Canadian forestry companies are concerned this announcement precedes an official sanction on this key Canadian export.

Open this photo in gallery Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., Tuesday, April 21, 2009. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it is further cutting production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vancouver-based company says it will further reduce its SPF lumber production by 30 million to 40 million board feet of production per week, or 45 to 60 per cent, starting April 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Top of mind are previous Chinese sanctions on Canadian agricultural products, including canola, which despite having been eased, severely affected prairie farmers. China has recently placed sanctions on Australian beef and barley imports, in retaliation for Australia’s calls to investigate Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wenzhou in December ,2018, Canada has been caught in the middle of a power struggle between China and the United States, that resulted intrade sanctions and the retaliatory arrests in China of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

CERB details released: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will be extended for an additional eight weeks, bringing the maximum period Canadians will be eligible for the benefit to 24 weeks.

Huawei equipment in the capital: In apparent contravention of a voluntary agreement between Telus Inc. and the federal Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, the telecommunications provider installed Huawei gear into the cellular infrastructure of the National Capital Region.

Demanding change: In a public letter published today, a coalition of Black MPs and senators are calling for immediate changes to the policing and justice systems, where “the hard edge of systemic discrimination is perhaps felt most acutely", in addition to aspects of civil service, data collection, and arts and culture.

IN COVID-19 NEWS

Prince Edward Island is easing restrictions to allow non-residents into the province for family support reasons. Nevertheless, such visitors will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The border between Canada and the U.S. will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, as cases of the virus in U.S. cities continue to spike.

In a preliminary trial, a cheap and widely-used steroid, dexamethasone, was shown to reduce deaths in severely ill COVID-19 patients by one-third. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lists the drug as in shortage, manufacturers say dexamethasone is readily available.

For young people, the prospect of online courses and social distancing on campus have caused some high school graduates to defer their first year of University, opting for gap years to gain work experience and earn tuition money.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index ended the session higher Tuesday as energy stocks gained from rising oil prices. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 1.02 per cent to 15,515.83.

On Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes posted their third straight day of gains on news of a record jump in retail sales and the anticipation of a massive infrastructure stimulus package to revive the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.04 per cent to 26,289.98, the S&P 500 gained 1.90 per cent to 3,124.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.75 per cent to 9,895.87.

TALKING POINTS

Clawing back pandemic pay for grocery workers is a grotesque, predictable outcome

“Grocery-store employees are currently working in what is probably the highest-traffic workplace outside of hospitals (and hospital staff, it should be noted, are actually trained to work under pandemic conditions). That regions are slowly reopening doesn’t mean the risk to individuals is gone; it means that the outbreak has been controlled to the extent that hospitals, testing and contact-tracing can theoretically keep pace with ongoing infections. In Ontario, the number of new daily infections is roughly where it was in late March, back when these companies first introduced their pandemic pay bumps.” - Robyn Urback

Let’s face it, Canada: Even drinking in moderation can be dangerous

“Let’s face it: Alcohol is a health disaster in Canada. It is by far the most commonly used drug in the country, according to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Canadians of all ages consume at least three times as much alcohol as they do cannabis, the closest runner-up. And it is deadly. In 2017, alcohol put as many people in hospital as heart attacks did, and 13 times as many people as opioids did. And we haven’t even touched on social ills such as drunk driving, domestic violence and absenteeism in the workplace.” - Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

As temperatures pick up, lighter, veggie-focused dishes and sweet desserts are the perfect bring-along for your next (socially distant) family gathering or picnic. Lucy Waverman offers her tips for picking the freshest greens in the summer produce aisle, and shares some delicious new salad and dessert recipes sure to impress.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Essential but expendable: How Canada failed migrant farm workers

Open this photo in gallery Workers walk on the property at Scotlynn Group where 164 Migrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19 shutting down the asparagus farming facility temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic near Vittoria, Ont., in Norfolk County on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

When international borders began to close in March, the Canadian government knew the agricultural season would be in jeopardy.

In order to bring in the thousands of migrant farm workers necessary to Canada’s summer harvest season, precautions were implemented, including a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Yet hundreds of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among migrant farm workers, and the deaths of two young Mexican workers, whom health officials have stressed contracted the virus locally, have raised serious questions about whether these precautions went far enough to protect workers and the communities they farm in.

As the Globe’s Kathryn Blaze Baum and Tavia Grant report, the squalid accommodations provided by agricultural companies, and the power imbalances systemic within the visa system, are hardly conducive to halting the spread of a global pandemic.

TO LISTEN

It’s safe to say that by now, millennials are intimately familiar with the ups and downs of financial crises – and they have the personal debt to prove it. On the latest episode of Globe’s new millennial money podcast, Stress Test, personal finance editor Roma Luciw and columnist Rob Carrick discuss Canada’s complicated relationship with debt, and how you can better develop and manage your own debt repayment plan.

