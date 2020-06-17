Evening Update: China seeks de-escalation with India after fatal border fight, and Canada loses UN Security Council election to Ireland, Norway

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Indian and Chinese leaders are calling for de-escalation after tensions boiled over during a six-week standoff at the border in the Himalayan region. On Monday, 20 members of the Indian military were killed when fighting between the two countries broke out, the first deadly conflict between China and India in more than 45 years. Neither country has offered a tangible plan for peace going forward.

Elsewhere in global affairs, today Canada lost its bid for a seat on the United Nations’ Security Council after three years of campaigning. Winning a non-permanent seat on the Security Council had been of high importance to the Justin Trudeau Liberal government, which campaigned on a promise to increase Canada’s prominence in multilateral institutions.

In Atlanta, the police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks has been charged with felony murder. Mr. Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot in the back while running away from police in a Wendy’s parking lot. The police officer then kicked Brooks, and declined to call for medical treatment as he lay dying. In the state of Georgia, a felony murder charge carries the possibility of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

IN COVID-19 NEWS

As officials continue to struggle to contain coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care facilities, Quebec’s Chief Coroner has ordered an public inquiry into the province’s handling of the pandemic in care facilities.

In British Columbia, Indigenous communities have been able to keep the virus at bay by blocking non-essential traffic and through the efficient distribution of personal protective equipment to health care centres.

As parts of Ontario begin to reopen, questions about the ethics of travelling between regions, whether to stop by for a restaurant meal or get a haircut are being raised.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Fiscal checkup: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the government will offer an update on the country’s economic health on July 8, and provide short-term fiscal projections.

Non-essential crossings: The Globe’s Kelly Cryderman reports that American vacationers have been steadily crossing into Canada in recent days, apparently bound for Rocky Mountain tourist destinations, despite restrictions on non-essential border crossings.

Home prices rise, cautiously: Canadian home prices rose in May, sparking optimism about a rebound, though the market still lags in comparison to other sales metrics and year-over-year data.

Possible location change: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said today that the Donald Trump re-election campaign is considering alternative locations for its planned Tulsa, Okla., rally, as cases of coronavirus in the state continue to rise.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index lost ground Wednesday as the energy sector fell after a drop in oil prices. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.56 per cent to 15,428.69.

On Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes snapped a three-day winning streak as fears of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and a new round of economic lockdowns hurt investor optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.65 per cent to 26,119.61, the S&P 500 lost 0.36 per cent to 3,113.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.15 per cent to 9,910.53.

TALKING POINTS

Jessica Mulroney shows how privilege can be wielded

“Ms. Mulroney, bolstered by the elite connections of institutional power that Ms. Exeter lacks, felt comfortable enough bullying a Black woman for a perceived threat to her brand – which is, of course, just another way she amasses power. “Listen, I’m by no means calling Jess a racist,” Ms. Exeter said in her video. “But what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the colour of her skin.” - Erica Ifill

A UN race that underlined Canada’s foreign-policy complacency

“But it turns out the world doesn’t care much about Canada’s conceits, or slogans such as ‘the world needs more Canada.‘ The lesson from Canada’s Security Council campaign is that its foreign policy has been lost in complacency. Let’s hope that is learned, win or lose.” - Campbell Clark

Here’s hoping pandemic won’t stop New Brunswick’s bullish new attitude to immigration

“The more newcomers who stick with the province, the more who are likely to stick in the future, because people from their home country are already there. Mr. LeBlanc says municipalities across the province are competing with each other to develop the most robust plans for attracting and retaining newcomers. It’s not something many would have predicted even a few years ago. Let’s hope the COVID-19 shutdown doesn’t slow the momentum.” - John Ibbitson

LIVING BETTER

Between massive layoffs, furloughs, and stock market fluctuations, it’s safe to say that the financial impact of COVID-19 has reached most Canadian households. Regardless of the degree to which your bank account has been impacted, brushing up on our compilation of personal finance pointers will help guide you in the right financial direction for the months to come.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Arrested and tortured for waving rainbow flag, Egyptian LGBTQ activist dies by suicide after seeking asylum in Canada

Even in death, the bravery of Sarah Hegazi, the 30-year old Toronto-based, Egyptian activist, continues to resonate around the world.

Ms. Hegazi, who took her own life this past weekend in Toronto, first found prominence when an image of her hoisting a rainbow flag at a concert in Cairo went viral. She soon became the target of death threats and vitriol, and was tortured and imprisoned for three months.

For many, the queer activist, and her imprisonment, served as a both an inspiration and a dire warning for those fighting for LGBT acceptance in the Middle East.

Ms. Hegazi’s death has shone a light on the profound trauma of violence against LGBT people in the Middle East, and the oppressive tactics deployed by Egyptian President el-Sissi to quash activism within the country.

Evening Update is written by Claire Porter Robbins. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.