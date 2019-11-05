Evening Update: China to resume importing Canadian pork and beef; U.S. envoy revises impeachment probe testimony

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

China to resume importing Canadian pork and beef

China will start accepting Canadian shipments of pork and beef again, signalling a thaw of sorts in Canada-China relations, which had significantly deteriorated following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver last December.

Producers said they have been told the Canadian Food Inspection Agency would be signing export certificates as early as today for pork and beef shipments destined for China. Shipments had been banned in late June because of what Chinese authorities said were falsified certificates.

Following the arrest of Meng at the request of the United States, Canadian farmers were also hit with a drastic reduction in the amount of canola seed and soybean purchased by Chinese buyers.

Chinese authorities also detained two Canadians – former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor – in apparent retaliation for her arrest.

U.S. envoy Sondland revises testimony, says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo

Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, said he knew the Trump administration withheld nearly US$400-million in American aid while pressuring Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trump’s political rivals, according to an excerpt of his testimony released today.

It’s a reversal of his initial testimony in the impeachment inquiry last month. Sondland submitted the supplemental testimony after depositions by other officials, including U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, refreshed his memory, the excerpts show.

The House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation is focused on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into former vice-president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company that had been investigated for corruption.

Canadians continue to support immigration, despite election rhetoric, new poll says

Canadians continue to support the number of people immigrating and the benefits newcomers bring to the economy, despite attempts from some political parties to make immigration a wedge issue during the recent federal election campaign, according to a new survey.

The Environics Institute polled Canadians in the final weeks of the campaign and asked them to identify the most important issue facing the country. Just 2 per cent said immigration, compared with 24 per cent saying environment and climate change and 22 per cent responding with the economy.

The survey found that 63 per cent of respondents disagreed that there is too much immigration in Canada, compared with 34 per cent who agreed and 4 per cent who had no opinion.

Indigenous leaders, B.C. cabinet members discuss updating laws to align with UN declaration

British Columbia’s Indigenous leaders and provincial cabinet members are holding their first annual meeting since legislation was introduced last month mandating updated laws and policies to align with the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Cheryl Casimer, with the First Nations Summit, says the next step is to create an action plan. She says conversations over the two-day meeting offer the first opportunity to exchange ideas about ways to implement Bill 41.

Meanwhile, a B.C. First Nation and three environmental groups are seeking leave to appeal a Federal Court of Appeal decision that limited their ability to challenge the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in court.

Opinion: “Ultimately the question is: How has the current system worked in terms of getting certainty around resource development? The answer can only be it hasn’t, especially when it comes to First Nations involvement.” – Gary Mason

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Scientists sign open letter on climate emergency: An open letter signed by thousands of scientists from around the world, including 409 from Canada, spoke in one voice, declaring "clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency.”

Young Canadian adults at greater health risk: Canadians 18 to 29 who are not working, training or studying are more likely to have poorer mental and physical health, suicidal thoughts and lower levels of life satisfaction, a new Statscan study says.

B.C. won’t intervene in transit strike: As talks remain stalled in the Metro Vancouver transit strike, B.C. Premier John Horgan says the province will not intervene.

Emma Watson says she’s “self-partnered”: Actor Emma Watson has given up calling herself single and now describes herself as “self-partnered” as she faces down societal pressure to marry and have a family, she said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Elon Musk returns to Twitter: Three days after he announced that he was going offline, Tesla’s billionaire CEO was back on Twitter promoting a successful test by his rocket company, SpaceX.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher, with energy shares rallying to counter a sharp drop in gold stocks as trade-related optimism boosted risk appetite. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.11 points at 16,681.92.

A rally in global equity markets edged higher after China pressed U.S. President Donald Trump to remove recently imposed tariffs. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.52 points to 27,492.63, the S&P 500 dropped 3.65 points to 3,074.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.48 points to close at 8,434.68.

TALKING POINTS

The Aramco IPO is a referendum on Saudi Arabia

“For investors, the range of political challenges facing the kingdom will be equally decisive in assessing whether betting on Saudi Arabia makes sense.” – Dennis Horak, former Canadian ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Doug Ford’s classroom cellphone ban is a good idea – but hypocritical

“Sure, restricting cellphone use in classrooms is a great idea. It’s not a substitute, though, for a genuine commitment to quality education for Ontario’s public school students.” – Denise Balkissoon

Is it time to drop the parallel-parking requirement from driver’s exams?

“Making the ability to parallel park the do-or-die manoeuvre for the driver’s exam is like making it mandatory for high-school students to dance the foxtrot in order to win their diplomas. It seems a little archaic.” – Andrew Clark

LIVING BETTER

Family caregivers in Ontario now have a helpline if they need respite, a support group or information on issues including tax credits. One-third of caregivers surveyed by Ontario Caregiver Organization say they are not coping well emotionally; more than half said they are caring for someone with a mental-health issue. The helpline (1-833-416-2273) connects caregivers to a community resource representative around the clock seven days a week, and a live chat site is also available between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., during weekdays.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Ontario town of Midland takes legal action in bid to unlock encrypted local police servers

Ever since the Ontario Provincial Police took over patrolling duties in the small town of Midland, by the scenic shores of the Georgian Bay, the computer servers of the defunct local police service have sat idle in a municipal building monitored by security guards.

No Midland official has been able to see the content of these three servers because they were encrypted before they were handed over to the town.

In an unusual modern, digital twist to small-town politics, Midland is now suing its former police chief and a town councillor in a bid to recover the encryption key that would unlock the computers.

The dispute, which follows the town’s decision to disband its police force and replace it with the OPP, underlines the legal and ethical challenges that arise when disposing of electronic records and e-mail archives. Read Tu Thanh Ha’s full story here.

