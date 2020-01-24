Evening Update: China’s coronavirus lockdown unlike anything seen before; First cases appear in Europe

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Chinese efforts at containing the Wuhan coronavirus cause confusion and anger

As China tries to contain a mounting health crisis, here at home, Canadian doctors begin testing patients and researchers in Saskatchewan try to help develop a vaccine. Meanwhile, the virus is reaching a growing number of other countries, with newly confirmed cases in Vietnam and Singapore and a second case in the U.S., in Chicago. On Friday afternoon, France announced two confirmed cases, the first, it says, in Europe. We begin our report with some numbers:

The death toll from the 2019-nCoV virus is now at 26

China has expanded its lockdown to include 14 cities

The virus is spreading globally, with new cases confirmed in France, Vietnam, Singapore and a second U.S. case

New research shows the virus kills 14 per cent of those hospitalized

The World Health Organization has not declared the virus an international emergency

Some 35 million people in China spent the Lunar New Year, the year’s most important holiday, in a state of confusion, dread and anger over a heavy-handed government action to curb the spread of a SARS-like virus that has already reached the distant corners of the country.

Officials shut down large holiday gatherings in Beijing, closed the Forbidden City, barred access to parts of the Great Wall and ordered a halt to all sales of domestic and international tours. Shanghai Disney closed its gates, and cinemas closed their doors. And construction has already begun on a thousand-bed medical facility that, authorities said, would use prefabricated components and be completed within a week.

The lockdowns, infectious disease experts said, constitute an unprecedented attempt to isolate a large population. But they have only served to increase doubts among local residents about the trustworthiness of information provided by authorities.

Meanwhile, China’s State Council pledged serious consequences for concealing or underreporting the scope of the epidemic.

Read our explainer

Here at home, at least 20 patients in Canada have been tested for the coronavirus, but so far no cases have been confirmed in this country. Hospitals, doctors and public-health officials across Canada are casting a wide net in their search for the SARS-like virus, which means they are sometimes testing specimens from patients who’ve returned from anywhere in China – not just Wuhan, the epicentre of an outbreak that has killed at least 26 and sickened more than 886 others.

The World Health Organization said it was not yet prepared to declare 2019-nCoV an international public-health emergency.

Meanwhile, a specialized lab in Saskatoon is using its research on different strains of the coronavirus to help develop a vaccine. The University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre, also known as VIDO-InterVac, has received permission from the Public Health Agency of Canada to focus on the threat.

Twists and turns on the road to a ‘Sussex Royal’ trademark

Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘Sussex Royal’ trademark bid is back on track in the United Kingdom after a challenge was filed with Britain’s Intellectual Property Office, seemingly from Benjamin Worcester, a doctor who lives in Melbourne, Australia, and who worked and studied in London. Hours later, Worcester contacted the IPO to say that he hadn’t filed the notice after all and that it must have been done by an imposter.

Late Friday, however, four more notices had been filed against the U.K. trademark application, and, separately, after Harry and Meghan registered the trademark with the World Intellectual Property Organization to cover Canada, Australia, the United States and the European Union, a rival bid, possibly from Germany, to use the same trademark was filed this month with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Ottawa tells web giants it’s better to be ‘at the table than on the menu’

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said he will introduce legislation by the end of the year, calling on international web giants to increase their contribution to the creation and distribution of Canadian cultural products. In the past, these companies have rejected attempts to regulate them and have lobbied against plans to compel them to invest in Canada’s cultural sectors. While Guilbeault said he will engage in a dialogue with companies such as Facebook, Netflix and Spotify, he also made it clear that companies that operate in Canada will have to participate in the funding of Canadian cultural products.

“I don’t believe that we can go for a voluntary system,” Guilbeault, also an environmental activist, said. “I think we will have to do this through legislation not because I think they are bad people, but as an environmentalist, I have never been very convinced that voluntarism is a very effective tool.”

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Leadership race won’t stop Conservatives from holding Liberal government to account, Scheer says

Though Andrew Scheer may wish to focus his MPs and senators on the upcoming return of the House of Commons, the ongoing leadership contest will be a factor for the party as lawmakers get back to business on Monday.

Rob Carrick’s annual ETFs Buyers Guide

The first of six installments surveying the world of Exchange-Traded Funds for the discerning investor, we present Volume 1: Canadian Equity Funds.

Democrats launch their final arguments at Trump’s impeachment trial

As Democrats pressed their case before skeptical Republican senators for a third day, President Donald Trump’s legal team was preparing its defence, expected to start Saturday. Trump bemoaned the schedule in a tweet, saying “looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

Rival accuses WestJet discount airline Swoop of predatory pricing with $1 fares

Swoop Airlines, the discount wing of WestJet Airlines, recently began selling 100,000 new seats for a base fare of $1 on some existing routes, adding capacity in such destinations as Winnipeg, Hamilton and London, Ont.

MARKET WATCH

North American stock markets shares and crude prices dropped on Friday amid concerns that a spreading virus from China would curb travel and hurt economic demand.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 56.44 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 17,565.34. Led by gold stocks, the materials sector was up 0.7 per cent. But the energy sector dropped 1.8 per cent as crude prices fell, while the financials sector slipped 0.4 per cent.

Health care stocks were down 4.7 per cent as marijuana producers plummeted. Cronos Group Inc. lost 8.8 per cent, while Aphria Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. slid 8.6 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.36 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 28,989.73, the S&P 500 lost 30.09 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 3,295.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.57 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 9,314.91

Crude prices fell more than 2 per cent on Friday and headed for a steep weekly decline over concerns that the coronavirus will spread farther in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, curbing travel and oil demand.

Brent crude was down US$1.62, or 2.6 per cent, at US$60.42, while U.S. crude dropped US$1.62, or 2.9 per cent, to US$53.97 a barrel and was on course for a 7.8 per cent weekly decline.

TALKING POINTS

Who speaks for the Wet’suwet’en people? Making sense of the Coastal GasLink conflict

Jody Wilson-Raybould: “In many contexts, dealing with band councils alone results in significant confusion and conflict, and it raises hard questions about whether the rights of Indigenous collectives – who are the proper rights holders in our Constitution – are being respected.” Hon. Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., is the independent member of Parliament for the British Columbia riding of Vancouver Granville.

Richard Décarie demonstrates why the National Capital Commission’s LGBTQ monument is needed

John Ibbitson: “In the progress toward a more tolerant, inclusive society, the new monument represents an important step forward. It is up to Conservative Party members to decide whether Mr. Décarie’s candidacy would represent a step back.”

What to do with the CBC? Make the audience pay for it

Andrew Coyne: "Some, mostly on the left, would like it to get out of advertising; others, mostly on the right, would like to take away its public funding. But surely the time is right to get rid of both, in favour of an HBO/Netflix-style subscription fee. "

LIVING BETTER

Ask a travel expert: I’ve finally scored a business-class ticket. How do I get the most out of it?

Business class is an elite flying experience and, with many airlines forgoing first-class seats on smaller planes, the luxuriousness has increased. Seating is bigger and limited. Also, make sure you let an attendant know this is your first run. “I’ll do it myself” first-timers may miss out on some of the perks.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

In photos: With help from my late father, I became free to embrace adventure

A career-focused photographer traces her father’s steps through Peru, and ends up on an emotional journey of both grief and self-discovery.

