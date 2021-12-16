Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: New Ontario modelling, Canada’s grim milestone, plus more

New modelling from the Ontario COVID-19 Science Table warns the province could see 10,000 cases a day or more in just days as the Omicron variant takes over. But the experts say a “circuit breaker” of stricter public-health restrictions announced immediately could help avoid the worst.

These spiking new cases could overwhelm hospitals in January, the science table warns, without intervention now – even with uncertainty about the severity of the disease caused by the new variant. Ontario has reported 2,421 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily tally since mid-May.

Developing story: Quebec will introduce new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Premier François Legault says, as the province has reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, its most in nearly a year. He is scheduled to speak with reporters at 6 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Canada surpassed a grim milestone, recording 30,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Opinion: Canada’s collective response to Omicron? Chaos and confusion – Gary Mason

Trudeau sets more inclusive, fair Canada as priority in mandate letters for ministers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ordering his cabinet to keep their eye on the government’s broader goals of creating a more inclusive and resilient country, even as the COVID-19 pandemic is once again threatening to thwart their ambitions.

Trudeau’s new mandate letters to the 38 members of cabinet were published online today. Each letter covers general priorities of the Liberal government such as the pandemic, climate change and reconciliation.

For example, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne is instructed to develop a critical mineral strategy to place Canada as a global leader in the production of batteries and to review the Investment Canada Act to protect Canadian industry from hostile foreign investors.

Bridging Finance’s receiver pegs investor losses at a minimum of $580-million

Bridging Finance’s investors are expected to lose at least $580-million, according to lender’s court-appointed receiver, marking the first official writeoff estimate for the private loan portfolio.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has been trying to value Bridging’s loans since it took control of the company in late April, but until now it had not given a formal indication of likely losses. The new projection amounts to 36 per cent of the $1.6-billion Bridging Finance had lent out as of Oct. 31.

PwC has also cautioned that investor losses could rise. The receiver is conducting a sale process for the private lender, and final bids will determine the extent of the losses.

Ottawa urged to help Canada’s lawyers left behind in Afghanistan

Saeeq Shajjan in Toronto on Dec. 14. 2021.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Saeeq Shajjan, founder and managing partner of a Kabul law firm that spent years working for Canada’s embassy in Afghanistan, says many of his colleagues were left behind and are in hiding, so he is urging the federal government to quickly bring them to Canada.

Shajjan and his family were evacuated to Qatar after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August, then travelled to Canada. Twenty-nine of his colleagues and their families were not as fortunate. “I’m really concerned about the safety and security of everyone who is left behind,” he said.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released: The last 12 Canadian and American missionaries from a group kidnapped in October in Haiti have been released, police say, ending an ordeal that brought global attention to country’s growing problem of gang abductions.

Desjardins settles data breach lawsuit: Financial services firm Desjardins Group will pay up to nearly $201-million to settle a class-action lawsuit related to a data breach in June, 2019, that affected nearly 9.7 million Canadians.

U.S. Congress approves import ban targeting forced labour in China: Senators have given final congressional approval to a bill barring imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labour, overcoming initial hesitation from the White House and what supporters said was opposition from corporations.

Ousted McDonald’s CEO returns millions in compensation: Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has paid back more than US$105-million in equity awards and cash after the burger giant learned that he had lied about the extent of his misconduct while he was its top executive.

On today’s episode of The Decibel podcast: On the eve of polls opening this weekend, The Globe’s Asia correspondent James Griffiths tells us how Hong Kong’s normally boisterous election has been quieted by the recent national security law, and why it’s still going ahead despite critics calling it a sham.

MARKET WATCH

North American markets closed lower today, with Nasdaq taking the biggest hit as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 29.79 points or 0.08 per cent to 35,897.64 points, the S&P 500 fell 41.18 points or 0.87 per cent to 4,668.67 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 385.15 points or 2.47 per cent to 15,180.43.

The S&P/TSX Composite slid 29.38 points or 0.14 per cent to 20,739.78.

The loonie gained 0.44 per cent to 78.258 U.S. cents.

LIVING BETTER

If you’re looking forward to the holidays to catch up on the films you missed, check out film editor Barry Hertz’s alternative best-of 2021 list: the most overlooked, underrated and unfairly dismissed movies the year, and how to watch them now. He also offers this up-to-the-minute guide on the expanding streaming services landscape, who they are best for, and how much they cost.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter sheds light on topics that women aren’t supposed to discuss

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends "The Lost Daughter" British premiere in London on Oct. 13, 2021.Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In the new film The Lost Daughter, Leda – an academic and mother of two, played by Olivia Colman in present day and Jessie Buckley in flashbacks – says aloud the things that women aren’t supposed to: Children are a crushing responsibility. I’m suffocating. I hate talking to my kids on the phone. The bits I find most beautiful in my daughters are the bits that are alien to me, because I don’t have to take responsibility for that.

When the actress Maggie Gyllenhaal read the source novel, by Elena Ferrante, “I felt this shock and invigoration, and also a kind of terror at these things being said out loud,” she said in a recent Zoom interview. “And a kind of comfort: If she’s writing about these things, I can’t be the only one who’s feeling them. That turns me on. That gets me going.”

Sitting alone reading a book is one thing. Gyllenhaal wondered what would happen if she put those subversive truths up on a movie screen, so people could see and hear them said aloud, in a communal situation – “maybe sitting next to your mother or husband or strangers.” She got Ferrante’s blessing, wrote a brilliant script and made The Lost Daughter, her directorial debut. Read Johanna Schneller’s full story here. And the movie review here.

