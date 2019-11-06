Evening Update: Conservative caucus weighs future of Scheer’s leadership; Ontario boosts spending on health care and education

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Developing: Conservative caucus is weighing the future of Andrew Scheer’s leadership

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is trying to persuade his caucus today to rally behind his leadership, as Tory MPs weigh whether to give themselves the power to expel him.

The MPs and Conservative senators are meeting in Ottawa to go over election results that many of them found disappointing, hear what Scheer plans to change and vote on whether to give caucus more power over the leader’s future.

He’ll face a leadership vote at the party’s April convention, but his caucus could give itself the power to oust him at this afternoon’s vote.

Opinion: “If the Oct. 21 election proved anything, it is that a party led by a non-Quebecker is always going to struggle to win the confidence of voters in that province.” - Konrad Yakabuski

Trump impeachment probe goes public next week

Impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump will reach a critical stage next week when a Democratic-led congressional committee holds its first televised public hearings.

The U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee will hold open hearings with three career U.S. diplomats who have expressed alarm about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, including William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

The probe is looking into whether Trump abused his power by holding back nearly US$400-million in military aid to press Ukraine to investigate political rival and former vice-president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Taylor, in testimony given behind closed doors last month and released today, said it was his “clear understanding” that security assistance for Ukraine was contingent on Ukraine’s President launching investigations demanded by Trump.

Learn more: Catch up with the issues and events of the impeachment process with our guide here.

Analysis: “The fact that Americans are divided over whether the country should proceed with impeachment is both cause and result of ... frustration, anger and outrage.” - David Shribman

Ontario boosts spending on health care and education, lowers deficit projection

In the fall economic statement tabled today, the Ontario government said it would spend more than it had planned on health care, education and social services, while shrinking the province’s deficit faster than projected, citing a strong economy.

The new spending comes after months of controversy over government cuts – to public health, ambulances and child care – that public-opinion polls suggest harmed the popularity of Premier Doug Ford.

Ontario’s projected deficit for 2019-2020 is $9-billion, $1.3-billion lower than the $10.3-billion predicted in April’s budget.

Houston Oil’s collapse adds to the threat of orphaned wells in Alberta

The collapse of Houston Oil & Gas threatens to push as many as 1,400 wells on to Alberta’s inventory of orphan sites – unless they can be sold – after the company’s officers and directors walked away from the assets and terminated employees and contractors.

The assets carry estimated cleanup liabilities of $81.5-million, the executive director of the Orphan Well Association said in an affidavit filed as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. The company does not have the funds to properly abandon the wells and clean up the properties.

Orphans are wells that require remediation and have no legal owner.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Several dead in attack on Canadian miner’s convoy in Burkina Faso: Canadian gold miner Semafo says a convoy carrying some of its workers was attacked on a road in eastern Burkina Faso, killing several people and injuring others.

Kevin O’Leary, his wife sued over boat crash: A fatal boat crash on an Ontario lake this summer has prompted a wrongful-death lawsuit against celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary and his wife Linda O’Leary, who was driving their vessel.

Catherine Deneuve suffers stroke: French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, has been taken to hospital after suffering a mild stroke while filming her latest movie, her family says.

Quebec backtracks on immigration program: The Quebec government is backtracking on proposed changes to a popular immigration program aimed at university students that would have sent many of them home. Students already enrolled in the program will be allowed to complete it.

Robo-adviser Planswell shutting down: Canadian robo-adviser Planswell is closing down and laying off 57 employees after losing a $20-million round of funding from a group of investors that included Sun Life Financial.

Snow, heavy rain forecast for the Maritimes: Environment Canada says parts of New Brunswick can expect up to 20 centimetres of snow from late tomorrow into Friday. Rain, snow and strong winds are forecast for much of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

B.C. Lions fire coach: The B.C. Lions fired head coach DeVone Claybrooks today after the team completed a disappointing 5-13 CFL season.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks ended little changed today as a report the U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed until December was offset by gains in health care shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.07 points to 27,492.56, the S&P 500 gained 2.16 points to 3,076.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.05 point to 8,410.63.

Canada’s main stock index had a stronger showing, with the S&P/TSX composite index closing 63.72 points higher at 16,745.64.

TALKING POINTS

A solution to the toxic effects of NIMBYism: Indigenous ownership

“By selling or returning land to local Indigenous communities, governments could do an end-run around permitting and zoning processes that tend to sacrifice priorities such as density and affordability at the altar of political expediency.” - Max Fawcett, freelance writer

Is Toronto too downmarket for Eataly?

“Toronto is also about fashion, fly-by-night food trends and ridiculous temporary stylish fixations. And Toronto is not known to harbour millions of consumers wanting to pay up for food.” - Sylvain Charlebois, professor of food distribution and policy, Dalhousie University

LIVING BETTER

If you worry that you’re not spending enough time managing your money, relax – you might need less than you think. Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick offers these guidelines, including:

Bank accounts and credit cards: Check your accounts every day, or at least every few days, for fraudulent transactions you didn’t make.

Check your accounts every day, or at least every few days, for fraudulent transactions you didn’t make. Savings accounts: Review these every few months to ensure the rate you’re getting remains competitive.

Review these every few months to ensure the rate you’re getting remains competitive. Investments: Twice-yearly checks should be enough for a properly diversified portfolio.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Table for three: the first family outing after my husband died

I took a deep breath and a long sip of my wine as I realized that we had bigger hurdles ahead than an empty place setting at the table. The future I faced was far different from the one I envisioned for myself four weeks ago. Joff and I had spent the past two decades caring for older parents and raising our children. For the first time in years we were actually planning for just the two of us – holidays and adventures no longer curtailed by an elder in need or children who wanted to come along. I had no idea what lay ahead for me now.

My young adult children faced a future without their wonderful, goofy dad. He will not be there to guide them through their first home purchases, admire their career advancements, advise them in their relationships or celebrate with them when they become parents and begin their own family journeys. Nothing would be as we planned or what we hoped. Everything would be different without him. The empty chair across the table was broadcasting that harsh reality louder than any words could convey.

Each of us would have to invent a new future and redefine ourselves, as individuals and as a family, without Joff. Read Michelle Perrault’s full essay here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.