The protests that clogged Ottawa’s downtown last winter made daily life impossible and left residents feeling unsafe, the commission studying the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act was told Friday.

On Friday, the first witnesses testified at the inquiry into the emergency declaration. The commission is examining whether the anti-government, anti-mandate protests that jammed the streets of Ottawa and blocked several border crossings across the country met the threshold required to invoke the act.

Called a Public Order Emergency Commission, the inquiry is first hearing from people connected to the protests in Ottawa and will then hear from witnesses linked to the border protests in Ontario and in Western provinces. The six weeks of hearings will end with testimony from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, other senior cabinet ministers and top-ranking federal civil servants.

The protests in Ottawa stretched from Jan. 28 to Feb. 21. Victoria De La Ronde, who is visually impaired, told the commission that she lost her independence during the protest. Para Transpo access was cancelled, she said, as were grocery deliveries and taxis and Ubers couldn’t reach her residence because of the protests.

Police officers patrol on foot along Albert Street as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns reaches its 14th day, in Ottawa, Feb. 10, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Controversial political fixer re-emerges in Toronto election campaign

An investigation into Toronto’s municipal election has found a key figure in several public-sector scandals in Ontario who has touted his ability to influence the awarding of multimillion-dollar government contracts has re-emerged in this year’s election, forging close ties with the politician who has presided over the city’s $15-billion operating budget.

Spiros Papathanasakis, who was the subject of a 2018 Globe and Mail investigation that chronicled his previously unknown role in governance crises at Canada’s largest school board and a Toronto hospital, has involved himself in the re-election campaign of three-term Toronto councillor Gary Crawford.

Mr. Papathanasakis has been filmed and photographed at several recent campaign events with Mr. Crawford. These include photos of the two men conversing at a political fundraiser in April, footage of Mr. Papathanasakis volunteering in Mr. Crawford’s campaign office, and photographs of Mr. Papathanasakis at one of Mr. Crawford’s campaign events. Mr. Crawford has also hired, as his top political aide, Monique Lisi, a long-time business partner of Mr. Papathanasakis who has been involved with him in at least five ventures.

A close ally of Mayor John Tory, Mr. Crawford has been the city’s budget chief for the past eight years. The former Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee has been a councillor in the city’s east-end suburb of Scarborough since 2010.

Spiros Papathanasakis is seen walking with associates after the conclusion of a re-election campaign event for mayor John Tory at councillor Gary Crawford’s campaign office in Toronto, on Sept. 18, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Congo’s civilians, displaced and hungry, pay the price for proxy war

For decades, foreign powers have fought for influence in the resource-rich lands of eastern Congo, where gold and coltan mines are among the most lucrative prizes. But as ethnic-based militias jostle with national armies and their proxies for a slice of the action, it is ordinary Congolese people who always pay the highest price.

More than 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in just one province, North Kivu, because of fighting between Congo’s army and the Rwandan-backed M23 militia, according to United Nations estimates. And M23 is just one of approximately 120 armed groups in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Geoffrey York and Goran Tomasevic report on the struggle between Rwanda and the DRC to control a resource-rich region that has pitted ethnic armies against each other, driving thousands from their homes.

Internally displaced women and children, during recent fighting between FARDC and M-23 rebel group in an IDP camp in Rumangabo, Eastern DRC, Aug. 3, 2022.GORAN TOMASEVIC/X90012

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Putin says draft vital to hold Ukraine front line but will be over in two weeks: Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, promising an end to a divisive mobilization that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and huge numbers flee the country.

Liz Truss’s tax reversal, firing of budget chief the latest setbacks for fledgling British PM: British Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked her finance minister and dropped a key part of her government’s tax-cutting plan in an effort to salvage her teetering leadership.

Canada’s oil sands firms to invest $24-billion on emissions projects: Canadian oil sands companies plan to spend more than $24-billion on emissions-reduction projects by 2030, as they accelerate their bid to get production to net zero by 2050.

Is a ‘software engineer’ an engineer? Alberta regulator says no, riling the province’s tech sector: Alberta’s professional engineering regulator is in a fight with the province’s technology sector, insisting anyone with the title “software engineer” must hold a permit to do the job – and pay fees for that right.

Robbie Coltrane, who played Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72: Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series Cracker and the half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died. He was 72.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index fell almost 300 points Friday after a surprise reversal Thursday, pulled down by losses in energy and base metals, while the U.S. markets fell at a steeper rate.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 287.28 points at 18,326.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 395.05 points at 29,643.67. The S&P 500 index was down 85.99 points, or more than two per cent, at 3,583.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 327.76 points, or more than three per cent, at 10,321.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.17 cents US compared with 72.43 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down US$3.50 at US$85.61 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 28.8 cents at US$6.43 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$28.10 at US$1,648.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.7 cents at US$3.42 a pound.

TALKING POINTS

Why I resigned from the federal expert panel on medical assistance in dying

“People with disabilities have already been applying for and getting MAID because they are living in poverty, don’t have appropriate housing or can’t get the health care they need – reasons that are supposed to be outside the scope of MAID laws. How do we make sure this doesn’t happen when MAID is expanded to people whose only underlying condition is a mental illness? How do we ensure their stories are told?” – Ellen Cohen

Canada’s broken health care system is stuck in the past. We have to work together to fix it

“We should be proud that our 13 provincial and territorial health systems survived the stress test of past COVID-19 waves – but we also must acknowledge these systems are now collapsing under the weight of backlogged health services, providers with epidemic-level burnout and insufficient health human resources that all operate in an outdated delivery of care model.” – Alika Lafontaine

Xi’s inevitable third term will add a new tier to the Communist Party’s house of cards

“There is nothing shocking about China’s struggles to uphold rules and norms. Even mature democracies like the United States face such challenges, as Donald Trump’s presidency clearly showed. But should formal constitutional checks and balances fail, democracies can at least count on a free press, civil society, and opposition parties to push back, as they did against Mr. Trump.” – Minxin Pei

Danielle Smith is Alberta’s premier now, not a radio host or columnist. She should know her words carry weight

“There was a smart way for Ms. Smith to talk about government or societal overreach with vaccine mandates over the past two-and-a-half years. But her statement was broad, sweeping and easy to criticize. Indigenous leaders, the Jewish Federation of Edmonton, and Calgary’s Chinese community were quick to let her know it. Next door, British Columbia Premier John Horgan called it “laughable.” Albertans concerned with the province’s reputation – in politics and business and among their fellow Canadians – sighed another big sigh.” – Kelly Cryderman

LIVING BETTER

Need to escape Canada’s cold winters? Try these five underrated destinations

As temperatures dip and winter approaches, international travel to warmer destinations is once again a realistic and welcome way to escape Canada’s cold weather – even if it’s only for a week or two.

For those eager to eschew the usual crowds at all-inclusive resorts, there are a host of under-the-radar destinations to explore. From beachy locales to family-friendly city escapes and food-forward spots, Andrea Yu offers five locations to consider this winter.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Grammy-winner J’Nai Bridges, making her Canadian Opera Company debut as Carmen, has range in more ways than you think

A headshot of J'Nai Bridges, the American mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges who shares the titular vixen role with Tunisian-Canadian Rihab Chaieb in the Canadian Opera Company's upcoming production of Carmen.Dario Acosta/Handout

When American opera singer J’Nai Bridges talks about the genesis of her musical career, there’s one story she tells and retells about the day she chose between two wildly different worlds.

In high school, basketball was Bridges’ main extracurricular. But even as captain of the varsity basketball team, she needed an arts credit to graduate, so she auditioned for Advanced Placement choir. When the teacher told her she had a natural ability, she decided to start taking private lessons. Then, the dramatic conflict: Her very first audition for a role in an opera (it was Tosca) fell on the same day as an important basketball game.

Young J’Nai thought she had it figured out. She’d ask her coach if she could skip that afternoon’s practice so she could go to the audition, then she’d get her mom to drive her two hours to the rival school in time for the start of the game. But when she arrived, the coach had changed his mind. He benched her, and told her it was because she had displayed poor sportsmanship. “That was the last day of my competitive basketball career,” Bridges says.

Now, as she prepares to share the titular vixen role with Tunisian-Canadian Rihab Chaieb in the Canadian Opera Company’s upcoming production of Carmen, Bridges speaks to the Globe and Mail about her surprising backstory, and making opera accessible.

