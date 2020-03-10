Evening Update: Coronavirus developments: Ottawa pledging stimulus ‘very soon’; Air Canada halting flights to Italy

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest on the coronavirus: Air Canada stops flights to Italy; Ottawa promises economic measures ‘very soon’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa will announce measures “very soon” to address the economic consequences of the COVID-19 virus, without mentioning specific actions. He spoke to reporters following a meeting of the special cabinet committee on the coronavirus, and amid calls from business leaders for government stimulus, including possible tax cuts, to combat the economic hit. More developments:

Story continues below advertisement

Travel: Air Canada is halting flights to and from Italy until May, saying the decision was prompted by Italian regulations and “health and safety concerns” related to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus. This follows the Italian government’s decision to place the entire country under lockdown. You can see images of the lockdown here.

Canada: The Canadians airlifted from California after travelling on the Grand Princess cruise ship have arrived at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, where they will remain in quarantine for 14 days. But not all 237 made the trip; Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters that a “handful” of Canadian crew members tested positive for coronavirus and stayed behind, as did others for unrelated health issues.

Meanwhile New Brunswick has implemented an unprecedented two-week ban from public schools and daycares on all students, children, staff and parents who have travelled internationally recently.

Read more: If you think you have the coronavirus, here’s what to do. And keep up to date on the latest news from around the world with our explainer here.

Opinion:

Message to Alberta: A crisis is a horrible thing to waste - Gary Mason

No need to panic with President Doctor Trump in control - Robyn Urback

Have you had to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus? We want to hear your story. E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Story continues below advertisement

Saudi Arabia, Russia and the oil standoff

Saudi Arabia says it will raise its crude supply to a record high in April, as it ratcheted up a standoff with Russia over market share and appeared to reject Russian overtures for new talks. That clash of oil titans sparked a 25-per-cent slump in crude prices yesterday, though they regained some ground today on hopes the supply cut deal could be rescued.

This comes as Russia looks headed for up to 16 more years of Vladimir Putin’s rule, after its parliament proposed changes that would allow him to get around a constitutional block on presidents serving more than two consecutive terms. The only remaining hurdle is an April 22 referendum on the proposed changes, which the Kremlin is expected to win easily against scattered opposition.

Opinion: “The oil war is on. Who will swerve first, the Russians or the Saudis? The more popular view says the Saudis will win, that their ability to tough it out over the long run exceeds that of the Russians. ... I am going to take the opposite view, that Russia will inflict more damage on Saudi Arabia than the other way around.” - Eric Reguly

U.S. Democratic presidential campaign hits critical point

There are 352 delegates up for grabs today as six states have already begun voting in what will be a critical point in the Democratic race.

Story continues below advertisement

Michigan, where Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders had an upset victory in 2016, could either revive his campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate. Former vice-president Joe Biden is looking to cement his own front-runner status just a week after resurrecting his campaign with his Super Tuesday victory.

Opinion: Sleepy Joe Biden has given Donald Trump a wake-up call - Niall Ferguson

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Budget day in Quebec: The provincial government will boost program spending and plans to pour billions of dollars into improving schools, hospitals and transit lines, according to a budget unveiled today that was written anticipating good times ahead.

Bob Rae’s new role: Former federal Liberal leader Bob Rae is being named Canada’s special envoy for humanitarian and refugee issues, which will include leading Ottawa’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Muskrat Falls inquiry final report released: Supreme Court Justice Richard LeBlanc, who led an inquiry into the troubled Muskrat Falls hydro project, says past provincial governments failed to protect the best interests of Newfoundland and Labrador when they predetermined the megaproject would proceed no matter what.

Story continues below advertisement

Netanyahu’s request to delay trial rejected: An Israeli court has rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to delay the start of his corruption trial, clearing the way for proceedings to begin as planned next week.

Nygard Group to restructure, seek protection: Nygard Group of Companies is seeking protection from its creditors under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act while it works to come up with a restructuring plan. It said in a statement that it has faced pressure from one of its lenders in the wake of a recent lawsuit with new allegations of sexual assault against Canadian founder Peter Nygard.

MARKET WATCH

Oil and global equity markets rebounded today after yesterday’s steep losses as the world’s biggest economies moved to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, but stock gains in Europe failed to hold as investors remained skittish.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 443.85 points, or 3.06 per cent, at 14,958.09 after briefly falling into the red at about midday. Yesterday, the index had plummeted 10.3 per cent, its worst day since October, 1987.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,167.14 points, or 4.89 per cent, to 25,018.16, the S&P 500 gained 135.67 points, or 4.94 per cent, to 2,882.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 393.58 points, or 4.95 per cent, to end at 8,344.25.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINT

Doug Ford’s transit plans: Billions in waste, bad for the planet

“That’s because each line goes underground. Each involves kilometres’ worth of concrete tunnels, which are totally unnecessary.” - Alex Bozikovic

LIVING BETTER

What’s on stage across Canada this week:

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, a collaboration from the team behind Jersey Boys, begins a Toronto stint at the Princess of Wales Theatre (until March 22) as part of the Mirvish season.

In Regina, I Call Myself Princess, Jani Lauzon’s play with an opera inside of it, is on at the Globe Theatre (to March 22).

A major Canadian opening this week is the North American premiere of Room, Emma Donoghue’s stage adaptation of her bestselling novel about a boy and his mother being held in captivity, at the Grand Theatre in London, Ont. (to March 28).

For a weekly preview of what’s opening on Canadian stages, sign up for The Globe’s new Nestruck on Theatre newsletter.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Insomnia, fear and isolation: Inside one Wuhan apartment, a virus toll on the healthy

On the second floor of a residential building in northwest Wuhan, John Zhu has made his home a fortress against the virus. His wife and 13-year-old son have not stepped out of the apartment in 46 days. He has emerged only briefly to pick up grocery deliveries and, twice, to bring food to the family dog, A’han, which is alone in his mother’s house.

Mr. Zhu has succeeded in keeping his family safe from the virus – and A’han alive – even as three people in his apartment complex contracted COVID-19 and almost 2,400 have died in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak.

But weeks of isolation have poisoned Zhu’s family life, wiped out his income and corroded his trust in the public institutions that, he believes, failed to properly respond to the virus until it was too late – and have now kept him locked up long after its peak. Read Nathan VanderKlippe’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.