Evening Update: Coronavirus spreads to more countries; Klobuchar the latest to exit U.S. presidential campaign

Coronavirus outbreak spreads to more countries; Ontario reports three new cases

The coronavirus appeared for the first time in New York, Moscow and Berlin and clusters of the disease surged around the world, while new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in six weeks. Malaysia, Tunisia, Senegal, Jordan and Portugal were among the new places to detect the virus. More developments:

Canada: Ontario has reported three new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 18 and in the country to 27, with eight cases in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

Ontario has reported three new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 18 and in the country to 27, with eight cases in British Columbia and one in Quebec. OECD: The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has warned that global growth could fall by half if the coronavirus outbreak proves long-lasting, and has urged governments to prop up their health services and launch stimulus measures to soften the economic blow.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has warned that global growth could fall by half if the coronavirus outbreak proves long-lasting, and has urged governments to prop up their health services and launch stimulus measures to soften the economic blow. G7: The Group of 7 finance ministers are expected to hold a conference call tomorrow to discuss measures to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, sources say.

Opinion: Trump may shrug off the coronavirus. America may not - Niall Ferguson

U.S. politics: Klobuchar joins Buttigieg in exiting presidential campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has ended her Democratic presidential campaign and plans to endorse rival Joe Biden in an effort to unify moderate voters behind the former vice-president’s White House bid.

Klobuchar was the third candidate to drop out of the race since Biden’s decisive showing the South Carolina caucuses on Saturday, after departures by former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer.

Ahead of Super Tuesday tomorrow, in which 1,357 delegates are up for grabs, Biden took aim at leftist rival Bernie Sanders, warning that the Vermont Senator would be unable to beat President Donald Trump.

Sanders, meanwhile, is heading into those vital contests with an army of enthusiastic volunteers. Unpaid and travelling on their own dime, they sometimes spend weeks away from home rallying support for the man promising revolutionary change.

Read more: Here’s who is currently leading the race for the Democratic nomination

Canada’s move to a low-carbon economy will be ‘a big adjustment for many industries,’ Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada’s move to a low-carbon economy will be “a big adjustment for many industries” and is asking business and Indigenous leaders for advice as the government crafts its plan for achieving its 2030 and 2050 emissions targets.

He made the remarks at a mining conference in Toronto after the House of Commons finance committee called for action on sustainable finance as a key pre-budget recommendation.

During the federal election, the Liberals promised to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Now, more than four months after their re-election, they are just starting to decide on the consultation framework that will lead to an updated climate plan.

Ontario set to announce $20-million for greater access to mental-health therapy

The Ontario government will spend $20-million to increase access to publicly funded talk therapy, with a new program that’s the first of its kind in Canada.

It’s designed to deliver free cognitive behaviour therapy, online, by phone and in person to individuals, families and youth age 10 and up, depending on their need.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Huawei involved in sending prohibited gear to Iran, documents show: China’s Huawei Technologies, which for years has denied violating American trade sanctions on Iran, produced internal company records in 2010 that show it was directly involved in sending prohibited U.S. computer equipment to Iran’s largest mobile-phone operator.

Apology over explicit decal depicting Thunberg: Alberta’s X-Site Energy Services says its management accepts full responsibility for a decal it distributed bearing its logo beneath a sexually suggestive cartoon appearing to depict 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Final RBC Taylor Prize winner: Ottawa journalist and historian Mark Bourrie has been named the final winner of the RBC Taylor Prize for literary non-fiction for Bush Runner, a biography of fur trader Pierre-Esprit Radisson, who helped found the Hudson’s Bay Company.

Jack Welch dies: Jack Welch, who transformed General Electric into a highly profitable multinational conglomerate and later became a corporate leadership guru, has died at 84. He earned the unwanted nickname “Neutron Jack" after laying off tens of thousands of GE employees in his first five years.

Also James Lipton: James Lipton, who interviewed hundreds of master actors and Hollywood luminaries for nearly 25 years as host of TV’s Inside the Actors Studio, has died at 93.

Judge Judy ending, as star plans new show: Judge Judy star Judy Sheindlin announced on Ellen that next season will be her last making original episodes, and she will be making a new show called Judy Justice for fall 2021.

Canada’s Hughes edged out of PGA tour win: South Korean golfer Sungjae Im edged out Canadian Mackenzie Hughes by one stroke to pick up first career PGA Tour win at the Honda Classic.

MARKET WATCH

Equity markets rose today as the prospect that central banks will cut interest rates to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus heartened investors.

On Wall Street, the the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,296.81 points, or 5.1 per cent, to 26,706.17, the S&P 500 gained 136.3 points, or 4.61 per cent, to 3,090.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 384.80 points, or 4.49 per cent, to end at 8,952.17.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index closed up 290.21 points, or 1.78 per cent, at 16,553.26, with all of the index’s 11 major sectors higher.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes coronavirus-fueled selloffs, Bank of Canada’s rate call and RRSP contribution deadline.

TALKING POINT

Better late than never: The Trudeau government is finally getting the right advice on China

“After years of seeing China as a land of rainbows and dollar signs, the government is no longer receiving advice from Fantasy Island.” - Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

While Jockology columnist Alex Hutchinson frequently writes for The Globe on the benefits of exercise and activity, here he tackles a topic we can all get behind: harnessing the power of the midafternoon nap. A new study finds napping can boost your physical power, improve your reaction time and decision-making, and protect you against oxidative stress and muscle damage. But getting it right isn’t as simple as it seems.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

The Shopify angels: How the e-commerce company’s leaders are funding a new wave of ambitious startups

Open this photo in gallery Kabo CEO Vijay Jeyapalan at his home office with his dog, Milos. (Photo by Christopher Katsarov for The Globe and Mail) Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Shopify, the Ottawa startup that exploded into a $70-billion company by providing an e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs, is now fuelling the success of other startups through its growing list of employees now doubling as angel investors.

Some of the Shopify angels are founders of companies bought by Shopify over the years, and are using the proceeds to help fuel Canada’s next generation of entrepreneurs. Robleh Jama, the founder of mobile app studio Tiny Hearts, which Shopify acquired in 2016, is among the group looking to pay it forward with his money and time.

His investments include pet-food maker Kabo Fresh Dog Food, founded by identical twin brothers Vino and Vijay Jeyapalan. It was after losing their seven-year-old chow chow mix Kabo to stomach cancer in 2018 that they decided to turn their concern for canine health into a company. Last year, they launched their pet food subscription service that delivers “human-grade, gently cooked” dog food to owners’ doors, with proportions based on breed and dietary needs. Read Brenda Bouw’s full story here.

