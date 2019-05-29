Evening Update: Court rules SNC-Lavalin can stand trial; Mueller breaks silence on Russia investigation

Good evening,

Court rules SNC-Lavalin can stand trial on bribery, fraud charges

A Quebec Court judge has ruled that SNC-Lavalin Group can stand trial on criminal corruption charges, prolonging the Canadian engineering giant’s legal pain.

The judge said there is enough evidence to move ahead with a trial; that evidence and the reasons for his judgment are subject to a publication ban.

SNC-Lavalin had predicted this outcome and said in a regulatory filing this month that it might seek a judicial review of the decision by a higher court.

Background: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government had worked behind the scenes to explore a settlement for SNC-Lavalin. The fallout led to the resignations of MPs Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from cabinet, Gerald Butts as Trudeau’s top adviser and Michael Wernick as Privy Council Clerk (for subscribers). Following their ouster from the Liberal caucus, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott announced this week that they would seek re-election in October’s federal election as independents.

Mueller breaks silence on Russia investigation, says charging a sitting president was ‘not an option’

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller said today that his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was never going to end with criminal charges against President Donald Trump and indicated it was up to Congress to decide if impeachment proceedings are justified.

In his first public comments since starting the investigation in May, 2017, Mueller said Justice Department policy prevented him from bringing charges against a sitting president.

But he also said his probe did not clear Trump of improper behaviour. You can read his full statement here.

Background: Who is Mueller, what exactly did he investigate and what did he conclude? Check out our explainer here.

Bank of Canada holds rates, says recent economic slump easing

The Bank of Canada said today that it’s holding its key interest rate steady at 1.75 per cent, and that positive news has bolstered its view that the recent economic slump is already easing. Still, the central bank gave no indication that it’s set to resume hiking the rate any time soon.

The bank justified the decision by saying that while the economy is improving domestically, escalating global trade tensions are weighing heavily on the future.

Many economists expect the BoC to hold off on raising rates for the rest of the year, barring a dramatic improvement in economic conditions.

Caster Semenya files appeal over ruling that limits testosterone in female athletes

South African runner Caster Semenya has launched a new legal action to block attempts to force her to take drugs to lower her testosterone level in order to compete.

The two-time Olympic 800-metre gold medalist announced today that she will appeal a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that upheld regulations recently adopted by the global track and field. The CAS said that while the rules were discriminatory, they were justified in order to ensure a level playing field for all women.

The appeal was filed in a Swiss court by her legal team, which is led by two Canadian lawyers.

Ontario couple pledge one of Canada’s largest ever legacy gifts: Charles and Margaret Juravinski, an Ontario couple who grew up in poverty during the Great Depression and became self-made millionaires, have pledged to donate the bulk of their estate, totalling more than $100-million, to create a new health-research institute in Hamilton.

Alex Trebek in ‘near remission’: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says his doctors told the 78-year-old that he’s in “near remission” of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is “kind of mind-boggling” (for subscribers).

BMO boosts dividend, but misses forecasts: Bank of Montreal reported a 5-per-cent bump in profit and raised its quarterly dividend thanks to strong U.S. growth and muted loan losses, but the results still fell shy of analysts’ forecasts due partly to severance costs (for subscribers).

Playoff action: The NHL’s St. Louis Blues will try again tonight to get their first Stanley Cup finals win – ever – when they take on the Bruins in Boston at 8 p.m. ET. Check back later tonight at GlobeSports.com for the scores and highlights.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Toronto Raptors first-ever appearance in the NBA finals tomorrow, president Masai Ujiri took time to credit Dwane Casey and DeMar DeRozan, two key members of the organization sent packing last off-season.

Canada’s Andreescu withdraws from French Open: Bianca Andreescu’s return from a two-month injury absence was a short one, as she withdrew from the French Open today ahead of her second-round match as a result of recurring right shoulder issues.

Fears that an escalating trade war between the United States and China will slash global economic growth pulled stock markets lower today.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 221.36 points to 25,126.41, the S&P 500 lost 19.37 points to 2,783.02, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.04 points to 7,547.31.

Canada’s main stock index slid as the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index closed down 165.99 points at 16,131.47.

Climate change is a big factor in Alberta’s wildfires – but not in the way you might think

“Climate change is a force multiplier: It doesn’t directly produce severe weather, but it does nurture and amplify it. It takes something that likely would have happened anyway and makes it worse.” - Glenn McGillivray, managing director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction

Like all good things, the Golden State Warriors’ reign must end – hopefully in Toronto

“The Warriors are the insufferable favourite children of the NBA. They’re a freakishly large factory pop act who’ve had their personalities designed by a committee down in marketing.” - Cathal Kelly

Tomorrow night, the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards will celebrate the country’s style stars. Here’s a look for Globe subscribers at the politics of fashion and the change-makers who are ushering in a more diverse, sustainable and inclusive industry.

B.C. man who scaled Mount Everest says seeing people hurt or killed during climb is ‘really hard’

When Chris Dare stood on the roof of the world he had tears behind his goggles. The B.C. man has climbed mountains on seven continents in less than 10 years, but last week he feared he wouldn’t make it down the 8,848-metre peak of Mount Everest.

Dare, 35, who’s an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, said he stood atop the peak for about 10 minutes last Thursday, taking in the majesty of his view. “It’s incredible,” he said. “You know I’ve been on the top of tall mountains before, but I mean the Himalayan Mountain Range is majestic and large, and it was an incredible view to see. It really was.”

The climb came at a cost. “It’s a very bittersweet end to my summit challenge and summiting Everest is great but seeing friends hurt and people dying is really hard,” he said in an interview from his base camp on the north side of the peak. Globe subscribers, read the full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Chris Dare in an image from his Facebook page. (HO/The Canadian Press) HO/The Canadian Press

