Evening Update: David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to U.S., is stepping down; talk swirls of takeover interest in Inter Pipeline

David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to U.S., is stepping down

Canada’s ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, is stepping down at the end of August to return to the private sector.

A key adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, MacNaughton played a central role in the renegotiation of the trade deal now known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

He has spent recent months trying to convince the U.S. House of Representatives to ratify the deal, an outcome that remains in doubt.

“I had long planned to complete my work ahead of the fall election,” MacNaughton wrote in a statement, “particularly following the lifting of steel and aluminum tariffs."

Deputy ambassador Kirsten Hillman has been named interim ambassador. A new ambassador will be appointed after the federal election in October.

Inter Pipeline’s $3.5-billion Heartland project is testing investors’ nerves as talk swirls of takeover interest

This morning, Jeffrey Jones wrote about Calgary’s Inter Pipeline, its $3.5-billion Heartland petrochemical complex, and why it has made some investors nervous. The company appears to want to see the project through on its own – even if that means spurning a takeover bid.

According to sources familiar with the situation, a “credible” bidder approached the Inter Pipeline with a $30-a-share offer in recent weeks, which was not received enthusiastically. Based on the current shares outstanding, such an offer would put a value on the company of $12.4-billion.

Following the report, Inter Pipeline stock jumped 10 per cent in interday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, closing at $23.64, close to 8.7 per cent higher.

The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results today, and has scheduled a conference call for tomorrow.

Most Canadians disapprove of premiers actively campaigning for federal parties, a new poll suggests

A majority of Canadians disapprove of provincial leaders wading into the federal election, a new poll suggests.

Fifty-six per cent of respondents told Nanos Research they were uncomfortable or somewhat uncomfortable with their premiers actively campaigning for federal parties that the politicians personally support this fall.

The highest level of discomfort was in Ontario, which has the largest share of seats in the House of Commons and is led by Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford.

’It’s going to take a while’: Manitoba town still on edge after manhunt concludes, searching for answers

John McDonald, deputy mayor of a Gillam, Man., says it will be a long time before things in the community at the centre of the manhunt for two B.C. suspects return to normal.

“We were still locking everything up, you know. We kept the door locked during the day when we were in the house and same with the vehicles,” he said today.

The search for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, suspected in the killings of three people in northern B.C. last month, came to an end yesterday with the discovery of two bodies believed to be them.

Read more: How a river guide’s sharp eye, and a sleeping bag, triggered a search that ended the RCMP manhunt

Opinion: “There will not be any closure here – no neat ending, no psychologically back-to-normal, no definitive answers. In a world pervaded with disinformation and its adjunct, “true” crime fandom, new lore will likely come to surround this case.” - Michael Arntfield, criminologist and University of Western Ontario professor

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Mississippi ICE raids leaves children without parents: In tearful videos and images that ricocheted across social media, children whose migrant parents were rounded up by federal authorities in Mississippi pleaded with the U.S. government to release their mothers and fathers.

Air Canada CEO’s $52.7-million windfall: Air Canada chief executive officer Calin Rovinescu brought home $52.7-million by exercising stock options over the past week, a pay package that largely stems from a rapid rise in the airline’s share price.

Facebook loses facial recognition appeal: A U.S. federal appeals court has rejected Facebook’s effort to undo a class-action lawsuit claiming that it illegally collected and stored biometric data for millions of users without their consent.

Canadian Tire buying Party City stores: Canadian Tire is diversifying its store offerings with the purchase of 65 Party City stores across Canada for $174.4-million cash, a move the retailer expects to strengthen its connection with millennial customers.

Canada’s Wattpad expands publishing arm to Europe: Canadian online storytelling hub Wattpad is partnering with Penguin Random House U.K. to expand its print operations. You can learn more about Wattpad by checking out Revenge of the nerds: How Wattpad is using AI to create the next Disney.

Canadians in action at the Rogers Cup: Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the quarter-finals after downing Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. In men’s doubles, Denis Shapovalov and partner Rohan Bopanna have won today’s match over Britain’s Kyle Edmund and American Taylor Fritz. And Felix Auger Aliassime is taking on Russia’s Karen Khachanov. Check back later for scores and highlights at GlobeSports.com.

MARKET WATCH

Stocks jumped today on Wall Street, as bond yields climbed a day after falling sharply while better-than-expected economic data in the United States and China helped to offset trade worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.12 points to 26,378.19, the S&P 500 gained 54.11 points to end at 2,938.09 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,039.16, 176.33 points higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index climbed for a third straight day, up 139.31 points at 16,404.53. Some of the lift came from energy-related stocks including Suncor and Enbridge.

TALKING POINTS

Make no mistake: Conservatism in Canada is alive and well

“If what you see is a parade of spendthrifts and wastrels and Nazi sympathizers engaged in an orgy of boorishness, cronyism and relentless vulgarity, who is to say this isn’t conservatism?” - Andrew Potter, assistant professor at the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada

Why e-scooters have been on a bumpy ride

“E-scooter companies encourage users to wear a helmet but most riders don’t. They also strongly advise that users follow local road-traffic safety rules but municipalities have been slow to adapt their current rules to these new vehicles, leaving riders confused about where and how they can ride.” - Fiona Tapp, Ottawa-based writer

Woodstock, Roxodus and more – why have so many music festivals been cancelled lately?

“It wasn’t long ago when major music festivals were popping up here, there and in every milk-cow pasture. But the boom has gone bust, and the vision of peace, music and port-o-potty paradise is going down the drain.” - Brad Wheeler

LIVING BETTER

If you’re up for a bribe, it’s a great time to open a chequing account with one of the big banks, Rob Carrick writes. RBC will give you an iPad if you open one of two types of chequing accounts. TD and Bank of Montreal are offering $300 cash. But you should be asking yourself whether these offers are just banks fronting you money they will later claw back through:

High service fees.

High mutual funds fees.

Deposit rates on the low side.

Borrowing rates on the high side.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Former NBA MVP Steve Nash says life is busier than ever after basketball

Broadcaster, businessman, consultant, filmmaker and basketball legend, Steve Nash’s life is busier than ever at 45. Did we mention father of five?

Nash has ownership stakes in both the Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Mallorca, which has won promotion back into the Spanish top tier. In his second year with Turner Sports, he is involved in both its NBA and soccer coverage. He also is co-founder of CTRL, a media company that focuses primarily on sports. And he remains a consultant to the Golden State Warriors.

“My No. 1 passion and priority is being a dad,” says Nash, whose children range from a six-week-old newborn to 14-year-old twins. “And so I try to do everything around their schedule. ... And I try to limit my travel where I can or include them." As throughout his playing career, Nash’s game is evolving. Read the full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Photo by Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

