Evening Update: Death toll rises in Nova Scotia shooting rampage; House of Commons rejects Scheer’s push for more in-person sittings during COVID-19 pandemic

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Developing: At least 19 dead in Nova Scotia shooting rampage, the RCMP says

The death toll has risen to at least 19 people, including the gunman, Nova Scotia RCMP said, in already the worst mass shooting in Canadian history. The rampage began late Saturday night, and ended about 14 hours later, when the shooter was killed by police in a gas station parking lot outside Halifax.

Police said they are investigating at least 16 crime scenes and the death toll could rise. “We have had five structure fires, most of those being residences, and we believe there may be victims still within the remains of those homes which burned to the ground,” said RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said this afternoon.

The victims: Among the victims who have been publicly identified are RCMP officer Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force and a mother of two; correctional services managers Alanna Jenkins and Sean Macleod; elementary school teacher Lisa McCully; Heather O’Brien, a nurse from Truro; and three members of the same family, Jolene Oliver, Emily Tuck and Aaron (Friar) Tuck. You can read about those who lost their lives here. Police have said the gunman knew some of his victims, but that others appear to have been random.

The shooter: Gabriel Wortman, a 51-year-old denturist with clinics in Nova Scotia, had shown an obsession for policing. Records show he owned two large properties on Portapique Beach Road, where the killing started.

The latest on the coronavirus: House of Commons rejects Scheer’s push for more in-person sittings and more

The House of Commons has endorsed regular video meetings and one in-person gathering a week, rejecting calls from Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer for MPs to meet more frequently on the floor of the House of Commons.

Scheer had earlier defended his position, saying Parliament is an essential service and should continue in reduced numbers while respecting the physical-distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conservative Party refused to support a deal reached over the weekend by the Liberal Party, NDP and Bloc Québécois that would allow for one in-person sitting a week with a reduced number of MPs. The deal was put to a vote and agreed to by a small gathering of MPs 22-15 after several hours of debate.

Meanwhile, the British House of Commons will resume on Wednesday under a hybrid system that will see as many as 120 MPs using Zoom to videoconference and 50 MPs allowed to sit in the chamber under strict physical-distancing guidelines.

Oil plunges in part over sinking demand: The spot price for West Texas Intermediate plunged deep into negative pricing, closing at minus US$37.63 over fears of rapidly filling storage and sinking demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across Canada: Physicians are losing most of their income because of the pandemic as elective surgeries are cancelled and fewer patients are visiting clinics. Most doctors are compensated after they perform a service. Some with offices say that without government relief they will be forced to lay off staff.

In Ontario: Health officials say the province has reached its peak in the COVID-19 pandemic, but cases in long-term care and group homes continue to grow. New projections released today say Ontario is now expected to have fewer than 20,000 cases, substantially lower than the 80,000 projected by previous models.

In Alberta: The Cargill meat-packing plant is temporarily shutting down after High River became a hot spot for COVID-19 in the province, with hundreds of infections tied to the facility. Health officials said that as of Friday, cases stood at 358. A company spokesman is encouraging all employees to get tested as soon as possible.

In B.C.: Nearly 1,500 bus drivers and other transit workers across Metro Vancouver are being laid off as TransLink faces plunging ridership during the pandemic. Service will be further reduced on SkyTrain, SeaBus and the West Coast Express commuter rail.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Facebook hits back at privacy commissioner: Facebook wants the Federal Court of Canada to toss out privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien’s finding that the social media giant’s lax practices allowed personal data to be used for political purposes. In February, the privacy watchdog asked the same court to declare Facebook broke the law governing how the private sector can use personal information.

Israeli leaders reach deal to form government: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and chief rival Benny Gantz say they have forged a deal to form an “emergency” government. That averts what would have been a fourth consecutive election in just over a year as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak.

Tentative pact for Ontario high school teachers: Ontario’s high school teachers’ union has reached a tentative deal with the provincial government, the last education union to do so and ending months of job action.

Allan Gotlieb dies: Allan Gotlieb, a long-time public servant who was Canada’s ambassador to the United States during the Reagan administration, has died at age 92.

Prince Harry, Meghan turn their backs on tabloids: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have announced they will no longer work with four of Britain’s major tabloid newspapers - The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Express, and Daily Mirror - which they accuse of false and invasive coverage.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street stocks tumbled today after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus outbreak has unleashed on the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 592.05 points or 2.44 per cent to 23,650.44, the S&P 500 lost 51.40 points or 1.79 per cent to end at 2,823.16 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 89.41 points or 1.03 per cent to close at 8,560.73.

Canada’s main stock index rose slightly, partly on a continued rally in Shopify to record highs. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 28.40 points or 0.2 per cent to 14,388.28.

TALKING POINTS

Donald Trump wants to defund the WHO. The world should do the opposite

“We need the [World Health Organization] to do better, not disappear. It should be generously funded and structured so as to be capable of acting independently of those countries, such as China, it may have to blow the whistle on.”- Globe editorial

Sports broadcasters have a dirty little secret about airing live games

“A former sports TV executive explained to me that the NHL lockout years were, counterintuitively, some of the most profitable for TSN and Sportsnet, because the networks didn’t have to pay either the rights fees or the production costs for the games they didn’t air.” - Simon Houpt

Michael Jordan comes off flawed, bullish and fascinating in The Last Dance

“This is as close as we’ve ever got to the real Michael Jordan. The real Jordan swears. A lot. The real Jordan has fewer fond memories of the past than you’d expect. And the real Jordan has often been an insufferable jerk.” - Cathal Kelly

TODAY’S LONG READ

12 things we noticed about the One World: Together at Home concert

Open this photo in gallery Lady Gaga wins the award for best background props. (AFP photo via Getty Images) HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

On Saturday, a globally streamed and televised One World: Together at Home event brought audiences not only music but also a look into the houses of artists such as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, along with the physically distanced Rolling Stones.

Lavishness was avoided for a stripped-down quarantine concert curated by Lady Gaga to salute front-line health care workers and raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

One World was less a melodious episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, more a carefully arranged entry into the music rooms of superstars, where the decors and backdrops drew as much attention as the performances. Here’s a round-up of the best, worst and wackiest of the songs and settings.

