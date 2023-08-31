Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

A horrific fire has killed at least 74 people in a historic five-storey building in downtown Johannesburg, casting a spotlight on the city’s failure to deal with dozens of “hijacked” buildings controlled by criminals and occupied by impoverished residents.

Candles used for lighting in the building may have caused the fire, officials and witnesses told journalists. Twelve children were among the 74 dead, and dozens more were taken to hospital with burn injuries. The city-owned building had been a shelter for abused women until it was abandoned in 2019.

Johannesburg’s city manager, Floyd Brink, said the city had raided the building in 2019 and laid charges against those who were illegally collecting rent from its residents, but the charges were dropped in 2022 because of a lack of evidence. Johannesburg’s infrastructure has deteriorated noticeably in recent years, partly because of a prolonged period of political instability in the city government.

Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark apologizes for lack of oversight in Greenbelt saga but refuses to resign

Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark apologized Thursday for a lack of oversight over his office and the process of removing select lands from the Greenbelt, but refused to resign after the province’s Integrity Commissioner found he violated ethics laws.

Mr. Clark said he accepts responsibility for the “very clear flaws” in the process, driven by his former chief of staff, and laid out in a scathing report Wednesday from Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake.

Earlier in the day, Premier Doug Ford said he still has confidence in his Housing Minister but is “not happy” with the process for selecting the lands. The Premier continued on Thursday to defend Mr. Clark, whom he said has a “tough job,” despite the embattled minister facing repeated calls to resign.

Homeowners with mortgages at three big banks face growing balances as interest rates rise

Three major Canadian banks – Bank of Montreal, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce – are showing that about 20 per cent of their residential mortgage borrowers – representing nearly $130-billion in loans – are seeing their balances grow as their monthly payments no longer cover all the interest they owe.

This marks the first time BMO and TD have provided details on loans that were increasing in size. Up until this point, these two banks did not disclose the information to shareholders, suggesting that it was immaterial.

BMO, TD and CIBC offer variable-rate mortgages that have fixed monthly payments. With these fixed-payment loans, any increase in interest rates reduces the amount used for the principal. As a result, the amortization period extends because it will take longer time to pay off the loan.

Trump pleads not guilty, waives arraignment in Georgia election case

Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results in Georgia of the 2020 election.

That means he won’t have to show up for an arraignment hearing that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set for next week. The decision to skip an in-person appearance averts the dramatic arraignments that have accompanied the three other criminal cases Trump faces in which the former president has been forced amid tight security to go to a courtroom to enter “not guilty” pleas.

Several other people charged in the Georgia indictment had already waived arraignment in filings with the court, saving them a trip to the courthouse in downtown Atlanta. Trump previously travelled to Georgia on Aug. 24 to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, where he became the first former president to have a mug shot taken.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Russia-Ukraine: Ukraine told critics of the pace of its three-month-old counteroffensive to “shut up” on Thursday, the sharpest signal yet of Kyiv’s frustration at leaks from Western officials that say its forces are advancing too slowly.

Climate change: A study published Thursday in Science’s Policy Forum says scientists for the first time are able to directly quantify the impact of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions from specific sources on the survival of polar bear cubs.

Idalia: Tropical Storm Idalia headed out to sea Thursday after thrashing parts of Florida and Georgia with punishing rains and destructive winds, leaving residents to begin the arduous process of clearing fallen trees, restoring electricity and picking through the debris of devastated homes.

B.C. wildfires: Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says British Columbia is extending a state of emergency over the continuing wildfires. The extension is two weeks.

Jan. 6 attack: A former organizer of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in prison for spearheading the U.S. Capitol attack after the 2020 presidential election. It’s the second-longest among hundreds of Capitol riot cases so far.

LGBTQ: Policies in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick requiring parental consent for students under 16 to have schools use their preferred pronouns and names put transgender and non-binary kids in a “life-or-death situation,” federal Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth says.

MARKET WATCH

TSX, S&P 500 edge lower as traders take in fresh U.S. inflation data

The S&P 500 ended lower and the Nasdaq higher on Thursday after U.S. inflation data matched estimates, underscoring expectations the Federal Reserve could pause its monetary tightening. Canada’s main stock index edged lower to extend its monthly decline, as losses for financial and gold mining stocks offset a jump in the shares of e-commerce company Shopify.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.70 points at 20,292.62, while shares in Shopify rose almost 11 per cent.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 168.33 points at 34,721.91. The S&P 500 index was down 7.21 points at 4,507.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.66 points at 14,034.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 73.88 cents US on Wednesday.

TALKING POINTS

Why are so many flights nearly crashing into each other?

”This is not to say that there are not serious issues confronting air traffic controllers, including fatigue. But some of those issues are actually of their own making.” – Ashley Nunes

The ugly Greenbelt saga just got uglier

“Sorry, but it’s too late for trust and confidence. The two damning reports point to so many irregularities in the Greenbelt saga that Mr. Clark’s continued presence in cabinet should raise serious questions about Mr. Ford’s judgment.” – The Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

2023 is the year of millet. Here’s how and why to eat this climate-friendly grain

Open this photo in gallery: Julie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

Millets, an underrated crop known for their adaptability, are having a moment this year. The United Nations declared 2023 to be the International Year of Millets, aiming to raise awareness of their suitability to grow under adverse and changing climate and conditions. Millets are sustainable, hardy, drought-resistant crops that are ready to harvest about 45 days after planting, faster than wheat, rice, oats and quinoa.

They’re similar to but starchier than quinoa. Gluten free, with a very mild, nutty flavour and light texture, millets can be cooked like rice or pasta and served as a side like couscous. Or you can make it creamier, like porridge or risotto. Plus, its sticky texture makes cooked millet easy to shape into patties to fry in a skillet, like a potato cake. Get the recipe for a millet-based lunch with corn, beans and avocado here.

TODAY’S LONG READ

From the streets to city hall, Philadelphians band together to combat gun violence

Open this photo in gallery: Philly Truce Safe City patrol crossing Broad Street in Philadelphia.Adrian Morrow/The Globe and Mail

For the first time in years there is cause for hope in Philadelphia’s fight against its defining problem: gun violence. After a historic spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, shootings are down by more than 20 per cent so far this year.

Philly Truce, an anti-gun-violence group, is one reason for this changing tide. If there’s a conflict in the community, people can alert Philly Truce through an app, and volunteers will try to resolve the dispute before it escalates.

Key to this technique, which has been spreading across the U.S., is the use of credible messengers, people with lived experience that will command attention from those they are trying to reach in a way law enforcement and government can’t. Adrian Morrow has more here.

Evening Update is written by Anna Stafford.