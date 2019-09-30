Evening Update: Deceased residential school children named publicly; Hong Kong protesters ready for national day

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools released
Today is Orange Shirt Day in Canada, a day to acknowledge residential-school survivors and their families. In a sombre ceremony in Gatineau, Que., the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation revealed the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools. Archivists researched for years, poring through records from government and churches, which together operated as many as 80 schools across the country over 120 years. The names of the children and the residential schools they attended were displayed on a 50-metre-long red cloth that was unfurled and carried through a crowd of Indigenous elders and chiefs, residential-school survivors and others, many of whom openly wept.
Meanwhile, residential-school survivors are debating what should become of the 15 or 20 former residential schools that are still standing. As The Globe’s Sierra Bein and Maria Iqbal report, some survivors wish to see the buildings demolished while others feel they should be preserved.
Also today, retired Quebec Superior Court judge Jacques Viens released a scathing final report after an inquiry that examined relations between Indigenous communities and the Quebec provincial government. The report lays out 142 recommendations, the first of which first calls for a “public apology to members of First Nations and Quebec’s Inuit for the harm caused by laws, policies, standards and the practices of public service providers.” The Viens Commission was convened in 2016 to look into how Indigenous people are treated by the police, the province’s youth protection agency, health and social services as well as the justice and correctional systems.
Hong Kong protesters prepare to challenge orderly preparation of China’s National Day
As authorities in Beijing plan a massive military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China tomorrow, demonstrators in Hong Kong are preparing to sabotage the image of Chinese peace and stability, reports The Globe’s Nathan VanderKlippe from Hong Kong. Chinese authorities have made detailed preparations for the anniversary and have issued bans on everything from releasing homing pigeons in Beijing to hikers from ascending sections of the Great Wall. But in Hong Kong, police have issued warnings about the possibility of suicidal tactics, attacks on gas stations and acts approaching terrorism.
In Ontario’s 905 region, parties try to swing suburbia to their side
Known for its area code, the 905 region around Toronto is a suburban stretch of 30 or so fast-growing and culturally diverse ridings and just may be where this election is won or lost, reports Laura Stone. The region was key to Stephen Harper’s majority victory in 2011, and Justin Trudeau’s in 2015, and Canada’s political parties are pitching messages about middle-class affordability, tax cuts and climate action. And the frontrunners are drawing on the region’s current and past provincial leaders for ammunition; the Liberals invoke cuts undertaken by Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford and the Conservatives attack former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne’s economic record. Meanwhile, the NDP is targeting four seats in Brampton, an area where Leader Jagmeet Singh was a provincial representative before running federally.
A recent Nanos poll, albeit with a small sample size, put the Liberals and Conservatives neck-and-neck in the 905 – with support falling for Mr. Trudeau’s party in the second week of the campaign.
As impeachment inquiry intensifies, Trump suggests Schiff should be arrested for ‘treason’
In a series of Twitter posts this morning, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to reference comments made by House intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff during a committee hearing last week in which Schiff said the transcript of the President’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky read like a organized crime shakedown. Trump wrote in a post on Twitter: “Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?”
As Reuters reports, today’s post followed a string of tweets from Trump on Sunday in which he said he wanted to meet “my accuser,” the whistleblower, and accused the whistleblower and White House officials who gave the whistleblower information of being spies and suggested they may be guilty of treason.
Cable companies win temporary stay in battle with CRTC over wholesale internet rates
The Federal Court of Appeal has granted a temporary stay to a group of five cable companies regarding a recent CRTC ruling that required them to lower the rates they charge smaller internet providers for access to their networks, reports Alexandra Posadzki. The five cable operators are challenging an Aug. 15 ruling by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu won her first match since triumphing at the U.S. Open by defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the first round of the China Open. The win came hours after the WTA said she had locked down one of eight berths in the season-ending WTA Tour Finals later this month.
Snow! As of this morning, about 25 centimetres of snow had fallen on the city of Calgary, leading to more than 200 road accidents. The early taste of winter hit much of Southern Alberta, with Environment Canada reporting 95 centimetres at the townsite in Waterton National Park near the U.S. border.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied that he had inappropriately touched columnist Charlotte Edwardes, who wrote in The Sunday Times that Johnson had groped her at a lunch in 1999 when he was editor of The Spectator magazine.
Canada and the United States are drawing up plans to reduce their reliance on China for rare-earth minerals that are critical to high-tech and military products, such as smartphones and fighter jets.
The Liberal Party promised Sunday to take a more forceful approach to taxing foreign tech giants than it did during its past four years in government, starting with a 3-per-cent tax on the income of large digital companies operating in Canada.
MARKET WATCH
A rise in U.S. technology stocks and better-than-expected economic data in China pushed global equity markets higher Monday, despite reports that Washington was considering escalating its trade war with China by delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.9 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 26,916.15, the S&P 500 gained 14.89 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 2,976.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 59.71 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 7,999.34
Conversely, Canada’s main stock index fell slightly on Monday, weighed down by resource and marijuana stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.64 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 16,658.63.
TALKING POINTS
Canada shouldn’t welcome birth tourists
“Neither Canadian identity nor the Canadian health system is threatened by birth tourism. The central issue is fair play: Canada should remain a welcoming country but not one whose citizenship is for sale.” – André Picard
Our children can’t be hungry to learn if they’re also hungry for food
“School meal programs have transformed the lives of many Canadian children living in poverty. … But these critical programs have not solved the problem facing vulnerable children and working families. It’s time for Canadians to start talking about – and taking action on – weekend hunger, experienced by children from working class or lower-income families when they are away from school lunch programs.” Emily-anne King is co-founder of Backpack Buddies, a Vancouver charity.
It’s only natural to rage against aging
“Death does not scare us. The prospect of going gently into its good night does. It has always been this way. The quest to understand and potentially slow, stop or reverse aging is no different than the fights against smallpox and polio in the past and those against malaria, dementia and cancer today.” David Sinclair and Matthew D. LaPlante are authors of the new book Lifespan: Why We Age – and Why We Don’t Have To.
LIVING BETTER
Scotiabank Giller prize shortlist announced
The shortlist for Canada’s richest and glitziest fiction prize was announced today in Toronto. This list includes: David Bezmozgis for his story collection Immigrant City (HarperCollins Publishers, read our review); Megan Gail Coles for her debut novel Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club (House of Anansi, read our review); Michael Crummey for his novel The Innocents (Doubleday Canada, read an interview with the author); Alix Ohlin for Dual Citizens (House of Anansi, read our review); Steven Price for Lampedusa (McClelland & Stewart, read our review); and Ian Williams for his debut, Reproduction (Random House Canada, read an interview with the author). The winner will be announced at the televised gala on Nov. 18 and will receive $100,000. Each finalist receives $10,000. Esi Edugyan won the prize for her novel Washington Black.
The documentary, My Dads, My Moms and Me, catches up with LGBTQ parents and their grown-up kids
For more than a decade, three gay families have allowed documentary filmmaker Julia Ivanova to follow them at close range as they’ve built their households through adoption, surrogacy and co-parenting in Nova Scotia and British Columbia, writes Zosia Bielski. My Dads, My Moms and Me, Ivanova’s new documentary, is an intimate look at the home lives of these gay parents and their teenage children – their good days and their bad days, their closeness and their challenges.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
In Northern France, the Hill 70 Memorial ensures ‘Canada’s forgotten battle’ will be remembered always
The fight for a strategic point overlooking the town of Lens came four months after Canadian troops won renown at Vimy Ridge. This time, Arthur Currie’s Canadian Corps were tasked with an even tougher challenge – to take and hold Hill 70. More than a century later, the 9,000 casualties, among them nearly 2,000 dead, are being remembered thanks to hundreds of donors who contributed to the Hill 70 Memorial, which will be unveiled on Oct. 2 at a special ceremony attended by representatives from Canada, France and Belgium.
