Evening Update: Declaring himself rally-ready, Trump suggests he’s no longer contagious; Ontario reports record daily COVID-19 cases

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

U.S. politics: Trump says he’s ready to resume campaigning, plus catching up on last night’s VP debate

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted that he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels “perfect,” although questions persist about the course of his recovery from COVID-19.

While Trump suggested he believes he’s no longer contagious, his doctor hasn’t provided a detailed update on his health since Monday, as concerns about infection appeared to scuttle plans for next week’s presidential debate.

After organizers said they planned to make the remaining two presidential debates virtual events over safety concerns, Trump swiftly rejected the idea. His campaign later called on the commission to delay the debates by a week to alleviate concerns about an in-person contest.

Meanwhile, in last night’s vice-presidential debate, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris laid out two visions of the United States that played to their supporters and were unlikely to sway voters on the other side. Our experts weigh in on the highlights here.

The unintended star of the night – at least on social media – was the housefly that parked on Pence’s head for several minutes. The campaign of Harris’s running mate, Joe Biden, set up a website, flywillvote.com, to register voters and within hours was selling a “Truth over Flies” fly swatter.

Opinion:

Vice-presidential debate reminds Americans what normal looks like – Konrad Yakabuski

Try as he might, Mike Pence didn’t stop the bleeding – Lawrence Martin

Beating COVID-19 is as easy as being strong, unafraid, and the President of the United States – Robyn Urback

I’ve voted Republican my entire life. But I just cast my ballot for Joe Biden – Charles Lewis

The latest on coronavirus: Record daily cases in Ontario, BoC’s Macklem warns coming months are ‘crucial’ and more

Ontario announced 797 new cases of COVID-19 today, the most new cases it’s had in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. Health Minister Christine Elliott said 57 per cent of those infected were people under 40.

Quebec’s surging numbers also continued with 1,078 new cases. Premier François Legault is encouraging people to stay home over the Thanksgiving long weekend as the province tries to increase its contact tracing capacity.

Economy: In a speech today, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem acknowledged that the central bank’s adoption of record-low interest rates to fight the COVID-19 economic crisis has elevated the country’s financial risks, warning that “the next few months will be crucial” in determining how well Canadian households and businesses weather the strains from the crisis.

Long-term care: Ontario’s patient ombudsman is calling for major changes in the province’s long-term care system as the office made a series of recommendations to deal with a resurgence in COVID-19, including enhancing whistle-blower protections and overhauling the visitation system.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ottawa, Ontario invest in Ford plant: The federal and Ontario governments are each chipping in more than $250-million to mass produce electric vehicles – and the batteries that power them – at Ford Motor Co.'s plant in Oakville, Ont., they announced today. It is part of a three-year agreement worth nearly $2-billion announced last month between the automaker and the union Unifor.

IBM to break up 109-year old company: International Business Machines is splitting itself into two public companies, capping a years-long effort to diversify away from its legacy businesses to focus on high-margin cloud computing. IBM will list its IT infrastructure services unit as a separate company with a new name by the end of 2021.

U.S. poet Gluck takes Nobel: American poet Louise Gluck won the Nobel Prize in Literature today for her “candid and uncompromising” work, becoming the 16th female Nobel Literature laureate.

Thirteen charged in Michigan Governor kidnap plot: Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said today in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer at her vacation home.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks ended higher today as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data in that country underscored the view that the labour market recovery was struggling to gain momentum. The energy sector led the advance on both sides of the border.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.05 points or 0.43 per cent to 28,425.51, the S&P 500 gained 27.38 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,446.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.38 points or 0.5 per cent to end at 11,420.98.

Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 106.24 points or 0.65 per cent at 16,534.54.

TALKING POINTS

How much more pain does Canada need to see before progress is made for Indigenous people?

“How many more times do we need to point out that Canada needs to stop treating Indigenous people as the ones who are deficient, the ones with ‘the problem’? Where are the circles of care that build people up, instead of tearing them down?” – Tanya Talaga

Nobel laureate’s discovery revealed the patterns behind breathtaking works of Islamic art

“However they were discovered, it is no surprise that art and mathematics combined to adorn Islamic houses of worship, given that in Islam, the pursuit of knowledge is in harmony with spirituality.” – Sheema Khan

LIVING BETTER

If you’re riding out the pandemic with a steady stream of Netflix content, how much you pay may be about to rise – again. Netflix Canada says the basic plan for subscribers remains unchanged at $9.99 a month, but the standard monthly plan is going up by one dollar to $14.99, and the premium by two dollars to $18.99. The company says new members who sign up will see the updated prices immediately, while the charges will roll out to existing members over the coming weeks.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Penny Oleksiak signs on with Phelps Brand as she trains for Tokyo Olympics

Open this photo in gallery Penny Oleksiak's mother Alison says she's "in awe" of the teen's swimming accomplishments in Rio, and says balance is key for a long athletic career. Jamie Oleksiak, a Dallas Stars defenceman, says Penny is just his younger sister at home. CP Video

By now, Penny Oleksiak is used to the new normal of her Olympic training.

Canada’s four-time Olympic medalist wears a mask on the pool deck at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre and does her preswim medicine-ball exercises alone instead of tossing it with her fellow swimmers as she used to. She thinks often of the three months she went without a pool and how much she missed it.

Oleksiak is accustomed to the regular temperature checks at the pool and to standing in physically distanced lines before entering the water and obeying the strict rules about maintaining space in the lanes. She isn’t sure when her next competition will be. Therefore, she focuses squarely on the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021 and chooses to embrace the gift of extra time that the delay has provided her.

The now 20-year-old swimmer has also been holding on to some big news that she can finally make public on Thursday, in partnership with the most decorated Olympian in history. Read Rachel Brady’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.