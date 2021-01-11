Evening Update: Democrats prepare ‘incitement of insurrection’ charge against Trump; Former PM Harper’s consulting firm received CEWS funds

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Democrats prepare ‘incitement of insurrection’ charge against Trump as impeachment pressure mounts

With impeachment pressure mounting, the U.S. House of Representatives worked swiftly today in an extraordinary effort to try to oust President Donald Trump from office. He faces a single charge – “incitement of insurrection” – in an impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating on Wednesday.

A House resolution calling on Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office was blocked by Republicans. But the full House is set to hold a roll-call vote on that resolution tomorrow, and it is expected to pass.

It’s all adding up to stunning final moments for Trump’s presidency as Democrats and a growing number of Republicans declare that he is unfit for office and could do more damage after inciting a mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly siege last Wednesday.

The FBI is warning of possible armed protests being planned for Washington, D.C., and at all 50 U.S. state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, a law enforcement source says.

Opinion: A one-sided political prosecution of Trump risks more upheaval - Lawrence Martin

Meanwhile Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to Trump’s supporters last week before they stormed the Capitol.

Over the weekend, Apple, Google and Amazon removed Parler from their app stores – the social network pitches itself as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter and Facebook, which have halted Trump content. Now Parler is suing Amazon, accusing its internet hosting service of making an illegal, politically motivated decision to shut down its account.

Former PM Stephen Harper’s consulting company received CEWS funds

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s consulting firm, Harper and Associates, has received payments from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy for companies that lost revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic, government disclosures show.

Harper’s company name is listed in a public database administered by the Canada Revenue Agency. Harper and Associates has not responded to a request for comment from The Globe.

In other coronavirus-related developments: Anyone applying for three federal benefits will now need to say whether they are in quarantine because they travelled outside the country. The CRA announced the change following an uproar over the possibility of people applying for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit after ignoring public-health advice on non-essential travel.

In Ontario, cabinet members are meeting to consider stricter measures to fight skyrocketing cases of COVID-19, but a curfew is reportedly not one of them. Premier Doug Ford said an announcement is coming tomorrow. The province is reporting 3,328 new cases today, along with 29 additional deaths, pushing its total deaths during the pandemic to more than 5,000.

And the London Health Sciences Centre says it has fired CEO Paul Woods after he travelled internationally several times during the pandemic.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Porter Airlines delays restart: Porter Airlines has once more delayed its plans to restart flights, setting March 29 as a new tentative date – slightly more than a year since it first suspended operations.

Signal messaging app sees meteoric rise: The number of new users installing messaging app Signal every day is on track to cross one million, putting it closer to levels seen by larger rival WhatsApp, following an update to the Facebook-owned app’s privacy policy.

Pope Francis affirms no female priests: Pope Francis has changed church law to explicitly allow women to do more things during mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks closed lower today as investors took some profits after last week’s record levels while they waited for earnings season to begin and eyed events in Washington with trepidation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.28 points or 0.29 per cent to 31,008.69, the S&P 500 lost 25.07 points or 0.66 per cent to end at 3,799.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 165.55 points or 1.25 per cent to 13,036.43.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 107.62 points or 0.60 per cent at 17,934.45 in a broad-based decline.

TALKING POINTS

There will be a vaccine queue in Canada – and it must be managed fairly

“As politicians posture and bicker about vaccine procurement and distribution, average folks just want an idea of when they will be able to get their shot of hope.” - André Picard

Canada can’t continue to give the Proud Boys and other extremist groups a free pass

“Even prior to the events last week, some of the Proud Boys’ activities could potentially meet the threshold for terrorist activity.” - Jessica Davis, former senior strategic intelligence analyst with CSIS

LIVING BETTER

Not being able to sleep at night may have something to do with what you eat during the day – and when. Research shows that eating a carbohydrate-rich meal in the evening may delay the release of melatonin and the drop in body temperature, both of which help with sleep. People who eat foods that more closely follow the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and olive oil, are less likely to have insomnia, studies suggest.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Membertou’s moment: How a Mi’kmaq nation found prosperity and a seafood empire

Open this photo in gallery Since 1984, Chief Terry Paul has led the Membertou First Nation, an urban reserve neighbouring Sydney, Cape Breton's largest city. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

There was a time when taxis, pizza delivery drivers and even the police refused to cross the boundary of Membertou First Nation.

The urban Mi’kmaq reservation, on the southern edge of Sydney, N.S., used to be the kind of place many in Cape Breton avoided. It was seen by outsiders, unfairly, as rough, poor and unwelcoming to business. Chief Terry Paul, a residential-school survivor who grew up here in a home without running water, knew it differently. It was his home. And he imagined a better future.

Today, if you want a pizza, or a Vietnamese banh mi, or even sea scallop risotto, you don’t have to leave the reserve. Taxis line up outside the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre and bring a steady stream of visitors to the community’s hotel, casino, health and wellness centre, bowling alley, gaming centre, geothermal-heated arena and dozen other businesses.

This month, the remarkable four-decade-long transformation of the community reached a new milestone with Membertou’s co-ownership of the largest shellfish producer in North America, Clearwater Seafoods. Mr. Paul orchestrated the $1-billion deal to buy the Halifax-based company on behalf of seven Mi’kmaq First Nations along with Premium Brands Holdings Corp., a specialty food company based in B.C. Read Greg Mercer’s full story here.

