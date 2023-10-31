Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on a densely populated area of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. An Israeli military spokesperson, speaking with CNN, confirmed the Israeli strike on the refugee camp and said it targeted “a very senior Hamas commander in that area.”

Meanwhile, Israel said its forces fought Hamas gunmen inside a vast tunnel network beneath Gaza, where some of the 240 hostages Israel says were seized by Hamas are believed to be held. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed international calls for a halt to the fighting. The ground offensive into Gaza has been going on for four days, after three weeks of aerial bombardment.

OPINION: Ottawa’s incoherent position on Gaza must be replaced by principled clarity

Families of Israeli hostages meet Trudeau, ask Ottawa to do more to secure their release

Since start of war, more than 1,700 Palestinians in the West Bank have disappeared into Israeli custody, officials say

Israel’s Gazan ground war: A battlefield snapshot

Also today, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they had launched a “large number” of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel, their third operation targeting the country, with more to come.

The growing death toll in Gaza has drawn calls from the United States, Israel’s main ally, other countries and the United Nations for a pause in fighting to allow in more humanitarian aid.

Head of York student union won’t retract statement on Hamas attack, says university is trying to silence group

Israeli victims’ families urge International Criminal Court to investigate Oct. 7 Hamas attacks

Ottawa rejects premiers’ calls for more carbon price exemptions

The Environment Minister and Natural Resources Minister rejected calls today for more concessions on the carbon price, saying no more exemptions will be made to the federal levy. Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exempted home-heating fuel from the levy, which prompted accusations that the federal government has implemented a two-tier carbon pricing system that advantages voters in Atlantic Canada, a Liberal stronghold, while disadvantaging others.

Home-heating oil has more emissions than natural gas but oil is disproportionately used on the East Coast. Conversely the vast majority of households in provinces such as Saskatchewan use natural gas.

OPINION: Ottawa’s exemption of heating oil from carbon pricing levy is surprising and shameless

Saskatchewan threatens to withhold carbon fees on natural gas

Canadian economy stalls as higher interest rates weigh on growth

Canada’s on the brink of a mild recession. The economy has stalled in recent months as higher interest rates weigh on growth. Real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in September, according to a preliminary estimate that Statistics Canada published today.

Macklem says Bank of Canada could cut rates before inflation reaches target

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Doug Ford: The Ontario Premier says he was not involved in picking which land would be added to urban boundaries in several municipalities, including for properties associated with a developer friend. He added he ordered his new housing minister to reverse the policy when he discovered the changes were problematic.

Immigration: Immigration Minister Marc Miller laid out the federal government’s priorities for improving the immigration system with a newly released report today. The report says Ottawa plans to take housing, health care, infrastructure and other services into account when planning immigration levels, and also proposes creating a chief international talent officer position to better align immigration programs and pathways with the labour market.

OPINION: The Liberals broke the immigration system. But better is always possible

Secret Canada: Here are three interesting – and spooky! – freedom of information appeal decisions that were released this fall. Why spooky? Because it’s frightening that public institutions withheld this information in the first place, writes Robyn Doolittle.

Apple: The tech company introduced new MacBook Pro computers today as well as three new chips that will power its laptops and desktops.

European summer: Europe has recovered almost fully from 2020′s COVID-19 lockdown, according to Eurostat data today. Paris remained the most visited city in the bloc, followed by Rome and Berlin.

In Here Defence podcast: In episode 5, the 1987 case of Angelique Lyn Lavallee provides a roadmap for the “battered woman defence.” Canada’s first female Supreme Court justice, Bertha Wilson, attempts to expose systemic sexism in the justice system. Helen is charged with first-degree murder, and has to decide whether to accept a plea deal or go to trial. Listen here.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index eked out a small gain today despite weakness in metals and utilities stocks, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 16.71 points at 18,873.47. The S&P 500 gained 26.98 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 4,193.80 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 61.76 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 12,851.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.91 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 33,052.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.09 US cents.

TALKING POINTS

Those who pretend to be Indigenous only distract from the things that really matter

“So many Indigenous people still have family members returning to us, and we are all still putting together the pieces of who we are. Our families have all been touched by intergenerational trauma brought on by colonial violence aimed at keeping us apart – by residential schools, the Sixties Scoop and the Indian Act, a racist and sexist piece of legislation that lets the Canadian government determine who is and isn’t Indian.” – Tanya Talaga

Intimate partner violence is not a women’s issue

“Today, women occupy some of the highest positions of power. They are CEOs and heads of state. But they are still not safe. Nor are their daughters.” – Sally Armstrong

What do Canadian workers need more right now – higher salaries or better pensions?

“Tension about pensions is evident in data presented by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) as part of its advocacy work promoting workplace retirement-savings programs. In a recent survey of 754 businesses with 20-plus employees each, almost two-thirds of participants said their employees would prefer a higher salary over a better pension.” – Rob Carrick

Paying more attention to the health and social benefits of libraries is overdue

“They distributed rapid tests. They used their 3D printers to produce personal protective equipment for health workers. They provided laptop loans to students forced to learn remotely. Portable toilets were installed outside, and snacks and menstrual products were distributed to the unhoused. Some opened temporary food banks. They ‘leaned in,’ to use popular business jargon.” – André Picard

LIVING BETTER

Why training the brain alongside the body is important in fitness

Open this photo in gallery: To understand what makes one person persevere when confronted with a gruelling task while another will pack up and go home, we have to understand how the brain works when making a decision.Warchi/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

When Paul Landini decided to become a trainer, he never considered how much of his time would be spent trying to unravel the mysteries of the brain. On the surface it would seem people hire trainers to help them “get into shape,” he writes, but nearly a decade into his career he’s learned our real role runs deeper, and that mastering the mental game is the key to reaching any goal.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Gen Z is a climate-anxious pessimistic force to be reckoned with

Open this photo in gallery: Hannah Zilke, 19, has chosen to delete her social media from her devices, saying it’s not made for people. Zilke has experienced a great deal of stress about the current state of the world and the future.Jude Brocke/The Globe and Mail

Young Canadians are fearful about the future. As a group, they worry a lot about their financial security; in interviews, they often mentioned rising rent and grocery store costs. Nearly three-quarters disagreed that, as a generation, they would surpass their parents, writes Erin Anderssen. But underneath their existential angst lies an unexpected resilience.

