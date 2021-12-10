Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

More than six decades ago, in 1957, a lone Mountie assigned to the nearby town of Watson Lake, Y.T., along with a few determined students, launched one of the first known efforts to bring a residential school predator to justice.

Their untold story is the story of residential school abuse writ small. Through deceit and intimidation, the Church kept victims silent and empowered a serial sexual abuser. The complicity stretched all the way to Rome, where the worldwide leader of the Oblates referred to the Lower Post abuser as a “poor Brother” in archival correspondence that has only recently come to light. Next year, a delegation of Indigenous leaders is scheduled to travel to Rome seeking a papal apology for abetting residential school tragedies.

Slowly but surely, the arc of this community’s history has bent towards justice, only because the children of Lower Post, and that lone Mountie, would not give up their pursuit.

It is impossible to overstate the damage wrought by the Lower Post school in its 24 years of operation, or its 45-year afterlife as a community administration building and post office, providing the 100-person settlement with a constant reminder of the torment that derailed so many lives.

This year, the community’s young chief, Harlan Schilling, had the building demolished, part of a plan to heal old wounds and reverse the cultural erosion that accelerated with the school’s construction. The abuse at Lower Post was sexual and physical – all proven in court during a flurry of police investigations and civil lawsuits in the 1990s and early 2000s that brought the enduring trauma of residential schools to national recognition.

Kurtus Dennis, Iyon Kechika firesmarting crew member, pours diesel on the remains of the former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., as it was set on fire on Sept. 29, 2021.Crystal Schick/The Globe and Mail

Canadians travelling abroad face ‘risky and unstable’ situation, Health Minister says

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is warning Canadians that travel abroad is “risky and unstable” and international trips and returning home is increasingly unpredictable and complicated.

“Canadians who are thinking of travelling abroad need to be warned that the situation abroad is both risky and unstable,” Duclos said at a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. “They should also know that returning to Canada will likely involve delays and hassle.”

The latest federal modelling shows the record numbers would play out whether the new Omicron variant takes root in Canada or whether the Delta variant remains the dominant strain.

Even with just Delta predominating, Canada could have more than 7,000 new cases a day in January, provided current rates of transmission remain the same. If transmission rates increase by just 15 per cent, the projections shoot up to more than 15,000 cases a day by mid-January. And if the Omicron variant takes over, case counts could hit 26,600 by mid-January, the modelling projects.

A family waits to travel to the United States of America at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Dec. 3, 2021.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Canada warns of trade retribution if law favouring electric vehicle assembly in U.S. passes

Canada is threatening trade retribution against the United States – including U.S. auto workers – if Washington approves legislation on made-in-America electric vehicle incentives that could devastate auto assembly in Canada.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and International Trade Minister Mary Ng sent a letter Friday to leaders in the U.S. Senate. The chamber is debating a bill that would give generous tax credits for consumers who buy electric vehicles, or EVs, that are assembled in the United States. Similar legislation has already passed the House of Representatives.

The Canadian and Mexican governments have warned the proposed credits could damage the future of EV production in Canada and Mexico.

“We want to be clear that if there is no satisfactory resolution to this matter, Canada will defend its national interests,” Freeland and Ng wrote in the Dec. 10 letter.

General Motors assembly workers connect a battery pack underneath a partially assembled 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle on the assembly line at Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Michigan, March 19, 2018.Rebecca Cook/Reuters

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Doctors issue call for prompt COVID-19 measures as cases surge: Doctors are urging Canadian health officials to take immediate steps to contain a looming COVID-19 surge, including expanding booster-shot eligibility, providing better access to rapid tests and improving ventilation in schools and other buildings.

Welcome to the space jam: Canadian startup Kepler stirs debate with huge planned fleet of internet satellites: A Canadian space startup has caused a global stir with a proposal that would see the skies filled with tens of thousands of communications satellites bearing its technology – 114,852 satellites to be exact.

Assembly of First Nations rejects pitch to purchase $2-million residence in Ottawa for national chief: A proposal to spend up to $2-million on a permanent Ottawa residence, including furniture, for the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations was put before regional chiefs at a meeting this week.

Chrystia Freeland to announce Bank of Canada’s new mandate on Monday: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will announce the Bank of Canada’s new mandate on Monday, in a long-awaited decision that is expected to keep the central bank’s inflation target at 2 per cent while adding new language about how it should approach employment when setting interest rates.

For half-vaxxed couples, the relationship status is doubly complicated: With most Canadians immunized against COVID-19 and vaccine passports in effect at many public indoor spaces across the country this winter, life is shrinking for those who continue to refuse the shot – but also for their vaccinated partners.

Wealthsimple sells U.K. operations after exiting U.S. market: Power Financial Corp.’s online financial services company Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. is closing its last international office after selling its British operations to London-based digital wealth manager MoneyFarm.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street advanced on Friday and the S & P 500 notched an all-time closing high, as market participants digested an inflation reading that was in line with consensus, but also marked the largest annual increase in consumer prices in nearly four decades.

All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced, with tech shares doing the heavy lifting.

According to preliminary data, the S & P 500 gained 44.20 points, or 0.95 per cent, to end at 4,711.65 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 113.23 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 15,630.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.24 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 35,970.93.

TALKING POINTS

Is the case for vaccine mandates like the case for seatbelt laws? No, it’s much, much stronger

“Vaccines not only make it less likely that you will be infected, suffer or die: They also make it less likely that you will infect others, to suffer and die – and infect still more people – in their turn. (And yes, despite what you might have heard, the evidence is also clear that vaccines reduce transmission rates.)” – Andrew Coyne

Despite his horrific mistake, the driver in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash should not be deported

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu “wasn’t intoxicated; he didn’t flee the scene. He pleaded guilty to all 29 charges against him (without asking for a plea deal) to spare Humboldt families the trauma of a trial. He received an eight-year sentence, the longest in Canadian history for a fatal dangerous-driving collision, and chose not to appeal the sentence. But because Mr. Sidhu is not a Canadian citizen – he is a permanent resident – and has received a prison sentence longer than six months, he risks deportation to his native India after he has served his time.” – Robyn Urback

Democracy in America is stronger than it looks

“While it is easy to spot the flaws in American democracy, however, it is never a bad time to remind the world that the values it espouses are universal and reflect the aspirations of people everywhere and always. Or that it is resilient enough to survive (Donald) Trump.” – Konrad Yakabuski

LIVING BETTER

Easy dinner ideas to make over the busy holiday weeks ahead

These recipes are quick to prepare and impressive to serve so you’ll spend less time in the kitchen over the holidays. The recipes are interesting and relatively easy dinners for your family or for entertaining require a minimum of fuss and deliver maximum appeal. For even more simplicity, buy the dessert instead of making it.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Father of Canadian detained in Syria over allegedly joining ISIS urges Ottawa to repatriate his son

John Letts stand next to The Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill after meeting MPs Dec. 8, 2021 in Ottawa.Dave Chan/Dave Chan

John Letts, the father of a Canadian who has spent years in detention in Syria for allegedly joining the Islamic State, is urging the federal government to repatriate his son, saying he should be allowed to stand trial in Canada.

Letts, who is from Canada but lives in Britain, is in Ottawa this week meeting with members of Parliament to advocate for his son Jack’s return. Jack was a dual U.K.-Canada citizen, but Britain stripped his citizenship in 2019.

Letts told The Globe and Mail his son converted to Islam when he was 15. At 18, Jack left the family’s home in Oxford for what he said would be a vacation in Jordan, but he never returned. He studied Arabic in Kuwait, then went to Iraq and Syria.

Jack admitted to joining ISIS in an interview with the BBC in 2019, but Letts said his son was under duress during the television appearance. In the interview, Jack said he made a mistake.

