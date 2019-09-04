Evening Update: Dominic Barton named Canada’s new ambassador to China; British lawmakers approve Brexit delay bill

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Dominic Barton named Canada’s new ambassador to China

Dominic Barton, a prominent Canadian in international economic affairs with a long career at consultancy firm McKinsey & Co., has been named Canada’s next ambassador to China.

The appointment ends a months-long gap without a top diplomat amid a damaging dispute between Ottawa and Beijing. Central to the conflict is the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities, and the later detention in China of two Canadians – former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor – in apparent retaliation.

The ensuing economic punishment Beijing has inflicted should spur Canada to reduce its trade reliance on China, a new paper from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute think tank says. Beijing has targeted Canadian canola, pork and beef shipments to China.

British lawmakers approve Brexit delay bill, which now moves to upper chamber

British lawmakers have approved legislation designed to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal.

Members of the lower house of parliament voted 327 to 299 in favour of the plan, which now passes to the upper chamber for approval.

Johnson argues that he needs the threat of leaving without a deal to force the EU into making concessions on Brexit. He demanded an Oct. 15 snap election, which could free him of any constraints if he won a majority.

The Labour Party says the legislation had to get royal assent before it would agree to an election, which could happen next Monday.

Opinion: “Brexit would be a revolution. But the time to sell this particular revolution is not when the economy in the United Kingdom and abroad is going into the tank.” - Eric Reguly

Background: Check out the events and issues in our Brexit explainer.

Bank of Canada holds rates steady but flags global trade concerns

The Bank of Canada has kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent, but said the U.S.-China trade conflict is having a more damaging impact on global growth than previously thought.

The central bank’s rate decision announcement did not offer a clear indication of its longer-term plans, but several references to the worsening effects of trade tensions on the world economy suggest it’s prepared to cut rates if necessary. Its next rate announcement is Oct. 30.

Six of 12 proposed legal challenges to Trans Mountain pipeline allowed to proceed

The Federal Court of Appeal says six of 12 legal challenges to the Trans Mountain pipeline project focusing on Indigenous consultation can proceed.

It says the allowed challenges are limited to the narrow issue of the adequacy of the consultation with Indigenous peoples and related issues.

The court has ordered that the challenges proceed on an expedited basis. It says short and strict deadlines for the steps in the litigation will be set.

Book excerpt: Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments, the long-awaited sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale

"I write these words in my private sanctum within the library of Ardua Hall - one of the few libraries remaining after the enthusiastic book-burnings that have been going on across our land. The corrupt and blood-smeared fingerprints of the past must be wiped away to create a clean space for the morally pure generation that is surely about to arrive. Such is the theory.

“But among these bloody fingerprints are those made by ourselves, and these can’t be wiped away so easily. Over the years I’ve buried a lot of bones; now I’m inclined to dig them up again - if only for your edification, my unknown reader. If you are reading, this manuscript at least will have survived. Though perhaps I’m fantasizing: perhaps I will never have a reader. Perhaps I’ll only be talking to the wall, in more ways than one.” Read the full excerpt here.

Dorian heading to Canada: Hurricane Dorian will move into Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec this weekend as either a Category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.

Vancouver housing sales rise, prices fall: Housing sales in the Vancouver region are rising while prices decline to their lowest level in 27 months. Sales of detached homes, condos and townhouses are up 15.7 per cent from a year earlier, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says.

Canadians at the U.S. Open: Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner Yifan Xu of China were eliminated today in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the U.S. Open. Teen phenom Bianca Andreescu plays her women’s singles quarter-final match against Belgium’s Elise Mertens tonight. Check back later for scores and highlights at GlobeSports.com.

Canada’s main stock index rose today after the Bank of Canada flagged risks to the global economy, but left interest rates unchanged as expected. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 49.61 points at 16,448.84.

Stocks also rebounded worldwide as upbeat economic data from China helped revive investor risk appetite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.45 points to 26,355.47, the S&P 500 gained 31.51 points to 2,937.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 102.72 points to close at 7,976.88.

The MacKinnon report’s message to Alberta’s public sector: Buckle up

“The fact is, Alberta has helped inflate public-sector salaries across the country for years. The cost per capita of public-sector spending in the province has outstripped that of other jurisdictions, sometimes by wide margins, for some time.” - Gary Mason

The next prime minister can solve Canada’s housing crisis by working with municipal leaders

“Through federal tax incentives and grants, such a program would preserve existing privately-owned older market rental housing stock and avoid the deterioration, 'renovictions’ or conversions of tens of thousands of existing units that would further reduce the rental supply.” - Bill Karsten, president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The Canadian Cancer Society’s latest snapshot of trends holds some good news: Breakthroughs in personalized medicine are helping people with blood-related cancers live longer. But the bad news includes that death rates for lung cancer – the most common type diagnosed in Canada – remain stubbornly high. More from the report:

The most common types of cancer diagnosed are lung, breast and colorectal.

Cancers with the highest death rates in 2019 are lung, colorectal and pancreatic, which knocked breast cancer into fourth place.

About 82,100 Canadians are expected to die of cancer this year.

How my great-grandfather’s Dofasco steel empire rose and fell, and his descendants with it

"We made the steel in your refrigerator. We also made the steel in your car, bicycle, office building and washing machine. The steel in your home. The steel in your workplace. In Hamilton, Ontario – Steeltown – you may have seen our name on a park or street sign. Or maybe you’ve heard of Dofasco, the company my great-grandfather and great-great-uncle built, and over which my grandfather presided. ...

"People say I’m like my grandfather: cold on the outside, molten within. Not that it matters. At this point, the only trace of Dofasco left in our family is in my steely-eyed stare. I’ve seen our fortunes change, our lives go up in smoke. I’ve seen my brother lose his mind, my family lose everything. ...

“None of this was supposed to happen. We were Shermans: No substance in the world was stronger than us. We were the family that went everywhere, did everything. Joshua and I had seen six of the seven wonders by the time we were teenagers. We wrote stories, played piano, made puns in Latin. And our house! Its creation, like its destruction, was a supernatural event: built with no expense spared, no detail overlooked. The architect wanted to keep it for himself, but my father, with his powers of persuasion, was able to convince him to sell it to us. It was the perfect house, my father said. And we were the perfect family.” Read Zander Sherman’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Zander Sherman (Photo by Joanne Ratajczak) Joanne Ratajczak/The Globe and Mail

