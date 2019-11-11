Evening Update: Don Cherry fired after ‘you people’ rant; Remembrance Day observed across Canada

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after ‘you people’ rant as Remembrance Day is observed
As Canadians came together across the country to observe Remembrance Day today, it’s the polarizing comments that Don Cherry made over the weekend that still has people talking. Backlash was swift, and Sportsnet today cut ties with the former coach and broadcaster, who used his Coach’s Corner segment during Hockey Night in Canada to make discriminatory comments regarding immigrants and Remembrance Day.
Both Sportsnet, owned by Rogers Communications, and Ron MacLean, who also appears on Coach’s Corner, apologized for his “you people” rant – but not Cherry.
The Canadian Broadcasting Standards Council said it was so overloaded with complaints about the segment that it exceeded its technical processing capacity.
Opinion: “Cherry’s comments about immigrants on Saturday night are just the latest and most nakedly xenophobic incident in a long career of bigotry.” – Simon Houpt
“For many Canadians, Remembrance Day is a time of solemn reflection, and on how to make this country better. I will honour my late grandfathers by fighting against bigotry.” – Shireen Ahmed, writer and podcaster
Read more: After 75 years, a French village liberated by Canadians still feels true patriot love.
In photos: A look at Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country.
White Helmets co-founder James Le Mesurier found dead in Turkey
James Le Mesurier, a former British soldier who rose to prominence as the co-founder of the White Helmets group that rescued victims of Syria’s civil war, was found dead today outside his apartment in Istanbul.
Turkey’s official news agency reported that he had fallen from the balcony of his home. The cause of death is not immediately known, and Turkish police have opened an investigation.
Le Mesurier’s death comes at a time when the White Helmets and the cause from which they sprang – a Syria freed from the violent regime of Bashar al-Assad – are on the verge of defeat.
It also follows on the heels of accusations by the Russians – al-Assad’s allies – of him being a British spy with connections to al-Qaeda, the latest broadside in a long and vicious made-in-Moscow disinformation campaign.
Read more: How Canada’s woman in Istanbul began the daring rescue of Syria’s White Helmets.
Canadian business leaders gather in Shanghai looking to move on
Nearly a year after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in the Vancouver airport dragged Ottawa and Beijing into a protracted diplomatic and economic standoff, Canada’s business leaders have just about had enough.
In Shanghai for the annual gathering of the Canada China Business Council, they say business people in both countries want their governments to work past the situation, and as quickly as possible. Corporate sponsors include Bank of Montreal, Huawei, Bombardier and Manulife – each with an interest in smoother relations between the two countries.
Meng’s arrest, and China’s subsequent detainment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, led to a spiral in relations. Canada’s exports to the country fell 9 per cent in the first six months of this year. But last week, China lifted a block on imports of Canadian beef and pork.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Hong Kong to ‘spare no effort’ to end protests: Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam pledged to “spare no effort” to end anti-government protests that have racked the city for more than five months, following a day of violence in which one person was shot and another set on fire.
Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is speaking up in the debate over whether the algorithm determining credit limits on the company’s new credit card is gender biased. Despite he and his wife having no separate assets or credit cards, he received 10 times the limit on his card than she did.
Allegations in Nikki Haley’s new memoir: Nikki Haley, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former UN ambassador, writes in her new memoir that two administration officials – Rex Tillerson and John Kelly – once tried to get her to join them in opposing some of his policies. They were later pushed out of their roles as secretary of state and chief of staff, respectively.
Boeing expects 737 Max jets to resume service in January: Boeing says it now expects its 737 Max planes, grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes, to resume commercial service in January as it works to address regulators’ questions over its documentation for revisions to the plane’s software.
#ICYMI: Canadian Adam Hadwin in Presidents Cup: Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin will join the International team at the Presidents Cup tournament in Australia next month as one of captain Ernie Els’s picks.
MARKET WATCH
North American stock markets closed little changed today after U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks dampened investor optimism that Washington and Beijing would soon reach a deal to end their trade war.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.25 points to 27,691.49, the S&P 500 lost 6.07 points to 3,087.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.03 points to 8,464.28.
Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher, weighed down by energy companies tracking lower oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.41 points at 16,882.83.
TALKING POINT
Realities on the ground show why Albertans are angry
“[Their] positive belief in a limitless future is now why many Albertans have reached peak frustration: They correctly grasp that their livelihoods and futures are being circumscribed by a minority of unrealistic politicians and anti-energy activists who want Alberta oil and gas dead.” – Mark Milke, policy analyst and former adviser to Jason Kenney
LIVING BETTER
Are winter tires worth the investment? If you live anywhere in Canada with snow and ice, which is almost everywhere, they’re better than all-seasons at keeping you from sliding into the ditch. Winter tires are made of rubber that stays softer than all-season tires at temperatures below 7 C. That softer rubber keeps them from sliding like a hockey puck on cold roads.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Pete Townshend’s next chapter is his debut novel
For someone who wrote the famous lyric; “I hope I die before I get old,” Pete Townshend isn’t showing many signs of slowing down as he approaches his 75th birthday.
Among other projects, the legendary guitarist for The Who has just released his first novel, The Age of Anxiety, which is loosely derived from his 40-plus years as a rock star. Looking relaxed in a grey T-shirt, black jacket and dark jeans, Townshend hardly fit the image of a budding author. He’s been the main songwriter, lead musician and chief visionary for one of the biggest rock bands in history, selling more than 100 million records. And yet, his true love has always been writing.
“I didn’t want to be in this particular band,” he said bluntly. “I would much have preferred to be in a much smarter, artier band.” When a fan recently asked him to name his favourite Who concert, Townshend replied, “I wouldn’t have gone to see the Who, ever. They are not my kind of band. Corny, macho, bollocks.” Read Paul Waldie’s full story here.
