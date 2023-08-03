Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Donald Trump has been formally charged with orchestrating a wide-ranging attack on U.S. democracy that culminated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat. The former U.S. president pleaded not guilty to all charges at an arraignment late Thursday afternoon

The proceedings kick off an unprecedented prosecution of a former U.S. president accused of attempting to overthrow his country’s constitutional system. They will unfold amid the 2024 election campaign, in which Trump, the favoured Republican candidate, is seeking to return to office.

Trump faces four criminal charges in the case: one count of conspiring to defraud the United States, one of conspiring against the right to vote and two of obstructing Congress from certifying the election. It is the third criminal indictment to hit the former president in four months. A crowd of several hundred journalists and a handful of pro- and anti-Trump protesters gathered behind a police perimeter outside the building, on Pennsylvania Avenue within sight of the Capitol. The scene outside the court was lively but peaceful with only a few dozen people on either side of the protest.

Alberta to pause new solar and wind power projects for six months amid review of end-of-life rules

Alberta is pausing all approvals starting today for new wind and solar power projects larger than one megawatt for the next six months, as it reviews where they can be built, their impact on the power grid and rules about their end of life.

The province now leads Canada in renewables growth thanks to an abundance of sun, a rapid and dramatic drop in the cost of solar technology and its unique power market structure, which makes it easy for companies to sign renewable power purchase agreements. Currently, about one-third of the grid is renewable power.

Because of this boom in renewables, the United Conservative Party government says there needs to be policy updates reflecting the current market. A pause on projects will allow the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) to update the policy framework to address challenges such as how to ensure developers pay for cleanup when a project reaches the end of its life.

Ontario government needs ‘overarching lens’ on $60-billion worth of school property, minister says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is targeting school lands in his next bid to boost the province’s housing stock under wide-ranging legislation that puts his administration – not locally elected trustees – in charge of deciding which properties can be sold and developed.

Bill 98 empowers the government to direct a school board to sell an entire unused school site, portions of it or other board-owned property if it determines that land is not needed to meet current or future student accommodation needs.

School board trustees across the province said they are alarmed by the bill. By granting the government unlimited authority to set priorities for the public education system, they say, it further diminishes their role as stewards of school properties.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Media sector: BCE Inc.’s chief executive officer is calling on Canada’s broadcasting and telecommunications regulator to help the country’s media sector cope with a challenging advertising market and competition from foreign giants.

Eras Tour: Taylor Swift will perform six shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on her Eras Tour in November, 2024. The singer made the announcement Thursday after fans expressed outrage at the lack of Canadian dates scheduled. Tickets go on sale Aug. 9.

Niger: In a sign of resistance to its former allies in the West, Niger on Thursday suspended broadcasts of French state-funded international news outlets, drawing condemnation from the French foreign ministry.

Overdose risks: A recent B.C. study has found people who experienced an overdose were 15 times more likely to have a brain injury than those who haven’t. The findings suggest people may need additional support post-overdose to avoid a later injury.

MARKET WATCH

TSX falls to three-week low as key bond yield influencing Canadian mortgage rates hits 16-year high

Canada’s main stock index fell to a three-week low on Thursday as higher bond yields pressured the technology and utilities sectors and the outlook of some high profile companies, such as Nutrien Ltd., disappointed investors.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 97.47 points at 20,120.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 66.63 points at 35,215.89. The S&P 500 index was down 11.50 points at 4,501.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.73 points at 13,959.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.90 cents US compared with 74.99 cents US on Wednesday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

While Indigenous people call for justice, Winnipeg’s police take aim at graffiti

“If Winnipeg police took Indigenous people seriously, these cases are what major crimes would devote their time to. Officers would be working on searching the privately owned Prairie Green landfill for the bodies of Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris and an unidentified victim named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe (or Buffalo Woman), three of the four women alleged to have been killed by Jeremy Skibicki.” – Tanya Talaga

Donald Trump’s last chance? Or democracy’s?

“These are devastating charges that would force a normal candidate, with normal supporters, to drop out of elected politics. And yet he will almost certainly continue to run in the 2024 primary and election, throwing the country once more into chaos.” – The Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

How much your retirement will cost vs. how much you’re making right now

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Sam IslandIllustration by Sam Island

In Paul Brent’s latest instalment of the Retire Rich Roadmap, you’ll get help dissecting your current living costs and extrapolating them to paint an accurate picture of how much you’ll need for your golden years.

Financial types generally default to saying you’ll need 70 per cent of your current monthly expenses in retirement. Some people are frugal by nature and can live on far less, while others are determined to live large.

If you are making $100,000 a year in your best earning years, you would need $70,000 annually in retirement income. That percentage could drop to 60 per cent or less if a couple were to retire with a paid mortgage and children who are out of the nest and no longer a financial burden. Read more here, including what to expect from government programs.

TODAY’S LONG READ

How did we get here? The rise of AI and the labour movement in Hollywood

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Cornelia LiIllustration by Cornelia Li

Companies across the world are looking to cut costs using generative AI. Hollywood actors and writers alike, both on strike as of a couple weeks ago, are deeply concerned that their labour will become devalued or replaced as a result.

Government regulation is surely coming. But it will come slowly, and unions can’t afford to wait. That’s why they’re looking to their collective agreements to implement guardrails, before a precedent for using AI instead of a human actor or writer is established.

But it’s not just the studios’ use of AI that’s a threat. Video-game voice actor Ellen Dubin discovered this a few weeks ago when she found out that her voice had been stolen and used in a player-modified, pornographic extension of the video game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. To figure out how we got here, Josh O’Kane put together a timeline of digital advances on our screens.

Evening Update is written by Anna Stafford. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.