Evening Update: Don’t use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on seniors, national panel says; Ontario Premier overrode top doctor on tests, overwhelming system

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: Provinces advised not to use AstraZeneca vaccine on seniors, plus more

A national panel of vaccine experts says provinces should not use AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on seniors. The vaccine was authorized for use Friday on all adults, including seniors, but the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is concerned there is limited data on how well the vaccine will work in older populations. There are no concerns that the vaccine is not safe for use.

British Columbia will extend the time between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to four months as it ramps up its age-based immunization plan to free up doses so all residents could get their initial shot by July.

Quebec’s mass vaccination campaign began this morning in the Montreal area with long lines and grumbling from some seniors upset at the wait times to get a first injection.

Some Ontario health units were set to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to their oldest residents today as a provincial website for appointment bookings was piloted in six regions.

Separately, testimony from Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott to an independent commission reveals that Premier Doug Ford overrode the advice of his government’s medical experts in opening up COVID-19 testing to all Ontarians in the spring, a decision that overwhelmed the province’s antiquated lab system and led to critical backlogs in the long-term care sector.

Doctor who spent his life giving seniors hope tells us why he sought medically assisted death during the pandemic

As Ronald Bayne watched what happened inside Canada’s nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic, the retired geriatrician experienced a blend of anger and déjà vu, health reporter Kelly Grant writes. When it comes to providing dignified care for the elderly, he said, “It’s always the same question. Can we afford it?”

On Friday, Bayne received a medically assisted death at the home he shared with his daughter and son-in-law in Victoria. He was 98, exhausted and in pain from bladder cancer that had spread to his spine. He urged Canada’s seniors to speak up for themselves, to demand better care and more autonomy in their twilight years.

Open this photo in gallery Stefanie Green speaks with Ronald Bayne before the start of his medically assisted death in Victoria on Feb. 26, 2021. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Globe and Mail

Jazz to be sole operator of Air Canada Express flights; Porter again pushes back resumption

Air Canada says it has reached a deal that will see Chorus Aviation Ltd.’s Jazz Aviation subsidiary become the sole operator of Air Canada Express flights, transferring operations to Jazz from Sky Regional. Air Canada says the consolidation is a result of the pandemic and the need to reduce costs.

Separately, Porter Airlines has pushed back the date it plans to resume flights. The regional airline says it now plans to resume flights on May 19 instead of March 29, which would have been just over a year since it suspended operations due to the pandemic.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Sarkozy convicted of corruption: A Paris court has found former French president Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to a year in prison.

Prince Philip moved: Prince Philip has been transferred to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing condition as he continues to be treated for an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace says.

Torstar to launch online casino app: Torstar Corp., the parent company of the Toronto Star and other newspapers, is launching an online casino in Ontario to help fund its journalism, pending provincial approval.

Schitt’s Creek’s winning streak continues: The Canadian comedy series won two of the five categories it was nominated in at last night’s Golden Globe awards: best musical/comedy series and best TV actress in a musical/comedy series for Catherine O’Hara. Read more here about the best, worst and weirdest moments of the supremely surreal awards show and see the list of other winners.

NFL’s Cardinals sign J.J. Watt: The five-time All-Pro defensive end, who was released last month by the Houston Texans, has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks surged today as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine getting U.S. approval and fiscal stimulus bolstered expectations of a swift economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603.14 points or 1.95 per cent to 31,535.51, the S&P 500 gained 90.67 points or 2.38 per cent to end at 3,901.82 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 396.48 points or 3.01 per cent to 13,588.83.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed 239.36 points or 1.33 per cent higher at 18,299.62.

TALKING POINTS

The pandemic was supposed to cool Canada’s hot housing market. Instead, it’s hotter than ever

“It is time for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to signal a readiness to take action once again. The real economy needs an infusion of pep, but as for the housing market, it needs to be given an Ambien.” - Globe editorial

Dear Joe Biden: Canadians have had it with supply management and we need your help

“It would be swell if you could turn up the heat on your bosom buddy Justin to do away with our protectionist supply management system for dairy. Consider it a favour to Canadian consumers who are fed up with overpaying for milk, cheese and, of course, your favourite food, ice cream.” - Rita Trichur

LIVING BETTER

Snacking at night can be a habit that has nothing to do with hunger or cravings - lack of sleep and stress could be factors, and a boring diet doesn’t help. Here are some strategies to cut back on nocturnal fridge raids. They include:

Eat more during the day: Getting a greater proportion of calories at breakfast is associated with lower levels of ghrelin, a hormone that increases appetite.

Getting a greater proportion of calories at breakfast is associated with lower levels of ghrelin, a hormone that increases appetite. Add variety: If you eat the same foods day after day, switch things up to make your meals more interesting.

If you eat the same foods day after day, switch things up to make your meals more interesting. Sip your snack: Instead of eating food, drink a low- or no-calorie beverage such as herbal tea, sparkling water or hot broth.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Crypto art is gaining traction and one of its biggest stars is an artist from Thunder Bay

Open this photo in gallery Déjà Vu. Mad Dog Jones

Last year at this time, Michah Dowbak had never heard of crypto art. Recently, his latest drop grossed more than US$4.3-million – the bulk of that in the space of five minutes. This has cemented the Thunder Bay-born and raised artist – who goes by the name Mad Dog Jones – as a crypto-art sensation, with the most successful primary drop to date on the Nifty Gateway platform.

Crypto art is digital art with an attached unique identifier, in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT), on the blockchain. NFTs can’t be replicated and only the holder of the NFT can own that piece of crypto art.

The work is offered in “drops” – online sales that generally happen in two ways. Buyers can purchase an open edition (think of it as a numbered print, in traditional art terms). Each edition is sold at a set price, but purchasers have only five minutes to buy. The other part of a drop is the auction of a 1/1 edition, a single unique work. Bids for those are taken for 23 hours. Read Marsha Lederman’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.