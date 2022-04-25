Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Musk to buy Twitter – plus the Canadian bank connection

Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter for US$44-billion today in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform to the world’s richest person.

Talks accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer. Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with him. Here’s a timeline of the events leading up to the deal.

Earlier, U.S. Republicans had cheered the news of a possible Musk buyout of Twitter, betting on former U.S. president Donald Trump’s reinstatement. But Trump says he will not return to Twitter, according to a Fox News interview.

Among the financial institutions backing Musk’s bid is Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The two Canadian banks are putting US$1.15-billion into the lowest-risk loan to the Tesla chief executive officer.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Ottawa’s use of Emergencies Act to be reviewed, PMO says

An independent inquiry led by Justice Paul Rouleau will examine the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act, the Prime Minister’s Office said today.

He is to submit a final report with findings and recommendations, which must be tabled in the House of Commons and Senate by Feb. 20, 2023. The use of the Emergencies Act automatically triggers an inquiry.

The Emergencies Act was invoked on Feb. 14 in response to prolonged anti-pandemic-restriction protests and blockades in Ottawa and at border crossings. It lasted 10 days.

Unvaccinated disproportionately risk safety of those vaccinated against COVID-19, study shows

People who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 contribute disproportionately to the risk of infection among those who have been vaccinated, according to a new study being released as Canadians navigate a phase of the pandemic with few public-health measures remaining.

Authors of the modelling study published today say this increased risk undermines the assertion by some that vaccine choice is best left to individuals.

Opinion: Reinfections are the latest COVID-19 curveball- André Picard

Read more: Mass testing for COVID-19 ordered in Beijing, sparking fears of Shanghai-style lockdown

Busking helped reunite this Ukrainian refugee with her 10-year-old brother in Poland

Aleksandra Kuchukova, 22, has been reunited with her brother George, 10, in Warsaw.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

Aleksandra Kuchukova become something of a fixture in Warsaw’s touristic Old Town, a tiny figure wrapped in a Ukrainian flag blowing tunes on her saxophone. But for the 22-year-old, these performances haven’t been for show, Paul Waldie writes.

She arrived in Warsaw on March 17 from Lutsk, Ukraine, urged on by her parents who were desperate for at least one family member to escape the war. She’d brought next to nothing with her – just her sax, her camera and a fierce determination to find some way of bringing her 10-year-old brother, George, to Poland.

She played for hours outside a busy subway station and in the city’s famous Castle Square, sometimes pulling in close to 100 Polish zlotys ($30) a day, until she finally felt settled enough to make the journey to Lutsk to get George. They arrived back in Warsaw just before Orthodox Easter on Sunday.

Read more: U.S. pledges “massive support for Ukraine” as Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

BoC eyeing June rate hike: Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem told the federal finance committee today that the central bank will consider another 50-basis-point increase to its policy rate in June as it looks to push borrowing costs higher to tackle inflation.

Raptors’ VanVleet ruled out: Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET tonight in Philadelphia for the Toronto Raptors’ must-win Game 5 against the 76ers, after staving off elimination on Saturday. But they will have to do it minus all-star guard Fred VanVleet, who has been ruled out with a strained left hip flexor. Check back this evening at GlobeSports.com for the score and highlights.

Read more: If Raptors can’t win the series, they can at least stick it to 76ers’ Joel Embiid - Cathal Kelly

The Decibel: Space travel used to be reserved for only the few individuals who displayed the right stuff. Now, cutting a big cheque can get you there. For the latest episode of The Decibel podcast, science reporter Ivan Semeniuk interviewed Mike Pathy, the Canadian businessman and philanthropist who paid about US$50-million for a 10-day trip, as he floated aboard the International Space Station. (Spoiler alert: The team successfully splashed down today.)

MARKET WATCH

The Nasdaq ended sharply higher today, with growth stocks staging a late-day rally after the Twitter deal was announced. Canada’s main stock index remained in the red, however, weighed down by steep declines in the energy and resource sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.06 points or 0.7 per cent to 34,049.46, the S&P 500 gained 24.34 points or 0.57 per cent at 4,297.32, and the Nasdaq Composite added 165.56 points or 1.29 per cent to end at 13,004.85.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 174.49 points or 0.82 per cent to 21,011.89. The loonie traded at 78.55 U.S. cents.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINT

Canada’s transition away from single-family detached homes will be messy

“Momentum is now growing to ease the building of new and different types of housing across the country. This will likely spur change, but the transition promises to be bumpy.” - John Belec, professor emeritus of geography and the environment, University of the Fraser Valley

LIVING BETTER

If you’re looking to give your diet a spring refresh, consider adding these five foods to your plate: fiddleheads, asparagus, rhubarb, green peas and fava beans. They will lighten up your menu and amp up your nutrient intake. Here’s how.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Why more bankers are leaving stable jobs for the high-flying world of cryptocurrency

Pamela Draper, president and CEO of cryptocurrency trading platform Bitvo, in her Calgary office on April. 14, 2022.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Four years ago, Pamela Draper said her colleagues were astonished that she was leaving investment banking for crypto. Today, many of them are following in her footsteps.

She was working at the Bank of Montreal when a client approached her with a proposal: move from Toronto to Calgary and help him start a cryptocurrency exchange company. After 14 years in banking, she realized it was a rare chance to join a new industry on the “ground floor” and build a business from scratch. “I went from ‘how could I do this’ to ‘how could I pass up this opportunity?’ "

An influx of capital into the space in recent years has meant that many crypto companies are on the hunt for talent, especially for people with experience in regulation, investment and payment systems. The demand means a growing flow of professionals are leaving traditional banking jobs and embracing a sector once considered too risky. Read Irene Galea’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.