Evening Update: Emergency response benefit expanded to more Canadians; reaction to Trump freezing WHO funding

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Emergency response benefit to be extended to more Canadians

Ottawa is expanding the emergency response benefit to workers earning $1,000 or less a month, seasonal workers and those whose unemployment benefits have run out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his daily press briefing that the initial emergency aid measure excluded too many people, such as part-time workers, artists or voluntary firemen. Measures are also coming to help postsecondary students and businesses worried about commercial rent.

He said the federal government will work with the provinces to top up the wages of those fighting the coronavirus on the front lines, such as those in working in long-term care facilities.

Such facilities have accounted for almost half of the COVID-19 deaths in Canada, prompting Ontario and Quebec to make major changes to how they staff long-term care homes.

Trudeau also said the partial shutdown of Canada has to last weeks more to get the outbreak under control, again warning against loosening economic restrictions too soon.

On the economic front: A Statistics Canada estimate suggests the Canadian economy plunged by 9 per cent in March as the pandemic started to upend business operations, with even uglier results expected for April. The decline in gross domestic product for March would be the largest one-month contraction in records dating back to 1961, it said. Statscan would usually issue its March GDP figures in May, but it moved to release a timelier estimate given the circumstances.

For its part, the Bank of Canada made the extraordinary move of not including eagerly awaited economic projections in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report today, saying that forecasting can’t be done “with any degree of confidence” in light of the uncertainty amid the crisis. Instead, the central bank outlined alternative scenarios that would affect the pace of recovery.

And while the BoC kept its key lending rate steady at 0.25 per cent, it did unveil two programs to buy provincial and corporate bonds to support struggling credit markets.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, home sales in Canada dropped 14 per cent in March, over the previous month. Last month, 41,151 homes were sold compared with 48,240 in February, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association, with activity declining sharply in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and other large markets.

Global reaction to Trump freezing WHO funding: Canada has added its voice amid global criticism of President Donald Trump’s move to freeze U.S. funding of the World Health Organization, over what he characterized as its “mismanaging” of the COVID-19 pandemic and close ties with China. He announced yesterday he would withhold between US$400-million and US$500-million worth of payments.

“Of course we’re disappointed because now more than ever a co-ordinated global response based on science and accurate data is essential,” Canada’s International Development Minister Karina Gould said in an interview. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to criticize Trump’s move when asked repeatedly at his daily briefing.

Global health campaigner and donor Bill Gates tweeted: “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds … ”

Keep up to date: Read the latest developments in today’s digest here, including reason for cautious optimism, Theresa Tam says.

Know the rules: Here is a province-by-province guide to what’s allowed and open, or closed and banned.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard will be live on the Globe’s Instagram tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. EDT answering reader questions. You can send your questions to audience@globeandmail.com.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ibbitson nominated for Donner Prize: Globe and Mail columnist John Ibbitson is among the finalists for the prestigious Donner Prize, which recognizes the best public policy book by a Canadian. Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline, co-written with pollster Darrell Bricker, is one of the five shortlisted books announced for the $50,000 prize.

Warren endorses Biden: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has endorsed former vice-president Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate, delivering another high-profile backing from one of his former rivals ahead of a bruising contest with Republican President Donald Trump.

Analysis: Plenty of work, questions remain for Joe Biden despite high-profile endorsements

Story continues below advertisement

Apple releases more budget-friendly $399 iPhone SE: Apple has released the iPhone SE priced at US$399, cutting the starting price for its smartphone line in a move to broaden its appeal to budget-conscious customers in the hobbled the global economy.

MARKET WATCH

A double whammy of economic data showing the U.S. economy in a deep downturn and reports of persistent crude oil oversupply and collapsing demand slammed global markets today as vivid reminders of the damage from coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 299.85 points or 2.1 per cent to 13,958.58, pulling back from a one-month high yesterday, with the heavily weighted financial sector down 3.4 per cent and the energy group 5.3 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 442.91 points or 1.85 per cent, to 23,506.85, the S&P 500 lost 62.24 points or 2.19 per cent to close at 2,783.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.56 points or 1.44 per cent to 8,393.18.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

Story continues below advertisement

TALKING POINTS

Jared Kushner is here to assuage the fears of an anxious nation

“A man who emerged from humble multimillionaire beginnings to later become – through the hard work of marriage – a senior White House adviser and one of the most powerful unelected figures in the United States. It’s refreshing to see genuine merit finally rewarded.” - Robyn Urback

The Chinese Communist Party’s culture of corruption and repression has cost lives around the world

“The world would have been more prepared and able to combat COVID-19 were it not for [President Xi Jinping’s] authoritarian regime’s widespread and systematic pattern of sanitizing the massive domestic repression of its people.” - Irwin Cotler and Judith Abitan, Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

LIVING BETTER

Story continues below advertisement

Once the subject of mockery and distain, boxed wine is showing certain advantages in this stay-at-home era. A major selling point has always been that larger-volume cask wines are cheaper than the equivalent in a conventional glass bottles. But unlike open bottles, the tap and plastic bag in the box are designed to restrict oxygen to keep the wine fresh for weeks rather than days. The downside, though, is the plastic is permeable, so a sealed box is good for only one year after its filling date, which is marked on the packaging. Sign up here to get the latest on wine and food delivered right to your inbox every Wednesday with the Good Taste newsletter.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Crunch time on the vegetable farm: For foreign workers and owners, coronavirus accelerates a race against the seasons

Open this photo in gallery Victor Hugo Martinez Hipolito, with fellow workers and New Farm owner Brent Preston, fourth from right, on June 7, 2017. (Photo by Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail) Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

In the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, Victor Hugo Martinez Hipolito tends to his vegetable garden, growing his own produce under the scorching sun so his wife and two young daughters always have something fresh to eat. He never goes into town to buy groceries – a relative makes the trip instead.

Martinez Hipolito, 39, needs to stay healthy so he can work when the time comes. Each April for the past three years, he has travelled 4,500 kilometres north, to Creemore, Ont., to spend six months working for Brent Preston and his wife, Gillian Flies, on the New Farm. Amid the pandemic, however, Martinez Hipolito is still waiting for confirmation that he has the work permit and plane ticket he needs to come to Canada as a temporary foreign worker.

Preston and Flies are just as reliant on Martinez Hipolito as he is on them. The couple count on seven Mexican men who’ve been coming to the farm for years and call themselves Los Muchachos. They earn minimum wage, but they’re also paid a percentage of the farm’s profits, which can amount to a 20-per-cent bonus. If the farm struggles, so do they.

Farmers across the country and temporary foreign workers around the world are facing the same troubling circumstances. Read Kathryn Blaze Baum and Tavia Grant’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.