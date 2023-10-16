Good evening, let’s start with the latest developments in the Middle East:

EU to launch a humanitarian air bridge to bring aid to Gaza

The European Union will be launching a “humanitarian air bridge” operation consisting of several flights to Egypt, with the aim of bringing supplies to humanitarian organizations on the ground in Gaza. The flights will begin this week, carrying cargo from UNICEF, including shelter items, medicines and hygiene kits.

Thus far, aid has been stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as the Israeli siege strains Gaza hospitals, which faced collapse today as water, power and medicine neared depletion.

Meanwhile, Canada is also calling for “unimpeded” humanitarian access and a humanitarian corridor so essential aid such as food, fuel and water can be delivered to civilians in Gaza.

More than 20 Canadians evacuated from West Bank to Jordan

The first group of Canadians evacuated from the West Bank crossed into Jordan by bus earlier today. The evacuation included 21 Canadian citizens, along with about 10 Australian and New Zealand citizens. This was believed to be the first evacuation of foreign citizens from the West Bank to Jordan and it required complex bureaucratic negotiations between Canada and the Jordanian government.

Israel evacuates Lebanon border

Israel has ordered the evacuation of 28 villages in a two-kilometre-deep zone near the Lebanese border. Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said it had targeted five Israeli positions.

Fifth Canadian confirmed dead in Hamas attack

Netta Epstein was killed in his family’s house in southern Israel. The 21-year-old and his girlfriend were hiding in the home when a terrorist threw a grenade inside. The Israeli-Canadian leapt on the blast to save his partner, who survived and was rescued.

Five UN fuel trucks seen entering Gaza through Rafah border crossing

Oil tankers bearing United Nations flags crossed into Egypt from Gaza today to pick up fuel for the besieged enclave. A UN escort vehicle led the trucks across the Rafah border as people stood in line in hopes of crossing.

Potential Biden trip to Israel rife with security, political challenges

The White House is wrestling with a host of security and political challenges as officials plot a potential trip by President Joe Biden to Israel.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in Israel for another round of meetings after a whirlwind tour around the Middle East in which he sat down with seven Arab leaders.

Israeli intel agency chief says it failed in stopping Hamas attack

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency accepted responsibility for failing to prevent Hamas from carrying out its deadly rampage through Israeli towns.

Ottawa announces new special envoy for Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Deborah Lyons as a new special envoy for Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism. Previously serving as Canada’s ambassador to Israel, Lyons replaces former attorney-general Irwin Cotler as special envoy. Her term will be for two years.

Higher rates souring business, consumer sentiment: Bank of Canada survey

A pair of surveys by the Bank of Canada show that while Canadian businesses and consumers are feeling the pinch of higher interest rates, they nevertheless believe that inflation will remain elevated for an extended period of time.

The quarterly business survey found that companies expect subdued sales for the coming year, along with some reduction in hiring and investment. Meanwhile, a survey of consumers found that households are reducing spending because of higher borrowing costs, and that expectations of a recession are growing.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Bid for U.S. House speaker: Hard-line Republican Jim Jordan takes his bid for speaker to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives this week, hoping to stamp out opposition from dozens within his own party by applying pressure in a series of public votes. More than 50 House Republicans are opposed to Jordan.

New guidelines address patient alcohol use: Canadian clinicians and researchers have created a new guideline to help health professionals broach the topic of risky drinking with patients and connect them to effective treatment. High-risk drinking is relatively common while medical intervention is rare.

Donald Trump: The former U.S. president has been hit with a gag order, imposed on him by the federal judge overseeing the 2020 election subversion case. The order bars Trump from making statements targeting prosecutors, possible witnesses and the judge’s staff.

MARKET WATCH

Major North American stock indexes rose today as investors put behind them some of the pessimism that weighed on markets at the end of last week and looked ahead to what was expected to be a relatively upbeat earnings season.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 157.94 points, or 0.8%, at 19,620.80.

The S&P 500 gained 44.02 points, or 1.02%, to end at 4,371.80 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 156.97 points, or 1.17%, to 13,564.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 302.02 points, or 0.90%, to 33,972.31.

The loonie was trading at 73.45, up 0.28 cents.

TALKING POINTS

Will 2023 be the year Canadians finally get pharmacare?

Eric Hoskins: “Our current patchwork system of more than 100 public plans and thousands of private plans leaves millions of people with little or no prescription drug coverage.”

The dysfunction on Capitol Hill is a regular element of Republican politics, not a departure of custom

David Shribman: “A Republican House that set out to make disruptive policy is instead merely making disruptive history.”

The Supreme Court underscores the need for a climate of co-operation on greenhouse gases

Editorial: “Ottawa has to be a little less bossy, and the provinces need to step up their climate ambitions. Canada needs less fighting and more doing.”

LIVING BETTER

These five healthier-sounding foods aren’t better for you

Leslie Beck debunks a few myths about so-called healthier foods. Think light peanut butter is the better option? Think again. And those fried veggie straws? The only place where you’ll find a dash of vegetable is way down in the seasoning list.

Books that provide context for the events unfolding in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank

How do you make sense of thousands of years of history. The Globe’s foreign correspondents, reporters and editors weigh in with their book recommendations to give a bit of context for events unfolding in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. Here are their top picks.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Israel’s evacuation has made Sderot a ghost town, but its fight with Hamas is very much alive

Sderot was a ghost town today, 24 hours after the Israeli military recommended that residents evacuate ahead of an expected ground invasion of Gaza. Ten days ago, 30,000 people lived in Sderot, and the city was preparing for municipal elections at the end of the month. Mark MacKinnon reports.

