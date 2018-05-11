Evening Update: Europe mulls how to respond to U.S. sanctions on Iran while tensions rise in Mideast

Good evening,

Europe should push back against Trump on Iran, French minister says

European governments spent the day deciding how to respond to the U.S. decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire of France told Europe-1 radio that Europe should not accept that the U.S. is the “world’s economic policeman” and said European countries should push back harder against the Trump administration. European businesses stand to lose billions of dollars in trade because of President Donald Trump’s decision to reimpose sanctions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a slightly more cautious tone and said this one conflict should not be a reason to end decades of co-operation.



Meanwhile, Israel and Iran traded angry words a day after trading missiles and bombs. Israel called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to end that country’s relationship with Iran and kick Iranian troops and military advisers out of Syria.

Konrad Yakabuski weighs in on Canada’s place in all of this: For all the talk about Mr. Trudeau wanting to re-establish Canada’s multilateralist and honest-broker bona fides, the evidence suggests he is our most unequivocally pro-Israel prime minister since, well, Stephen Harper. To be sure, Mr. Trudeau would never have added his name to the letter his Conservative predecessor signed this week declaring Mr. Trump "right about Iran.” But his policies on Israel closely track Mr. Harper’s, though without the snarky rhetoric attached.

For all the background on the current conflict, read our Iran nuclear deal explainer, which details what the agreement covered, what the U.S. didn’t like about it and what was the rationale behind ending it.

‘Solid progress’ on NAFTA but still lots to be done, Chrystia Freeland says

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters today that while there is still a long “to-do” list before NAFTA negotiations conclude, the talks are making progress. She made the comments after a trilateral meeting in Washington among Mexico, the United States and Canada. “We have been making good, meaningful, solid progress and I anticipate that progress will continue in the coming days.” She said ministers would return to their home countries while Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said technical groups would keep working next week. One of the main sticking points focuses on the critical issue of auto-sector content rules.

For all of the background and current updates of the NAFTA negotiation, read The Globe’s NAFTA’s saga so far: A guide to trade, the talks and Trump.

Canada’s economy sheds 1,100 jobs in April

Statistics Canada reported today the Canadian economy unexpectedly lost 1,100 jobs in April, well short of economists’ forecasts for an increase of 17,400 jobs. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8 per cent, as expected. The lower-than-expected job numbers came because of a drop in part-time employment. Nationally, there was a drop of 30,000 in part-time jobs, which offset a gain of 28,800 full-time positions. The gain in full-time positions, though, is a positive sign as is an acceleration in wage growth. Those two encouraging aspects of the report are fuelling expectations of another rate increase by the Bank of Canada in July.

Royal wedding reading list: What you should know before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day

From when and where to watch the May 19 royal wedding to fashion and merchandise choices and statements to what happens after they say ‘I do,’ our royal wedding coverage has all the answers.

Months after fleeing homes in Myanmar, Rohingya refugees reckon with new lives

With no place to call their own, Rohingya from Myanmar look for small forms of solace amid the crowded camps of Bangladesh. The Globe’s Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe visits Chakmarkul camp, home to more than 12,000 refugees, and finds a land of dancing, weeping and Shakespeare.

MARKET WATCH

TSX advances as rate-hike worries ease; health-care stocks rise on Wall Street

Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday after tepid jobs data raised the odds that Bank of Canada will hold interest rates steady. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 23.82 points or 0.15 per cent to 15,983.32. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks advanced as health-care shares rallied despite harsh words from U.S. President Donald Trump for the industry over the high price of prescription drugs. However, the S&P healthcare index rose 1.5 per cent as it became clear the U.S. administration had avoided taking aggressive and direct measures to cut drug prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.58 points or 0.37 per cent to 24,830.11, the S&P 500 gained 4.62 points or 0.17 per cent to 2,727.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.09 points, or 0.03 percent to 7,402.88.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

Ontario’s largest education union opts to endorse NDP over Liberals

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has abandoned Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals for the first time in more than a decade. The union, which represents 81,000 education workers, said on Thursday that it has endorsed the New Democratic Party and Leader Andrea Horwath. Teachers have been key members of the Liberals’ political base and the party has taken several measures to buy labour peace ahead of the election campaign.

TALKING POINTS

Where have all the mommies gone?

Today, the motherhood decision is fraught with trade-offs, deadlines and, especially, angst. No wonder Sheila Heti is so hot. Ms. Heti’s new book, Motherhood, is a must-read among the thirty-something set. It is the lightly fictionalized story (something known as “autofiction”) of a late thirty-something writer, not unlike Ms. Heti herself, who is torn over whether to have a child before it’s too late. Can she bear to sacrifice her fulfilling life as a writer? How would she endure an existence that’s so terminally boring and unfree? ... Etc., etc. for 300 agonizing pages. (Spoiler: By the time she finished the book, her childbearing days were over). — Margaret Wente

This Mother’s Day, let’s think about child-care providers

This Mother’s Day, I’d like a child-care system that works for little ones and parents, but also the caregivers − mostly women − who are so crucial to our families. — Denise Balkissoon

The Democrats’ new star is an Obama with bite

As Gina Haspel, the first female nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, found out Wednesday, it doesn’t bode well to face Senator Kamala Harris at a congressional hearing. ... The former California attorney-general comes across as cerebrally arrogant, a Barack Obama with edge. Like Mr. Obama, she’s a charismatic rookie senator of mixed ethnic background (born to Indian and Jamaican parents), and her intent is to go just as high as he did. — Lawrence Martin

LIVING BETTER

When is the right time to go to the U.S. to see a medical specialist?

Long waits to see specialists are a reality for many Canadians – and that can make treatment outside of Canada seem alluring, even if it means paying out-of-pocket for medical services. But before heading to a U.S. clinic, it’s important to consider the urgency of the situation and whether a delay in getting a diagnosis will jeopardize the patient’s long-term health.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

In rural New Brunswick, a transgender woman charts a new path

For Paula Danaher, life in transition in the Bible Belt of the Maritimes hasn’t been easy. Most of the people that live in Hatfield Point, N.B., population 400, had neither seen nor met a transgender person when Paula decided at age 41 to finally become herself. A year and a half later, she’s well on her way – a lonely journey she’s forging in a rural farming community without precedent, without the anonymity afforded in more urban centres.

Meet Reigning Champ, the Canadian company designing athleisure before it was a trend

Given the current ubiquity of sweatpants in men’s wear, it’s surprising to hear Reigning Champ founder Craig Atkinson say the brand’s signature joggers were considered “pretty niche” when the label launched just over 10 years ago. In the decade since, quality sweatpants, crewnecks and hoodies have become staples in men’s wardrobes as the company expands to five stores in Toronto, Vancouver and Los Angeles. And Reigning Champ’s list of collaborators reads like a mall directory, with everyone from Club Monaco to Adidas.



PLAYOFFS

Jets advance to Western Conference final with Game 7 win over Predators

The Jets have never flown this high before. Winnipeg heads to the Western Conference final tomorrow night after drubbing the Nashville Predators 5-1 in Game 7 of their second-round series. Winnipeg has never made it to the conference finals before, let alone the Stanley Cup. The Jets play host to the Vegas Golden Knights, still in their first year of existence, at Bell MTS Place (7 p.m. ET, CBC). The winner of the series goes onto the Stanley Cup final to face the Washington Capitals or Tampa Bay Lightning.



The excitement in Winnipeg is palpable. A few weeks ago, The Globe’s Marty Klinkenberg spoke with fans to get a sense of their hopes and expectations.

Evening Update was written by Michael Snider. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.