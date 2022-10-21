Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Facebook says it is considering blocking Canadians’ access to news sites on its platform, in response to a proposed federal law that would force it to compensate media outlets for carrying links to their articles.

The tech giant upped the stakes in the battle over the online news bill, warning it may be forced to block Canadians from sharing or viewing news content out of frustration over the government’s “misguided” approach.

Facebook issued its warning after Liberal MPs prevented Facebook from giving evidence to a Commons committee considering Bill C-18 by refusing a Conservative demand to extend the number of sessions to allow the social-media giant to voice its concerns. Facebook made a similar move in Australia last year where the platform temporarily blocked access to news on its platforms.

Russia plans to blow up dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine, Zelensky says

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is planning to blow up the massive Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back a massive reservoir that would flood a big part of southern Ukraine.

Zelensky’s forces are also preparing to push the Russians from Kherson in what could be one of the war’s most important battles.

Russia accused Kyiv earlier this week of rocketing the dam and planning to destroy it, in what Ukrainian officials called a sign that Moscow might blow it up and blame Kyiv. Meanwhile, neither side has produced evidence to back up their allegations.

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to be Britain’s next prime minister

Liz Truss’s resignation this week triggered a contest to quickly replace her as Conservative Party leader and today, three senior ministers threw their support behind Boris Johnson to return as British prime minister.

Former defence minister Penny Mordaunt became the first candidate to officially declare, but Johnson and Rishi Sunak, previously his finance minister, led as potential contenders.

With the Conservatives holding a large majority in parliament and able to ignore calls for a general election for another two years, the new party leader will become Britain’s fifth prime minister in six years.

Trump is officially subpoenaed, while ex-adviser Steve Bannon is sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued its extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump today, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers saying he must testify, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, “beginning on or about” Nov. 14 and continuing for multiple days if necessary. The letter also outlined a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to Trump, was sentenced by a judge today to four months in prison for refusing to co-operate with lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

OPP officer says Emergencies Act wasn’t needed to end Ottawa convoy protest: Former Chief Supt. Carson Pardy told the public inquiry into the use of the act today that plans were consistently delayed because of confusion and disorganization within Ottawa police’s command structure.

New COVID-19 variants may add pressure to health care system this fall, experts warn: As cold and flu season approaches, Canada may be unprepared to cope with Omicron’s new subvariants.

UN approves Haiti sanctions: The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution today demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and imposing sanctions on a powerful gang leader.

Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns begins: In May, the Liberals announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns, in order to help quell firearm-related violence. That freeze is now in effect.

Transit agencies target young people in rebuilding ridership: As transit agencies across Canada seek to rebuild ridership after pandemic restrictions and an abrupt shift to remote work emptied out buses and subway cars, some are looking at younger riders as key to that recovery – something experts say will be critical to the long-term health of public transit.

The world gets a fresh look at Hutterites’ culture on YouTube: Giselle Waldner, 25, shares videos about her life as a Hutterite to her YouTube channel. To date, 23,900 people follow her on the platform, where she shares Hutterite hymns, explains wedding traditions, or shows how her colony cans corn.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks surged to close out the trading week on Friday after a report said the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December, raising hopes the central bank may be poised to adopt a less aggressive policy stance.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 281.66 points or 1.52 per cent at 18,860.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 748.97 points or 2.5 per cent at 31,082.56. The S&P 500 index was up 86.97 points or 2.4 per cent at 3,752.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 244.87 points or 2.3 per cent at 10,859.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.92 cents US compared with 72.84 cents US on Thursday.

TALKING POINTS

With the ‘Freeland Doctrine,’ the Liberals say what has long been apparent to everyone but them

“Trade had, to be sure, delivered the expected economic benefits: The evidence on globalization’s contribution to rising incomes, not only in the developing world but the developed, is overwhelming. But in its civilizing mission it had, if anything, made matters worse.” – Andrew Coyne

McKinsey still can’t shake Dominic Barton’s reign of error

“What is most disturbing about the Barton era at McKinsey, however, is the extent to which the firm, with offices in 65 countries and more than 40,000 employees, became an agent of undemocratic governments and state-owned enterprises at a pivotal moment in history.” – Konrad Yakabuski

LIVING BETTER

Forget what you think you know about lambrusco — the ruby sparkler is a worthy addition to your table

The structure and intensity of flavours, often suggestive of cherry and berries with a gentle tug of tannins on the finish, makes lambrusco a versatile wine to serve with a meal. It’s a winning match for roast pork or white-meat dishes as well as all kinds of salumi and cheeses. Read Christopher Waters on why you need the bubbly lambrusco at your next dinner party as well as his recommendations.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Healing lodges are a proven solution to Indigenous overincarceration. Why has Canada allowed them to wither?

Resident at the Stan Daniels Healing Centre, Conrad Johnson sits in the gym, which he calls his sanctuary, with messages he has written to himself on the walls, in Edmonton Alberta, May 26, 2022.JASON FRANSON/The Globe and Mail

In 1995, Conrad Johnson committed one of Winnipeg’s most shocking gang crimes, shooting 13-year-old Joseph Spence in the back with a sawed-off shotgun. He had mistaken the Grade 7 student for a rival gang member. At 15 years of age he was tried as an adult and a judge handed him a life sentence.

In 2005, he met with a prison psychologist who encouraged him to apply for residence at Stan Daniels Healing Centre. Johnson, who is Cree, had never heard of a healing lodge – a made-in-Canada idea hatched in the late 1980s in response to rising rates of Indigenous incarceration – but he was willing to try anything to escape pen life. The concept involved surrounding Indigenous offenders with Indigenous culture, traditional ceremonies and the constant guidance of elders.

He arrived at the Edmonton-based lodge as a 25-year-old, full of rage and resentment. Born to a mother imprisoned at Manitoba’s biggest youth detention centre before being shunted to the child-welfare system, he’d never engaged his First Nation roots. He spent hours in a sweat lodge, smudged, worked with elders. The emphasis was on healing, not retribution.

His time at the healing lodge ended his violent streak. Now, at 42, Johnson worries other Indigenous people won’t get the same opportunity.

Evening Update is written by Prajakta Dhopade.