Evening Update: Federal budget to be tabled April 19, Freeland says; China responds angrily to Canada’s sanctions

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Federal budget set for April 19

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced that the next federal budget will be tabled on April 19, the Liberal government’s first in more than two years.

In her November fall economic statement, Freeland said the 2021 budget will unveil a plan to spend up to $100-billion over three years on measures to restart the economy as well as the next steps toward a national childcare program.

The budget is also expected to unveil the government’s approach to raising new tax revenue from large digital corporations such as Facebook and Alphabet, parent company of Google.

The latest COVID-19 developments: Health Canada on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and more

Health Canada is devising a warning about a rare possible side-effect of blood clots from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, but the agency says it is still certain the vaccine is safe and effective against COVID-19.

The vaccine is facing more questions after the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases raised concerns about the data AstraZeneca reported from its latest clinical trials. Its safety board said the company “may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.” That comes as public trust in the vaccine has been wavering despite assurances from regulators.

Meanwhile, Alberta is delaying moving into the next phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan as it attempts to prevent recent increases in infections, hospital admissions and variant cases from spiralling into a third wave.

And Air Canada says it will restore some service along routes to Jamaica, Mexico and Barbados beginning in early May after Canadian airlines suspended all flights to sun destinations in January at the request of the federal government.

Read more:

China responds angrily to Canada’s sanctions over human-rights abuses in Xinjiang

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa says Canada has no right to lecture China – an irate response to the imposition of sanctions on Chinese officials accused of co-ordinating policies that have grossly violated human rights in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.

Amid tensions between Ottawa and Beijing, Canadian ambassador Dominic Barton, has returned home for high-level meetings on how the federal government should deal with China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, including the secret trials of two imprisoned Canadians.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been imprisoned in China since in December, 2018, in apparent retaliation for the arrest at the Vancouver airport of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of U.S. authorities. At Meng’s extradition proceedings, the B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected a request to add more evidence, according to a ruling released yesterday.

Biden says ‘we have to act’ on gun laws after second U.S. mass shooting in a week

Democrats say that they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the United States reels from its second mass shooting in a week. President Joe Biden said “we have to act,” but prospects for any major changes were dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress.

Yesterday, a gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer, at a crowded Boulder, Colo., supermarket. The suspect is 21-year-old man from a nearby Denver suburb who used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, say law enforcement officials, who gave no indication of a motive. He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

BoC winding down some measures: The Bank of Canada is ending a number of emergency programs it launched last year to stabilize markets and pump cash into the banking system, including its commercial paper, provincial bond and corporate bond-buying measures.

Weston bakery business for sale: George Weston is putting its bakery business up for sale to focus on its real estate holdings and grocery giant Loblaw. It has also announced a management shakeup that will see Galen G. Weston replace retiring Sarah Davis as Loblaw president.

Jury selected in case of George Floyd’s death: A jury has been seated for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, with opening statements set for March 29. The case led to weeks of protests and soul-searching about racial justice.

Fire devastates Rohingya refugee camp: At least 15 people have been killed and hundreds are missing after a massive fire ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, according to the UN refugee agency.

Microsoft eyes Discord acquisition: Microsoft is in talks to buy messaging platform Discord Inc. for more than US$10-billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks tumbled today as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden’s US$1.9-trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market. Canada’s TSX posted losses as well, with the energy sector taking a hit on a 6-per-cent plunge in the price of crude oil.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.77 points or 0.94 per cent to 32,422.43, the S&P 500 slid 31.53 points or 0.80 per cent to 3,909.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 152.07 points or 1.14 per cent to 13,225.47.

The S&P/TSX Composite index closed down 145.33 points or 0.77 per cent at 18,669.80.

TALKING POINTS

If he hopes to lead Canada, Erin O’Toole will need to disappoint some of his closest friends

“So far, there is little evidence to suggest O’Toole isn’t just as much a captive of The Resistance as his predecessor – and isn’t just as vulnerable to the influence that these climate-change dawdlers exert over the federal party.” - Gary Mason

The struggling Raptors have some big decisions to make, and very soon

“The young guys aren’t as good as the old guys. At least, not yet. And you know that new batch of players you got that no one else wanted? Yeah, bad news. There was a reason no one wanted them.” - Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

Take a break from screen time – and step away from the keyboard – to learn the relaxing art of calligraphy at The Globe’s next Craft Club event. Join Jana G. Pruden and Danielle Sweeney, who does hand lettering professionally and for fun, next Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook and at tgam.ca/craftclub. You can get an idea of what materials to have on hand here, and catch up on other activities with our Facebook group.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Canada’s nuclear regulator overlooked dubious data when renewing Pickering plant’s licence, documents show

Open this photo in gallery The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station in Ontario on Jan. 12, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

When it renewed the operating licence for Canada’s oldest nuclear power plant, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission overlooked perplexing results from inspections of the station’s pressure tubes that nobody could explain – a decision critics say is part of a larger pattern of placing the industry’s interests over those of the public.

In August, 2018, the CNSC extended Ontario Power Generation’s licence for its Pickering Nuclear Generating Station for 10 years – the longest term it had ever received. In doing so, the CNSC lifted key regulatory roadblocks that would have forced OPG to replace aging pressure tubes – six-metre-long rods that contain fuel bundles of uranium – at great expense.

The tubes – often referred to as the heart of CANDUs, the reactor design found in Canada’s nuclear power plants – deteriorate as they age. If one ruptures, coolant could be lost, which could trigger a range of scenarios from a relatively minor incident that’s contained by the plant’s safety systems but results in costly damage, to a catastrophe in which fuel overheats. Each of Pickering’s reactors contains 380 pressure tubes; Pickering Station has six operational reactors. Read Matthew McClearn’s full investigation here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.