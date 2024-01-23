Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ottawa was not justified when it invoked the Emergencies Act and issued a public order emergency proclamation two years ago, the Federal Court ruled today in a decision that will test Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government. “The decision to issue the proclamation was unreasonable and led to infringement of Charter rights not justified under Section 1,” Justice Richard Mosley wrote in his decision.

Almost exactly a year ago, the commissioner of the Emergencies Act inquiry found that the government acted appropriately when it invoked the act. However, at the time Justice Paul Rouleau said the factual basis to support his conclusion was not “overwhelming” and “reasonable and informed people could reach a different conclusion.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government stands by its decision, and will appeal the court ruling.

Open this photo in gallery: Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.Leo Correa/The Associated Press

Deadliest attack on Israeli forces in Gaza since war started

Palestinian militants killed 21 soldiers, the Israeli military said Tuesday, a significant setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire. Hours later, the military announced that ground forces had encircled the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the Israeli soldiers and vowed to press ahead until “victory,” which includes crushing Hamas and freeing more than 100 Israeli hostages still held by the militants. Israelis are increasingly questioning whether it’s possible to achieve those war aims.

At least 217 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ground offensive began in late October. The offensive has caused widespread death and destruction, killing at least 25,490 people – the majority women and children – and wounding another 63,354, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

U.S. and British forces strike Yemen’s Houthis again

UN chief says ‘unacceptable’ for Israel to reject two-state solution

Liberals prepare for possible Trump re-election

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Trade Minister Mary Ng will lead Canada’s preparations for – and response to – a volatile year in the United States in which Donald Trump could return to the White House. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the government is reviving the Team Canada approach that it employed during the first Trump presidency when it was forced into talks to renegotiate NAFTA.

The former U.S. president and Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, made their final pitches to voters in what became a two-person race after Ron DeSantis dropped out and endorsed Trump.

News: Nikki Haley sweeps early Dixville Notch, N.H., primary, winning all six votes

Analysis: On eve of New Hampshire primary, the status of the GOP and Democrat campaigns feels flipped

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Crime: Police were investigating a shooting at Edmonton City Hall, where a Molotov cocktail was also thrown from the building’s second floor.

NATO: Turkish legislators endorsed Sweden’s membership in NATO, lifting a major hurdle on the country’s entry into the military alliance.

Immigration: A federal cap on study permits for international students will create financial risks for postsecondary schools in some parts of the country, according to university and college leaders.

Secret Canada: When should internal complaints be public? Two December appeals decisions offer guidance.

Climate: A new public-private partnership is testing whether a unique financing approach can kick-start climate-friendly renovations to mid-sized buildings.

Restaurants: British café chain Pret A Manger launched its first stand-alone restaurant in Canada, located in the heart of Toronto’s Financial District.

Transportation: Boeing issued a bulletin to its suppliers late last week that laid out practices to ensure bolts are properly torqued after multiple airlines reported loose hardware during inspections of the grounded 737 MAX 9.

Russia: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been placed in solitary confinement for 10 days in a prison above the Arctic Circle.

Listen to The Decibel: Health reporter Carly Weeks is on the show to talk about how to recognize invasive group A strep infections and why experts believe they’re on the rise.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P 500 climbed to a record high close as investors digested a mixed bag of early quarterly results and awaited a slew of additional reports from Tesla and other companies later this week. It was the third straight all-time high for the benchmark stock index.

Strength in base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 110.29 points at 21,034.59, its fourth straight day of gains. The S&P 500 climbed 0.29% to end the session at 4,864.59 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.43% to 15,425.94 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.25% to 37,905.45 points.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.19 cents US compared with 74.33 cents US on Monday.

TALKING POINTS

Sending more students abroad will help Canada navigate a changing world

“Canada’s public and private sectors will have to work hard to meet these challenges head-on. Without a work force that has international knowledge and experience, they will be hobbled in these efforts – and Canada will fall even further behind.” – Roland Paris and Margaret Biggs

To fix Canada’s crumbling health care system, we need better tools than duct tape

“We need more permanent solutions, whether it be to staffing shortages or infrastructure deficiencies. We need a solid foundation, not a crumbling shell held together by duct tape.” – André Picard

Catch-22s around disclosure are leading to miscarriages of justice

“We have sat across from applicants in prison who are overwhelmed with emotion because we are the first people to have taken their claims of innocence seriously and to have visited them in prison to hear what they have to say.” – Tamara Levy and Alex Ballantyne

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery: Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz present the nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Rol at the 96th Oscars nominations announcement at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Oscar nominations 2024

For the first time in ages, the biggest box-office performers of the year are also leading the Academy’s nominations, with Oppenheimer scoring a massive 13 nods, including Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Barbie netting eight, including Best Picture (but not, noticeably, Best Director for Greta Gerwig). Perhaps audiences will tune in to an awards show that celebrates films they’ve actually seen.

Check out the full list: Here are the best, worst and strangest things about the 2024 Oscar nominations.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery: Oleksandra Matviichuk, Nobel laureate for peace in Kyiv, Ukraine. The picture made on Jan 15 2022Anton Skyba

Making peace with Russia now would be surrender, Ukrainian winner of Nobel Peace Prize says

The idea that Ukraine should allow Russia to retain some captured territories, in exchange for a halt in the fighting, has gained traction among some of Ukraine’s allies in the West. That has put Oleksandra Matviichuk in the awkward position of being a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who believes now is not the time for her country to seek peace.

Matviichuk heads the Centre for Civil Liberties, a human-rights group that in 2022 became the first Ukrainian recipient of the Nobel Prize for advancing the cause of international peace. “I can confidently tell that occupation is just another form of the war,” she said.

