Evening Update: Federal election campaign set to start Wednesday; Trump fires U.S. national security adviser John Bolton

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Federal election campaign set to begin tomorrow

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit Governor-General Julie Payette tomorrow morning to seek a dissolution of Parliament and kick off the election campaign, Liberal sources say.

According to Canada’s fixed-date elections law, the vote is scheduled to be held on Oct. 21.

The writ is dropping one day before the first leaders’ debate in Toronto, where every major party leader will be except Trudeau.

Voter sentiment: Ahead of the official campaign, a new poll conducted by Nanos Research for The Globe shows that no federal leader has a clear advantage on the question of who would be best at leading an ethical government.

Twenty-three per cent of Canadians polled say Green Party Leader Elizabeth May would be the best at leading an ethical government, followed by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer at 20 per cent, Trudeau at 17 per cent and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at 10 per cent. Thirteen per cent said none of them, while 12 per cent said they were unsure.

Opinion: “It’s fair to conclude that the Trudeau Liberals want to limit their leader’s exposure to political peril by curtailing the length of the campaign and depriving the other party leaders of too many occasions to share the stage.” - Globe editorial

Trump fires U.S. national security adviser John Bolton

U.S. President Donald Trump has abruptly fired his national security adviser John Bolton amid disagreements with his hardline aide over how to handle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.

One Republican familiar with the disagreements between Trump and Bolton said the adviser’s opposition to a possible meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was a precipitating factor in the dismissal.

Bolton was also opposed to Trump’s now-scrapped notion to bring Taliban negotiators to Camp David last weekend to try to finalize a peace deal in Afghanistan.

CIA extricated reported mole inside Kremlin over safety concerns

The Central Intelligence Agency reportedly had a mole inside the Kremlin – with occasional access to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desk – but had to extricate that person from Moscow two years ago over safety concerns.

CNN, which originally reported on it yesterday, did not name the alleged spy, but Russian media today connected the story to Oleg Smolenkov, a former employee of the Putin presidential administration who disappeared with his family during a 2017 vacation in Montenegro.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Smolenkov, who is now living in the United States, according to Russian and U.S. media reports, had worked it the administration and said he was fired in 2017.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Boris Johnson loses second snap election bid: Britain is facing weeks of growing uncertainty after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his second bid to trigger an early election, forcing him either to negotiate a deal with the European Union or to confront the prospect of breaking the law in order to fulfill his pledge of leaving the EU on Oct. 31.

Apple TV+ set to launch in November: Apple today revealed that its streaming TV service will kick off Nov. 1 and cost $4.99 a month, as the tech giant reaches a turning point where it focuses as much on services as its hardware and software. Its new iPhone 11 will come with two back cameras, but few big apparent changes.

Tribunal dismisses Grayson Kahn case: The Ontario human-rights tribunal has dismissed the case of an eight-year-old boy with autism whose mother felt he wasn’t getting enough supports in the classroom, saying the school board took reasonable steps to accommodate the child. Grayson Kahn was suspended and then expelled from his school in Guelph, Ont.

Canadians shift savings from investing to repaying debt: Canadians are diverting personal savings toward paying down debt rather than investing, contributing to a decline last year in the value of investments – the first in a decade, according to a new report.

Ottawa releases long-awaited Arctic policy: The lengthy document, released by the department of Crown-Indigenous Relations, proposes eight priorities, with health, infrastructure and economic development at the top.

Iranian soccer fan ‘Blue Girl’ dies after setting herself on fire: A female Iranian soccer fan who set herself on fire last week after being arrested for sneaking into a stadium dressed as a man has died from her injuries, causing widespread outrage.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index finished slightly higher today as technology stocks slipped on worries of a global economic slowdown reignited after downbeat China data, but losses were limited by a rise in energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index closed up 42.25 points at 16,537.34.

On Wall Street, stocks were mixed as a rally in energy and industrial shares countered a drop in the technology and real estate sectors as investors favored value over growth stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.92 points to 26,909.43, the S&P 500 gained 0.96 points to 2,979.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.28 points to 8,084.16.

TALKING POINTS

Thanks to Andreescu and Raptors, Canada’s inferiority complex can now rest in peace

“For a country’s self-esteem, there’s nothing quite like big-time sports conquests. They do wonders for image-building. In the United States, Canada is now less – a bit less – of an afterthought. The victories gained it some swagger.”- Lawrence Martin

Why Succession is now the kind of masterpiece no movie can match

“It’s must-see, gripping and sometimes horrifying because it often keeps its characters in one enclosed place or another. It typifies what’s great about a lot of TV now simply because it avoids so much that cinema does.” - John Doyle

LIVING BETTER

With many airlines charging for checked-in bags, luggage space is at a premium. Here are five tips for travellers to effectively pack their suitcases. They include:

Divide and conquer: Pack your hard, bulky items on the side with the zipper cover (likely to the left). Put softer items, such as clothes, on the other side with adjustable straps - and pull tight to compress.

Pack your hard, bulky items on the side with the zipper cover (likely to the left). Put softer items, such as clothes, on the other side with adjustable straps - and pull tight to compress. First steps: Because of their awkward shape, shoes should be first items you place in the left-hand side. And put your heaviest items at the bottom, so the suitcase isn’t prone to tipping.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

‘My heart is full, full, full’: A chat with Margaret Trudeau

“Nobody’s ever tried to direct me before, except maybe Pierre Trudeau,” Margaret Trudeau says mischievously. “And we know how that worked out.”

Trudeau makes her living as a public speaker, turning her struggles with mental illness (and powerful men) into inspirational lectures. But the gig we’re discussing in this phone interview is different: On Sept. 19, she’ll appear at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Toronto, right up there with Carol Burnett, the Broad City duo and John Mulaney. To say it will not be her usual audience is an understatement.

At 70, Trudeau’s voice is girlish and bubbly, punctuated by long, breathy sighs when things turn serious. She murmurs asides that are often hilarious, and you can hear her italics. Every sentence is like an expedition: She’ll start in one direction (say, sadness) and then tumble into irony and self-awareness before taking a sharp turn toward joy. Here are highlights from her conversation with Johanna Schneller.

