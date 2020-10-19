Evening Update: Federal ministers condemn violence against Mi’kmaq fishermen; Trump slams Fauci in campaign call

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Europe is locking down again, virtually guaranteeing a new recession. It didn’t have to be this way

In Italy yesterday, the number of daily new cases hit 11,705 – almost twice the peak seen in March, when most European economies were locked down, European bureau chief Eric Reguly writes. In other big countries – Britain, Spain, France – the new daily case tallies are two or three times higher.

As a whole, Europe blew it and will soon pay the price. New restrictions such as local lockdowns, tighter mask rules and shorter restaurant and bar opening times are being announced virtually every day. A double-dip recession has gone from possible to likely, and a lot of businesses and their employees are going to suffer mightily.

European governments and health authorities were slow to react to the upswing in cases in mid-August. At that point, tighter restrictions that still fell short of lockdown might have spared Europe from the really tight measures we are seeing now.

Trump calls Dr. Fauci a ‘disaster’ during conference call with campaign workers

U.S. President Donald Trump called coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci a “disaster” today and sought to reassure campaign workers he still has a path to re-election despite slipping opinion poll numbers.

Trump and Fauci, a member of his coronavirus task force, have been at odds over how best to handle the pandemic, which has killed more than 219,000 people in the United States.

Trump’s comments come after Fauci appeared on the CBS show 60 Minutes hast night and said he was not surprised the President contracted the virus. “Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” Trump said on a call with campaign workers which the campaign allowed reporters to join.

In other developments, two quarterly Bank of Canada surveys show that business and consumer sentiment brightened over the summer but remained cautious – pointing to a “slow and uneven” economic recovery even before the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, limits on travel between Canada and the United States will continue for at least four more weeks to Nov. 21, Ottawa confirmed today despite signs of growing impatience south of the border.

And in Ontario, the government is recommending that kids in four COVID-19 hot spots - Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region - do not go trick-or-treating door-to-door on Halloween.

Opinion: “Public health is about harm-reduction, about finding ways for people to live while minimizing their risks as much as possible. It’s not about depriving them of all pleasure.” - André Picard

Federal ministers condemn violence against Mi’kmaq fishermen, say their rights must be upheld

Recent acts of violence against Mi’kmaq fishermen in Nova Scotia are disgusting, unacceptable and racist in nature, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said today at press conference with three fellow cabinet ministers, as Ottawa pledged to ensure constitutionally recognized rights are upheld.

Over the weekend, the RCMP descended into a group of fishing villages in Nova Scotia in a bid to stop the escalating violence. A suspicious fire destroyed a facility that stores Indigenous-caught lobster just a few days after it was ransacked by an angry mob.

Restaurants in the province are cutting lobster from their menu in support of Mi’kmaq fishermen, as a way to raise awareness about the conflict.

Opinion: “There are only two groups that matter here – the Mi’kmaq and non-Indigenous fishermen. They hold in their hands the most promising approach to finding a lasting solution to a major challenge: defining a process so that both groups can see a future in the fishery.” - Donald Savoie, University of Moncton

Background: Mi’kmaq fisheries under attack: The story in Nova Scotia so far, and the treaty rights behind it

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

$13.5-billion price tag on EI measures: The temporary easing of qualifying rules for Employment Insurance benefits is projected to cost $13.5-billion – substantially more than the $10.2-billion projection provided by the federal government in late September, according to a new estimate by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.

Fiat Chrysler workers approve deal: Unionized workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada have voted to approve a new three-year contract, Unifor says. The deal, announced last week, will add about 2,000 new jobs by 2024 and include the retooling of the Windsor, Ont., plant for electric vehicle production.

Sewer plant honours for John Oliver: Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a sign naming a sewage treatment plant in his honour. Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant, following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Open this photo in gallery This image taken from video released by HBO shows John Oliver, right, with Mayor Mark Boughton during the dedication ceremony. The Canadian Press

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street’s main indexes closed down today as Washington lawmakers still appeared to struggle to reach an agreement on coronavirus stimulus ahead of a Tuesday deadline that would make a relief package possible ahead of the the Nov. 3 elections. Canada’s main index followed the action lower in a broad selloff

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 410.89 points or 1.44 per cent to 28,195.42, the S&P 500 lost 56.89 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 3,426.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 192.68 points or 1.65 per cent to 11,478.88.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 164.68 points or 1 per cent to 16,274.07.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes three utilities picks, pipeline opportunities and six income-generating ETFs.

TALKING POINTS

Ottawa right to call out China on ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy

“Another day, another cheap threat from a Chinese diplomat. The Trudeau government sharply rebuked the official, but went no further, which was the right thing to do.” - John Ibbitson

Invitation for Joe Thornton to join the Leafs was too good to pass up

“But you did get the sense that even though he’s a local guy and a thoughtful guy and an experienced guy, Thornton cannot possibly be prepared for what comes next.” - Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

Among the clutter of health and fitness apps, personal trainer Paul Landini points to three that can help with stress management, behaviour change and nutrition:

Waking Up: a meditation app to give your mental muscles the TLC they deserve.

a meditation app to give your mental muscles the TLC they deserve. Carrot Rewards: an incentive program to help create the habit of making healthy choices.

an incentive program to help create the habit of making healthy choices. ProCoach: a platform to learn basics of eating and living well through daily lessons and challenges.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Brian Burke is the most misunderstood man in hockey

Open this photo in gallery Brian Burke, hockey analyst for Rogers Sportsnet and former president and general manager of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A book about his dead son rests atop a wood coffee table. On a shelf nearby, there are pieces of artwork crafted long ago by his children’s hands. There are hundreds of family photos arranged in neat piles in the dining room. And there are binoculars for watching birds, and a book to help identify the cardinals and chickadees and juncos and woodpeckers that visit the feeders in Brian Burke’s backyard.

He was the architect of five hard-nosed teams as a general manager in the National Hockey League and still enjoys it when players drop their gloves. He studied history at Providence College, earned a law degree from Harvard, drives a Harley for relaxation, owns a collection of 140 carved wooden ducks, and couldn’t give a whit if he offends viewers as a hockey analyst for Rogers Sportsnet.

“I’m not running for office,” Burke says as he settles in for an interview at his home in Toronto. He has a book, Burke’s Law, A Life in Hockey, that was released this week. “I am not kissing babies. I don’t have to be politically correct. If people don’t like me they can turn the TV off. But what they are going to get, if they leave the TV on, is an unvarnished opinion of what just happened, and I think people appreciate that.” Read Marty Klinkenberg’s full story here.

