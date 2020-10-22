Evening Update: Final U.S. presidential debate is tonight; movement under way to bring back some extracurricular activities amid pandemic

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Trump and Biden go head-to-head in the final presidential debate tonight

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come out swinging in tonight’s final presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to try to close a big gap in opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election. You can watch the debate starting at 9 p.m. EDT and follow along with Globe writers here.

A new mute button is intended to prevent a repeat of the first debate, which flew off the rails when Trump repeatedly interrupted, heckled and shouted down Biden. U.S. correspondent Adrian Morrow highlights five things to watch for here.

Read more:

China warns Canada not to damage relations further with ‘lies’ about Uyghur genocide

The Chinese government accused Canadian MPs of trading in lies and malicious rumours, citing population statistics to deny that it has committed genocide against Uyghurs.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was responding to a statement yesterday from the House of Commons subcommittee on international human rights that said it “is persuaded that the actions of the Chinese Communist Party constitute genocide” against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the northwestern Xinjiang region. Large numbers of people there have been forced into centres for political indoctrination, women have been sterilized and mosques have been destroyed.

But Zhao said the committee’s statement "is filled with lies,” and warns parliamentarians to “avoid doing any further damage to China-Canada relations.”

A movement is under way to bring back some extracurricular activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic

School clubs, choirs and sports were put on hiatus in much of Canada to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, prompting concerns about the mental health and well-being of teenagers whose high-school experience has been drastically altered. A small movement is afoot to bring back some extracurricular activities, with guidance from public-health units, education reporter Caroline Alphonso writes.

In Thunder Bay, for example, that involved about 150 high-school students participating in a 5K run. In Moose Jaw, chess club is back – although virtual for now.

In other coronavirus developments, the European Union has reimposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, France is vastly extending nightly curfews to 38 regions of the country for six weeks before a review.

In Canada, the number of new cases in Quebec has jumped back up to quadruple digits, with the province recording 1,033 and 20 additional deaths. Alberta has announced that voluntary rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be available at the Calgary airport and a United States border crossing, with an eye to cutting down quarantine times.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

One charge dismissed in George Floyd case: A judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains. The judge also denied defence requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination advances: Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans powered past a Democratic boycott today to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate, keeping President Donald Trump’s pick on track for confirmation before Election Day.

Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts released: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell said under oath in 2016 that she had never witnessed “inappropriate underage activities” by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a deposition released today that she had fought hard to keep secret.

Show Banksy the money: Show Me the Monet, Banksy’s playful take on a famous Impressionist painting, has sold for $9.8-million at auction to an unidentified bidder, the second-highest price paid for a work by the British street artist.

Open this photo in gallery A woman walks past Show me the Monet by Banksy during the Sotheby's auction exhibition in Hong Kong Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

Quibi calls it quits: Streaming service Quibi says it intends to wind down its operations and start a process to sell its assets, just six months after its launch, after struggling to find customers.

A bug’s life: Winners have been announced from among the more than 5,000 images submitted for Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020, in association with Europe’s leading invertebrate charity, Buglife. See more images here.

Open this photo in gallery "Swallowtail" is the winner in the butterflies and moths category. Sara Jazbar/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020

MARKET WATCH

Shares on Wall Street ended higher today in choppy trading, as investors cheered the prospect of more fiscal stimulus to support a pandemic-damaged U.S. economy, with more data pointing to a slowing labor market recovery. Canada’s main stock market also closed higher, with Rogers Communications the hot stock of the day, soaring 11.5 per cent after easily surpassing analyst expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.84 points or 0.54 per cent to 28,360.67, the S&P 500 gained 17.93 points or 0.52 per cent to 3,453.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.32 points or 0.23 per cent to end at 11,506.01.

The S&P/TSX climbed 49.13 points or 0.30 per cent to 16,279.36.

TALKING POINTS

Maybe now the Trudeau government can get back to tackling Canada’s real problem – the pandemic

“Things are nowhere near as under control as they should be, given how much time Canada had to prepare for the second wave, and how much was known about what preparations were needed.” - Globe editorial

What’s in a name? What François Legault is saying when he refuses to say that systemic racism exists in Quebec

“In doing so, he reveals a lack of vision for how the power of politicians can and should be used, sapping the belief that institutions are where people should look for far-reaching change.” - Idil Issa, writer, speaker and advocate

LIVING BETTER

WestJet says it will begin providing refunds to passengers who had their WestJet and Swoop flights cancelled by the airlines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says the refunds will be in the original form of payment rather than a credit for future flights as it had previously offered. WestJet said the refunds only apply to flights it cancelled, not those cancelled by passengers.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Female-led newsletter The Gist gives concise rundown of the world of sports

Open this photo in gallery Roslyn McLarty, left, Ellen Hyslop and Jacie deHoop, right, founded The Gist, a sports media company geared towards women. (Photo by LIFT Labs) Courtesy of LIFT Labs

On a February night in 2017, over wine, dinner and an animated conversation about the Toronto Maple Leafs, three women stumbled upon an idea for a female-led sports-media startup that would ultimately shift their careers.

Jacie deHoop and Roslyn McLarty found themselves intrigued by the Leafs' push for a playoff berth because of some lively commentary from their sports-savvy friend Ellen Hyslop about why it would be a big deal. It sparked a deeper conversation among the three friends, all recent graduates of Queen’s University’s commerce program in their mid 20s, then working at finance jobs in Toronto.

They observed a void of sports news directed at women and people who are more casual sports fans, explained largely by the male-dominated sports media. The trio came up with an idea to deliver sports content with a distinctly irreverent, fun and female voice, geared at those who feel alienated from certain conversations at offices and social gatherings because they didn’t “watch the game last night.” Read Rachel Brady’s full story here.

