Evening Update: Firms tied to ArriveCan got $1-billion in contracts; Wildfires flare up in Western Canada, threatening Fort Nelson

Good evening, let's start with today's top stories:

Three government contractors involved in developing the ArriveCan app have received hundreds of federal contracts worth more than $1-billion over the past 13 years. The new numbers were provided to MPs on the public accounts committee, and a copy was obtained by The Globe and Mail.

The three companies have been the focal point of parliamentary scrutiny into the sharp rise in federal outsourcing on professional services. Until now, the federal government has not been able to provide a clear breakdown of how much contract work they have been awarded.

The latest wildfire news from Western Canada

Open this photo in gallery: The Aurora Borealis shines overhead as a wildfire burns in the background near Fort Nelson, B.C., on Saturday, May 11, 2024.HO/The Canadian Press

Fort Nelson in northern British Columbia is at risk of being overwhelmed by a wildfire in the next 48 hours, officials warned today. Around 4,700 people are under an evacuation order because of the wildfire. B.C. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma called the next two days challenging owing to forecasted strong winds and tinder-dry fuel in the forest area.

Meanwhile conditions appear favourable across the border in Alberta, where a major fire near Fort McMurray has been holding steady. Officials have said there is “no immediate risk” to the communities in the region.

Irving Oil owner Arthur Irving dead at 93

Open this photo in gallery: Arthur Irving, chairman of Irving Oil, gestures while speaking during the grand opening of the Halifax Harbour Terminal in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in October 2016.The Canadian Press

Arthur Irving has died at the age of 93. He was the owner of Irving Oil Ltd. and third-generation scion of New Brunswick’s powerful Irving family. A company statement said he passed away this morning surrounded by his wife Sandra Irving and daughter Sarah Irving.

B.C.’s strict new short-term rental rules pit housing supply against homeowners struggling to pay mortgages

B.C.’s new rules limiting short-term rentals to a primary residence and requiring everyone to register on a provincial platform went into effect at the start of May. Advocates of the rules, such as B.C. Premier David Eby, say the move will help the housing situation in the province. Critics say the new regulations have removed a way for people to get into an overpriced housing market.

Pro-Palestinian encampment: The University of Toronto’s offer to study divestment from Israel falls short of their demands for concrete progress, according to organizers of the encampment that sprang up close to two weeks ago.

News Android folks can use: Google Canada has launched an emergency location service in Canada, so next time Android users make a 911 call, a new service embedded in their phones will transmit their location to emergency responders.

Trump trial: Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen testified in court today, saying the former U.S. president’s anger over porn star Stormy Daniels’ story was “all about the campaign” and the 2016 election.

Body Shop blues: Retail reporter Susan Krashinsky Robertson takes a look at how Body Shop Canada is coping after it filed for creditor protection this year.

Banking: Royal Bank of Canada has named a new head of global investment banking as it focuses on international growth. Co-head of U.S. investment banking Matthew Stopnik will become head of global investment banking as part of a restructuring.

Eurovision: Dutch artist Joost Klein was expelled from Eurovision. Now Swedish police say he is likely to face charges for making illegal threats.

Roaring Kitty is back: Remember Keith Gill? He’s the man behind a meme stock movement that changed the trajectory of GameStop during the pandemic, and he’s back online after three years of laying low.

Investing: Here’s Rob Carrick’s guide to just buying some good ETFs and holding on to them.

The S&P 500 closed barely changed today as investors took a breather after three weekly gains and awaited key inflation readings and earnings reports due this week.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 49.76 points at 22,259.17. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.33 points at 39,431.51. The S&P 500 index was down 1.26 points at 5,221.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.37 points at 16,388.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.14 cents US.

Canada is sleepwalking toward another Quebec sovereignty crisis

“All regions also have their own grievances and reasons to redefine their place in the Canadian family. Their focus is on their own challenges, not Quebec.” – Donald J. Savoie

The housing challenges that Black Canadians face will require Ottawa’s focus

“Studies from around the world have found that, at large, people of African descent typically have limited access to quality housing. And while all Canadian homeowners are feeling the pressures of a protracted housing crisis, studies from Statistics Canada echo global findings, indicating that Black Canadians are most affected by housing insecurity.” – Shaquille Morgan

The conversation around becoming a mom should include the dark stuff

“I started thinking about death, for example, just hours after the pregnancy test. Already, I was so invested in this new life, so I was also thinking about its death.” – Katherine Leyton

How to add calcium to your diet even if you don’t eat dairy

Open this photo in gallery: Excellent sources of well-absorbed calcium include fortified plant milks, calcium-set tofu and cruciferous vegetables such as bok choy, collard greens, rapini, turnip greens and kale (pictured).Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dairy products such as milk, yogurt and cheese are synonymous with calcium. But many folks don’t consume them for a variety of reasons: Perhaps they’re lactose-intolerant or allergic to milk or have adjusted to a diet that’s based on plants and animal welfare concerns. There are still ways to get calcium from other foods though. Find out more from Leslie Beck’s latest here.

2024 summer movie preview: Will Deadpool and his fellow Bad Boys save theatres from a cruel summer?

Open this photo in gallery: Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan, left, and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson in a scene from "Deadpool & Wolverine."20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios/The Associated Press

Globe film critic Barry Hertz predicts a cruel summer for movie theatres, owing to fewer new releases after last year’s strikes. But hold off on the pity popcorn for now, because there are a handful of movies that might just do the trick this season. Read on for the 10 most promising summer movie bets.

