Evening Update: First funerals for Pittsburgh victims as protesters await Trump; critics call for cancellation of debate featuring Steve Bannon

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

First funerals for Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims as protesters await Trump

Story continues below advertisement

Thousands of mourners today attended the first funerals for victims of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, as protesters prepared for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Robert Bowers is accused of storming into the Tree of Life synagogue yelling “all Jews must die” and opening fire. Eleven people were killed and six were injured.

The attack has heightened debate over the President’s rhetoric, which critics say has contributed to a surge in white nationalist and neo-Nazi activity. The Trump administration rejects the notion.

Members of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community said they would protest against Mr. Trump this afternoon. The protest announcement echoed an open letter from a group of local Jewish leaders who told him: “You are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you fully denounce white nationalism.”

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or received it from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

Critics call for cancellation of Munk debate featuring Steve Bannon

Opposition is growing to a debate between Steve Bannon, the controversial former strategist for U.S. President Donald Trump, and conservative commentator David Frum over the issue of populism, scheduled for Toronto on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Community groups and some federal and provincial politicians have raised concerns about the event, part of the Munk Debates. Several organizations today called for it to be cancelled in light of the deadly attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

They said giving Mr. Bannon a platform to express extreme views contributes to a climate of hatred that can encourage violence against marginalized or racialized groups.

Notorious Boston mobster ‘Whitey’ Bulger found dead in prison

James “Whitey” Bulger, who lived a double life as one of Boston’s most notorious mobsters and as a secret FBI informant before going on the run for 16 years, was found dead today at 89, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Officials did not give a cause of death. CNN and the Boston Globe reported that Mr. Bulger was killed after being transferred to a penitentiary in West Virginia, without giving further details. The Bureau of Prisons said that no other inmates or staff were injured and the FBI is investigating.

Mr. Bulger was convicted in August, 2013, of 11 murders among other charges including racketeering. He was feared for his short temper and brutality. Prosecutors said he strangled two women with his hands and tortured a man for hours before shooting him in the head with a machine gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Global wildlife populations dropped 60 per cent in last 40 years: WWF

Canadian wildlife are not exempt from a “global biodiversity crisis” that is devastating worldwide animal populations, according to a stark new report by the World Wildlife Fund. The group says that global wildlife populations have fallen by 60 per cent in the past four decades.

In Canada, mammal populations dropped by 43 per cent, amphibian and reptile populations dropped by 34 per cent, fish populations dropped by 20 per cent, and some types of birds have lost between 43 and 69 per cent of their populations.

The WWF is asking Ottawa to make a number of changes to curb further loss, including creating new networks of protected areas for terrestrial and inland waters, and marine protected areas, phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and using those funds to support habitat-friendly renewable energy development.

Air Canada, WestJet latest companies to cut ties to SeaWorld ahead of whale bill

Air Canada and WestJet Airlines are part a growing wave of companies that have cut ties to SeaWorld. The Senate passed legislation last week that would make keeping and breeding cetaceans such as dolphins and whales a criminal offence.

Air Canada says its vacation wing stopped offering SeaWorld tickets on its website last week, calling the move a “commercial decision.” WestJet dropped the tickets, previously available as part of vacation packages, in August. SeaWorld confirmed this week that “the business relationship has ended” with both.

Carriers and other companies such as JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and Taco Bell have severed links with SeaWorld, many amid the fallout from the 2013 documentary Blackfish that focused on orca captivity.

MARKET WATCH

Broad gains in the U.S. equity market turned global stocks higher today after President Donald Trump said a “great deal” could be struck with China that would relieve fears of a growing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 431.72 points to 24,874.64, the S&P 500 gained 41.38 points to 2,682.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.36 points to end at 7,161.65.

Canada’s main stock index also traded higher, led by gains in industrial stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 172.75 points at 14,894.50.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

The names of 14 winners of the Governor General’s Literary Awards were released today. Social media was buzzing about dark horse pick Sarah Henstra, whose novel The Red Word beat out Paige Cooper, Rawi Hage, Miriam Toews and Joshua Whitehead to win in the English-language fiction category. Set in an unnamed Ivy League school in the 1990s, Ms. Henstra’s first novel for an adult audience tackles issues of rape culture and gender politics. Globe subscribers can find her reaction and more winners here.

TALKING POINTS

The battle against the flu requires our best shot, not muddled messaging

“There are plenty of myths and misunderstandings about vaccination already; provincial health departments don’t need to add to the confusion with poorly thought-out campaigns. No one is suggesting the flu shot is perfect. Its effectiveness varies from about 40 per cent to 60 per cent. But that’s nothing to sneeze at when you consider that, annually, the flu causes an estimated 3,500 deaths, 12,200 hospitalizations and millions of workdays lost to illness.” - André Picard

Donald Trump is lying about the caravan in Mexico

“Every day, Donald Trump accuses the media of deliberately publishing ‘fake news.’ And yet the biggest lie in the United States as midterm elections approach comes from the President himself: that a horde of invaders, some of whom are ‘criminals and unknown Middle Easterners,’ will any minute lay siege to the American border in Mexico and force their way into the country. ‘This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!’ Mr. Trump tweeted on Monday. This is complete bunk." - Globe Editorial

What if the stock market crashes just as you retire?

“A quick word about the temptation to opt out of market turbulence by selling your stocks: Don’t. You may avoid further losses, but what if stocks rally? Think how frustrating it would be to miss out. And if the correction worsens and turns into a crash, your satisfaction will turn to stress as you try to move back into stocks to capture the next wave higher.” - Rob Carrick (for subscribers)

LIVING BETTER

Looking to rent a vacation home for the family? Whether its an apartment in France or a winter cottage in Muskoka, these tips can help you create a stay to remember – for the right reasons. (for subscribers) Heather Greenwood Davis suggests having a written list of what you need so that you won’t be so swayed by a beautiful property that you miss that it has no bathtub for the kids. Not every “family-friendly” space is actually friendly for your family. The easy-access dock? Remember your wandering three-year-old. Never assume: Is there a charge for parking? Is the WiFi limited to the front room? Be thorough in your ask.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

China’s military scientists target Canadian universities

Canadian academics have collaborated on dozens of projects with Chinese military researchers – some of whom appear to have obscured their defence ties – raising concerns that Canada is inadvertently helping China modernize its armed forces, Nathan VanderKlippe writes.

The academic exchanges, jointly advancing technologies such as secure communications, satellite-image processing and drones, include the enrolment of Chinese defence scientists as graduate students and visiting scholars at Canadian universities, The Globe and Mail has found.

A Globe survey found that scholars with at least nine Canadian institutions have conducted research in partnership with Chinese military scholars. For instance, an expert in advanced computer simulations who was an adjunct professor at McGill University has also taught at the National University of Defense Technology, which reports directly to the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party.

In fact, Canada has become the third-largest global destination for such researchers, according to a report published this week by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which has catalogued People’s Liberation Army sponsorship of 2,500 military scientists and engineers for studies abroad since 2007.

Across Canada, caribou are on course for extinction, a prominent expert warns. What happens after that?

Caribou, the iconic herbivore that graces the back of the Canadian quarter, is on a pathway to extinction in every region where it is currently found, says one of the country’s foremost experts on the species.

The stark assessment has emerged from nearly a decade of meticulous research aimed at understanding how 11 different subsets or “designatable units” of caribou should be listed under the federal Species at Risk Act, Ivan Semeniuk writes.

Justina Ray, a conservation biologist who co-led the work on behalf of the independent body that advises the government on the status of endangered wildlife, said the change in the caribou’s fortunes since 2004, the last time such an assessment was completed, is profoundly worrying. “I think the conclusions startle even those of us who have been paying a lot of attention,” Dr. Ray told The Globe and Mail.

Evening Update is written by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.