Evening Update: Freeland pleads with Beijing to hold talks, says detained Canadians face ‘very difficult’ conditions; Facebook execs blasted for snub of committee

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Freeland says detained Canadians face ‘very difficult’ conditions as she pleads with Chinese counterpart to hold talks

Story continues below advertisement

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says two Canadians imprisoned in China are “incredibly brave” but are facing “very difficult” conditions as she pleaded with her Beijing counterpart to hold high-level talks to resolve the diplomatic row (for subscribers). But speaking before a House of Commons committee today, she acknowledged that it was unlikely to happen any time soon.

Canada has been embroiled in a diplomatic dispute with China since a top Huawei executive, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. officials. In apparent retaliation, two Canadians - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - were detained in China on Dec. 10. After being held for months in harsh conditions without being charged, they were formally arrested this month, accused of violating national security.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg, Sandberg blasted for snub of committee

A panel of international politicians has voted to serve a summons on Facebook executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, compelling them to appear before the group the next time either sets foot on Canadian soil (for subscribers).

The international grand committee on big data, privacy and democracy is meeting in Ottawa this week, examining the role of internet giants in safeguarding privacy and democratic rights. Zuckerberg and Sandberg were called to testify but did not appear.

New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, a committee member, moved the motion, which sparked harsh criticism of the two Facebook leaders.

Malaysia to send plastic waste back to foreign countries including Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Malaysia will send back about 3,000 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic waste to countries including Canada, the United States, Britain and Australia in a move to avoid becoming a dumping ground for rich nations, its environment minister says.

Malaysia and many developing countries have become new destinations for garbage after China banned the import of plastic waste last year, she said.

The move comes amid tensions between the Philippines and Canada over waste this country sent there more than five years ago. Last week, the Philippines said it would ship back dozens of containers, which will be incinerated at a facility in Burnaby, B.C. (for subscribers).

Scotiabank quarterly profit rises slightly, falls short of expectations

Bank of Nova Scotia reported modestly higher profit in the second fiscal quarter as improved revenue was mostly offset by increased costs and higher provisions for loan losses (for subscribers).

Canada’s third largest bank by assets missed analysts’ profit expectations for the fourth straight quarter as it continues to digest $7-billion in acquisitions and a series of smaller divestitures undertaken over the past year.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, CIBC kicked off earnings season with disappointing results and slashed its profit outlook for 2019. But the country’s two largest lenders, RBC and TD, posted solid results a day later and reaffirmed their profit expectations. That helped ease concerns that banks may be on the cusp of tougher times.

Analysis: Brian Porter, who took over as Scotiabank CEO in 2014, has upended a cozy culture, pushed out longtime executives, spent billions on new acquisitions and dumped parts of its much-touted international division. He intended to push a different culture, defined by words such as “performance” and “accountability.” He has been true to his word.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canada’s Andreescu advances at French Open: Mississauga’s teen tennis phenom Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the second round of the French Open, edging out Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in a match completed today after being suspended because of darkness yesterday. Quebec’s Eugenie Bouchard dropped her opening match against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity: MacKenzie Bezos, ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and reportedly the world’s third-richest woman, pledged today to give half of her US$36-billion fortune to charity, following a movement founded by billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates (for subscribers).

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan scraps interprovincial alcohol limits: Saskatchewan residents no longer have limits on how much alcohol they can bring home from other provinces for personal use, joining Alberta, Nova Scotia and Manitoba in eliminating restrictions (for subscribers).

Casino ruled out in Ontario Place redevelopment: Premier Doug Ford’s government has ruled out putting a casino on the site of Ontario Place on Toronto’s waterfront as it issues a call for development proposals, which could include sport and entertainment landmarks, public spaces and parks, recreational facilities, and retail space. It had already ruled out residential uses.

MARKET WATCH

Early gains in benchmark U.S. indexes faded and North American stock markets retreated today and the fate of U.S.-China trade talks continued to weigh on investor sentiment (for subscribers).

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 237.92 points to 25,347.77, the S&P 500 lost 23.67 points to end at 2,802.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.66 points to 7,607.35.

Canada’s main stock index fell as losses in the energy and health care sectors weighed. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index closed down 49.20 points at 16,297.46.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

The Doug Ford government is peddling a fiscal fantasy

“Yes, Ontario has a fiscal problem. However, the Ford government has consistently exaggerated its scale and nature, in furtherance of its own agenda.” - Globe editorial

The diehard Raptors fan who embodies the best of Toronto (it’s not Drake)

“Sports can be a great equalizer. When you’re an immigrant, nothing feels more validating than waving a flag while cheering on your team. Nav could’ve just showed up and called it a day. Instead, he now spends $300,000 on tickets for kids – mostly from brown, immigrant families – to come to Raptors games. He does it to show them they belong.” - Muhammad Lila, Toronto-based journalist

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Nav Bhatia (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Mount Everest cannot become an amusement park

“Every moment spent in that line to the summit, with scant oxygen supply, adds to the already dangerous situation and increases the odds of death. If the Nepal government does not take drastic action to curb scenes such as the one depicted in the viral photo, the damage – to both human life and the fragile ecosystem – will be extensive.” - Marty Logan, former journalist who lives in Kathmandu

Open this photo in gallery (Handout/AFP/Getty Images) HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

Related: ‘It’s not sustainable’: Canadian documentarian details experience of climbing Everest during deadly traffic jam

LIVING BETTER

Say your moving out of a condo - is it better to rent it out or sell and reinvest the money? Rob Carrick looks at a number of factors (for subscribers). Recent developments in some formerly hot real estate markets show that an increase in the condo’s value is no slam-dunk. Renting it out could work out fine, but don’t forget the potential costs: hiring a property manager, mortgage payments, property taxes and upkeep may soak up much of the income.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Magna is shutting down an Ontario plant, throwing hundreds out of work. What happens when a town loses its largest employer?

On June 18, 2018, John Fenik, mayor of Perth, Ont., got a phone call about what was to transpire in his town (population 6,000), approximately 80 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. It was shocking and demoralizing. “When I hung up the phone, I was frustrated; was angry. Immediately, I was thinking of things I should have asked or said.”

Fenik’s unexpected call that day came from a man he identifies only as “a senior executive” at Magna International, the hugely profitable Canadian-based auto-parts maker – a company that operates about 439 facilities in 28 countries on five continents, the lot of them producing $53-billion in annual sales and nearly $3-billion in profits.

“They have all this wealth, all this success, all these reasons to be magnanimous about their place in the world,” says Fenik. And yet the message he got that day represented for Fenik what he later described as “this huge social and economic impropriety – to me a kind of major ethical crime.” Globe subscribers, read the full article here.

Open this photo in gallery Les Peters has worked at Grenville Castings in Perth, Ont., for more than two decades. He will lose his job when the plan closes in June, 2019. (Ian Willms for The Globe and Mail) Ian Willms

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.