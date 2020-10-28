Evening Update: Freeland pushes back on calls to curb COVID-19 spending; coronavirus deaths in Europe surge, triggering French lockdown

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Curbing emergency spending too quickly would be a mistake, Freeland says

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is pushing back at calls for the federal government to shift toward spending restraint, warning that emergency measures are still needed and will lead to a stronger economy in the long run.

In a virtual speech today, she outlined the government’s thinking ahead of the coming release of a highly anticipated economic and fiscal update. The speech did not announce new fiscal targets or policy measures, instead making a case for why further deficit spending is needed and the government believes it is affordable.

Critics accuse the federal Liberal government of a lack of financial transparency during a time of unprecedented emergency spending.

Bank of Canada to reduce bond purchases as recovery enters less certain phase

The Bank of Canada said it will “gradually” scale back its Canadian government bond purchases to $4-billion a week while shifting more of its purchases to longer-term bonds as it recalibrates its quantitative easing program.

In its scheduled policy rate decision today, it maintained its key policy interest rate at 0.25 per cent and said that, based on its latest economic projections, the rate is likely to stay there until into 2023.

The bank also issued a more cautious outlook for the economy beyond this year’s stronger-than-expected rebound from the COVID-19 lockdowns, warning that the lingering effects of the pandemic will weigh on economic growth potential for years.

The latest in coronavirus news: The toll on migrant care workers, new restrictions in France and Germany, plus more

The arrival of COVID-19 in Canada has turned the conditions of migrant care workers into virtual prisons, according to a new report that details the toll on a work force made up mostly of women from the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Kenya or Jamaica.

The report shows how, amid pandemic anxieties, those who employ nannies and home caregivers are increasing their workload, barring them from riding public transit or going to the bank to send money to relatives overseas.

In Europe, the pandemic death tally is suddenly surging after weeks of slow increases, alarming governments whose hospital intensive-care units are filling up fast. That has triggered rounds of ever-tighter restrictions: President Emmanuel Macron said today that France is returning to lockdown starting Friday, meaning people will have to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention or for a daily hour of exercise. Germany has announced a partial lockdown, with restaurants, gyms, theatres, pools and cinemas closing on Nov. 2.

Listen and learn: The Globe’s new podcast Restoring Confidence explores how we are going to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. In the first episode, Rita Trichur speaks to political scientist Ian Bremmer, who thinks were heading into a global depression but that it will look different this time.

MARKET WATCH

World stock markets went into a dive today as spiraling COVID-19 cases and a resurgence in lockdown measures sent investors running for safer ground, just days before a U.S. presidential election that promises more volatility to come. Canada’s benchmark stock index, along with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, suffered their worst daily percentage decline since June 11.

The Dow fell 943.24 points or 3.43 per cent to 26,519.95, the S&P 500 lost 119.65 points or 3.53 per cent to end at 3,271.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 426.48 points or 3.73 per cent to 11,004.87.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 434.37 points or 2.71 per cent to 15,586.57.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Don Mazankowski dies: Don Mazankowski, a former Alberta MP and cabinet minister, has died at 85. Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney referred to him as his “minister of everything.” You can read his appreciation of Mazankowski here.

Meng hearing continues: A lawyer for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou today questioned the Canadian constable involved in her 2018 arrest in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities, asking if the process was delayed in an initial bid to suppress her legal rights.

CEOs testify on internet law: A U.S. Senate hearing to reform an internet law and hold tech companies accountable for how they moderate content heard from the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google today, who agreed the companies should be held liable if the platforms act as a publisher but denied being the referees over political speech.

Dodgers player tests positive for COVID-19: The Los Angeles Dodgers are making headlines today not just for winning baseball’s World Series last night. Third baseman Justin Turner had been pulled from the game after testing positive for COVID-19, then returned to the field to celebrate and pulled off his mask for a team photo, a move criticized by the MLB.

Raptor arrested: Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis has been arrested in New York after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

TALKING POINTS

Why the U.S. election won’t be a repeat of 2016

“The differences, beginning with the coronavirus pandemic, don’t mean that Joe Biden won’t get Hillaried. They don’t guarantee a Trump loss. They indicate, however, that for him to win, it would be even more shocking.” - Lawrence Martin

From a public health perspective, this MLB season was a mess

“Once the games ended, the players were free to come and go as they pleased in whatever town they found themselves in. Who could have guessed that wouldn’t work out so hot?” - Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

Mark Fitzpatrick/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

“Terry the Turtle” may be acting out how many of us are feeling about 2020 in this image, which has won top honours in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Photographer Mark Fitzpatrick took the shot of the turtle “flipping the bird” when he was swimming off Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia. Take a look and have a chuckle at more entries here.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Marcus Rashford, Boris Johnson and child hunger: The backlash over not extending free school meals program

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring a goal on Oct. 20, 2020. GONZALO FUENTES/Reuters

Marcus Rashford usually makes headlines by scoring goals for Manchester United or England’s national team. But the 22-year-old soccer star has been attracting even more attention off the field lately because of a growing row with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a free school meals program.

Rashford has become an outspoken advocate for ending child hunger and has been leading a campaign to press the government into providing school meals during holidays. His personal story – growing up in a poor part of Manchester, where his family relied on school meals – has resonated with the public and caused headaches for Johnson as he struggles to control the pandemic.

The government kept the meal program going during the national lockdown last spring by providing food vouchers worth £15 ($26) a week to eligible families. But Johnson has balked at continuing the voucher program during holiday periods, when schools would normally close. Rashford has taken him to task. Read Paul Waldie’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.