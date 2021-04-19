Evening Update: Freeland tables federal budget targeting child care, COVID-19 relief; more provinces to expand access to AstraZeneca shot

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Liberals target child care, COVID-19 relief in a wave of new spending, as deficit projected to hit $354-billion

The Liberal government’s first budget in more than two years maintains heavy spending to combat the pandemic and aims to address social inequality while spurring economic growth - directing up to $100-billion in stimulus at key voting blocks as a potential election looms.

Story continues below advertisement

In unveiling her first budget, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is offering billions of dollars of federal money to women, seniors, students, Indigenous and racialized communities, small-business owners and young people wanting to buy their first homes. Some highlights:

$30-billion over the next five years, and $8.3-billion each year after that, to bring child-care fees down to a $10-a-day average by 2026. The proposal requires negotiation with the provinces and territories.

Extension of coverage for the underemployed in the Canada Recovery Benefit by 12 weeks, to a total of 50 weeks.

Continuation of the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and lockdown support until late September.

Stronger-than-expected economic growth over the winter delivered tens of billions in new tax revenue to the bottom line, allowing the government to lower the projected size of the 2020-21 federal deficit to $354.2-billion from $381.6-billion.

Opinion:

Not included in the federal budget: real help to cool runaway housing markets - Robyn Urback

Federal budget gives money to all, without a path to real economic growth - Andrew Coyne

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

The latest COVID-19 developments: More provinces expanding vaccine eligibility and more

People in Manitoba 40 and over are now able to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The government has lowered the minimum age eligibility effective immediately, following similar moves by Ontario and Alberta on the weekend. Quebec also said today it would lower the age limit and make an announcement soon on new eligible groups.

Find out who’s up next for the COVID-19 vaccine and who’s eligible now with our guide by province here.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Ontario government has voted against a series of Opposition motions aimed at supporting essential workers, including one that sought to create a provincial paid sick-leave program. The move comes after Premier Doug Ford’s government took heat over COVID-19 measures announced on Friday, and walked back some, including allowing police to make random stops.

In the United States, health regulators are reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in addition to those that led to a pause in its use.

Read more:

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Closing arguments at Chauvin trial: Closing arguments in the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd began today with Minneapolis on edge against a repeat of the violence that erupted in the city and around the U.S. last spring.

Navalny taken to hospital: Russia’s main opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, was transferred to a prison hospital today, officials and his lawyer say, 20 days into a hunger strike that has brought international warnings of consequences should he die in jail.

Story continues below advertisement

Chopper on Mars: NASA’s experimental helicopter Ingenuity rose into the thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars today, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet.

Meng lawyers ask for delay: Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou are asking a B.C. Supreme Court judge to delay the final leg of hearings in her extradition case, saying they need time to review new evidence obtained through a court order in Hong Kong.

Nutrien management shakeup: Chuck Magro is stepping down as chief executive officer of Nutrien and will be replaced by Mayo Schmidt, currently the fertilizer giant’s chairman and former CEO of Hydro One. The company says Magro is leaving to pursue other opportunities, but didn’t provide details.

Tesla crash probe: Two people were killed in Texas in the fiery crash of a Tesla and authorities say there was no one in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash, although it’s not clear whether the car’s driver-assist system was being used. Two U.S. federal agencies are investigating.

Rogers service outage: A wireless outage has left Rogers Communications customers across Canada with intermittent access to call and texting services today. A Twitter post says the company is working to restore services as soon as possible.

McK-Pop meals: McDonald’s has tapped Korean pop sensation BTS to promote a new meal, featuring chicken McNuggets, in a bid to expand the reach of fast-food chain’s celebrity-based campaigns to a global scale.

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

North American markets closed lower today, slipping from last week’s record levels, as investors awaited guidance from first-quarter earnings to justify high valuations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.23 points or 0.35 per cent to 34,082.44, the S&P 500 lost 24.78 points or 0.59 per cent to end at 4,160.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 148.94 points or 1.06 per cent to 13,903.40.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index slid 146.90 points or 0.76 per cent to 19,204.42.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes cryptocurrency ETFs, stocks’ raging bull run and silver’s appeal.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

Story continues below advertisement

TALKING POINTS

Toronto Raptors have become unpredictable in the worst way

“It’s hard to figure out what the Raptors are worse at just now – playing basketball, tanking at basketball or pretending to care about basketball.” - Cathal Kelly

Derek Chauvin, not America, is on trial – and conflating the issue threatens our democracy

“One fears what might happen if the jury finds Chauvin not guilty in the death of George Floyd; one wonders how much this knowledge weighs on that jury.” - Erna Paris, author

LIVING BETTER

Story continues below advertisement

You’ve heard of probiotics and maybe even prebiotics as a means of improving your gut health. Now consider postbiotics. While there’s no official definition yet, postbiotics are bioactive compounds produced by microbes during fermentation. The best way to enhance your gut microbiota’s production of postbiotics is to feed it prebiotics. Good sources of prebiotic carbohydrates include asparagus, under-ripe bananas, Jerusalem artichokes, jicama, whole grain rye bread, barley, leeks, onions, garlic and chicory root.

TODAY’S LONG READ

‘We could have a car or a deck’: Soaring lumber prices drive up home renovation costs

Open this photo in gallery Calgary homeowner Carrie-Lynn Seville on the deck she had planned to renovate, April 14, 2021. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

After spending a year inside, 43-year-old Calgary homeowner Carrie-Lynn Saville and her husband, Matt, were planning to renovate their deck this summer. They’d just done a major renovation to their main floor before the pandemic, and had budgeted about $8,000 to renew their backyard space by replacing the deck, adding skirting and a pergola to hang lights.

Their quotes came back between $14,000 and $20,000. “It’s insane. That’s a car! We could have a car or a deck,” she said.

The rising cost of lumber has pushed up the price of renovations, leaving many homeowners facing far larger bills than they would have a year ago, and with summer right around the corner, many Canadians are looking to renovate their outdoor spaces. One in four Canadian homeowners who are planning a renovation hope to get started within the next six months, according to the 2021 Scotiabank Housing Poll. Additionally, 33 per cent of homeowners polled have chosen their backyard as the top space to renovate. Read Aaliyah Dasoo’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.